NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, January 6

Slate Overview

POR at IND

Pacers 13-7 at home.

CHI at PHI

76ers on three-game win streak.

BKN at NOP

Pelicans 17-4 at home.

NYK at TOR

Knicks on three-game win streak.

CHA at MIL

Bucks 16-4 at home.

DET at SAS

Spurs on three-game slide.

WAS at OKC

Thunder 11-9 at home.

CLE at DEN

Nuggets 15-3 at home.

LAC at MIN

Clippers on four-game slide.

MIA at PHX

Suns on four-game slide.

ATL at LAL

Lakers on three-game win streak.

Injuries to Monitor

POR - Jusuf Nurkic (illness): Probable

Gary Payton (ankle), Jerami Grant (quadriceps): Questionable

Justise Winslow (ankle): OUT

CHI - Javonte Green (knee), Alex Caruso (ankle): Questionable

PHI - Joel Embiid (foot): OUT

BKN - T.J. Warren (ribs): Questionable

NOP - Willy Hernangomez (ankle), Larry Nance (shoulder): Questionable

Brandon Ingram (toe), Zion Williamson (hamstring): OUT

NYK - RJ Barrett (finger): OUT

CHA - Gordon Hayward (hamstring): Doubtful

Kelly Oubre (hand): OUT

MIL - Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee), Jrue Holiday (rest), George Hill (illness): Probable

Khris Middleton (knee): OUT

DET - Marvin Bagley (hand): OUT

SAS - Keita Bates-Diop (illness): Probable

Josh Richardson (quadriceps): Questionable

Devin Vassell (knee): OUT

WAS - Bradley Beal (hamstring): OUT

OKC - Aleksej Pokusevski (leg), Jeremiah Robinson-Earl (leg), Jaylin Williams (ankle): OUT

CLE - Darius Garland (thumb): Questionable

Donovan Mitchell (rest): OUT

DEN - Jeff Green (hand): OUT

LAC - John Wall (rest), Nicolas Batum (ankle): OUT

MIN - Jordan McLaughlin (calf), Naz Reid (back): Questionable

Karl-Anthony Towns (calf): OUT

MIA - Dewayne Dedmon (foot): Probable

Caleb Martin (quadriceps): Questionable

Duncan Robinson (hamstring), Nikola Jovic (back): OUT

PHX - Devin Booker (groin), Cameron Johnson (knee) Cameron Payne (foot): OUT

ATL - Clint Capela (calf): OUT

LAL - LeBron James (ankle), Russell Westbrook (foot): Probable

Troy Brown (quadriceps): Questionable

Lonnie Walker (knee), Austin Reaves (hamstring), Anthony Davis (foot): OUT

Elite Players

Guards

Trae Young, Hawks ($9,400) at Lakers

Young is averaging 26.8 points, 3.0 rebounds and 10.9 assists over his last 10 games and has produced more than 60 DK points twice. He should do well against the Lakers, who give up the league's fifth most points per game, including a league-high 26.4 to point guards.

Caris LeVert, Cavaliers ($5,800) at Nuggets

LeVert is up for a fourth consecutive start after reaching 39 DK points twice and averaging 18.0 points, 6.0 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.3 steals in the last three outings. He faces a favorable matchup against the Nuggets, who will be on the second game of a back-to-back and also allow opponents to shoot an average of 48.3 percent from the field.

Forwards/Centers

Kevin Durant, Nets ($10,000) at Pelicans

Durant continues to be highly effective on both ends of the floor averaging 30.0 points, 7.4 rebounds, 6.6 assists and 1.0 blocks through five games, including two with more than 60 DK points. He recorded 47.8 DK points in the last meeting with the Pelicans and has an advantage as they're without of Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram.

Tobias Harris, 76ers ($6,600) vs. Bulls

Harris tallied 39.5 DK points in the last matchup and will continue to take on a bigger role in the absence of Joel Embiid. He averages 16.5 points, 6.3 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.1 steals and has an opportunity to stand out against the Bulls since they give up the second-most points to power forwards.

Kristaps Porzingis, Wizards ($9,600) at Thunder

Porzingis is averaging 24.0 points, 8.6 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 2.2 blocks and 1.4 steals across five games, including two over 50 DK points. He should keep it rolling against the Thunder, who are shorthanded in the frontcourt and average the most rebounds against.

Expected Chalk

James Harden, 76ers ($10,100) vs. Bulls

Harden needs to step up again with Joel Embiid out after he led the way with 26 points, six rebounds, eight assists, two blocks and a steal for a total of 50.5 DK points last time out. He also topped 60 DK points in four of his last 10 - including a high of 71.8 - and is likely to do well against the Bulls, who give up the third-most 3s per game.

Value Picks

Jalen Duren, Pistons ($4,900) at Spurs

Duren is averaging 9.5 points, 10.1 rebounds and 1.9 assists across the last 10 games, with more than 25 DK points in six. He should excel against the Spurs considering they allow the league's most points per game to centers.

Rui Hachimura, Wizards ($4,700) at Thunder

Hachimura is averaging 18.0 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.7 assists in seven games since returning from a month-long absence. He has a good chance to flourish against the Thunder, who give up the sixth-most points.

Norman Powell, Clippers ($4,800) at Timberwolves

Powell averages 15.0 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.7 assists and surpassed 30 DK points in three of the last seven outings. He has a favorable matchup against the Timberwolves, who allow the second-most three-pointers and third-most points per game to small forwards.

Isaac Okoro, Cavaliers ($3,100) at Nuggets

Okoro is in line for a second consecutive start while averaging 8.0 points, 3.1 rebounds and 1.4 assists from the last 10 games.

Victor Oladipo, Heat ($4,700) at Suns

Oladipo has been finding his groove of late averaging 10.4 points, 3.5 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 2.1 steals in 29 minutes over the last 10. He should do well against the Suns, who remain shorthanded in the backcourt.

