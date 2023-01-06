NBA DFS
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, January 6

Written by 
Dan Bruno 
January 6, 2023

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.

Slate Overview

POR at IND
Pacers 13-7 at home. 
CHI at PHI
76ers on three-game win streak. 
BKN at NOP
Pelicans 17-4 at home. 
NYK at TOR
Knicks on three-game win streak. 
CHA at MIL
Bucks 16-4 at home.
DET at SAS
Spurs on three-game slide. 
WAS at OKC
Thunder 11-9 at home. 
CLE at DEN
Nuggets 15-3 at home. 
LAC at MIN
Clippers on four-game slide. 
MIA at PHX
Suns on four-game slide. 
ATL at LAL
Lakers on three-game win streak.

For the latest spreads and over/unders, visit RotoWire's NBA Odds page. There, you can also find player props, futures, picks, articles and sportsbook bonus codes.

Injuries to Monitor  

For all the latest updates, visit RotoWire's NBA Injury News page and our comprehensive NBA Injury Report    

POR - Jusuf Nurkic (illness): Probable 
Gary Payton (ankle), Jerami Grant (quadriceps): Questionable 
Justise Winslow (ankle): OUT   

CHI - Javonte Green (knee), Alex Caruso (ankle): Questionable 

PHI - Joel Embiid (foot): OUT

BKN - T.J. Warren (ribs): Questionable 

NOP - Willy Hernangomez (ankle), Larry Nance (shoulder): Questionable 
Brandon Ingram (toe), Zion Williamson (hamstring): OUT

NYK - RJ Barrett (finger): OUT  

CHA - Gordon Hayward (hamstring): Doubtful 
Kelly Oubre (hand): OUT   

MIL - Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee), Jrue Holiday (rest), George Hill (illness): Probable 
Khris Middleton (knee): OUT

DET - Marvin Bagley (hand): OUT  

SAS - Keita Bates-Diop (illness): Probable
Josh Richardson (quadriceps): Questionable  
Devin Vassell (knee): OUT

WAS - Bradley Beal (hamstring): OUT

OKC - Aleksej Pokusevski (leg), Jeremiah Robinson-Earl (leg), Jaylin Williams (ankle): OUT

CLE - Darius Garland (thumb): Questionable
Donovan Mitchell (rest): OUT

DEN - Jeff Green (hand): OUT

LAC - John Wall (rest), Nicolas Batum (ankle): OUT

MIN - Jordan McLaughlin (calf), Naz Reid (back): Questionable
Karl-Anthony Towns (calf): OUT

MIA - Dewayne Dedmon (foot): Probable 
Caleb Martin (quadriceps): Questionable  
Duncan Robinson (hamstring), Nikola Jovic (back): OUT 

PHX - Devin Booker (groin), Cameron Johnson (knee) Cameron Payne (foot): OUT 

ATL - Clint Capela (calf): OUT  

LAL - LeBron James (ankle), Russell Westbrook (foot): Probable
Troy Brown (quadriceps): Questionable 
Lonnie Walker (knee), Austin Reaves (hamstring), Anthony Davis (foot): OUT   

Elite Players

Guards

Trae Young, Hawks ($9,400) at Lakers 

Young is averaging 26.8 points, 3.0 rebounds and 10.9 assists over his last 10 games and has produced more than 60 DK points twice. He should do well against the Lakers, who give up the league's fifth most points per game, including a league-high 26.4 to point guards. 

Caris LeVert, Cavaliers ($5,800) at Nuggets

LeVert is up for a fourth consecutive start after reaching 39 DK points twice and averaging 18.0 points, 6.0 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.3 steals in the last three outings. He faces a favorable matchup against the Nuggets, who will be on the second game of a back-to-back and also allow opponents to shoot an average of 48.3 percent from the field. 

Forwards/Centers

Kevin Durant, Nets ($10,000) at Pelicans 

Durant continues to be highly effective on both ends of the floor averaging 30.0 points, 7.4 rebounds, 6.6 assists and 1.0 blocks through five games, including two with more than 60 DK points. He recorded 47.8 DK points in the last meeting with the Pelicans and has an advantage as they're without of Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram.

Tobias Harris, 76ers ($6,600) vs. Bulls 

Harris tallied 39.5 DK points in the last matchup and will continue to take on a bigger role in the absence of Joel Embiid. He averages 16.5 points, 6.3 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.1 steals and has an opportunity to stand out against the Bulls since they give up the second-most points to power forwards. 

Kristaps Porzingis, Wizards ($9,600) at Thunder 

Porzingis is averaging 24.0 points, 8.6 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 2.2 blocks and 1.4 steals across five games, including two over 50 DK points. He should keep it rolling against the Thunder, who are shorthanded in the frontcourt and average the most rebounds against.

Expected Chalk 

James Harden, 76ers ($10,100) vs. Bulls 

Harden needs to step up again with Joel Embiid out after he led the way with 26 points, six rebounds, eight assists, two blocks and a steal for a total of 50.5 DK points last time out. He also topped 60 DK points in four of his last 10 - including a high of 71.8 - and is likely to do well against the Bulls, who give up the third-most 3s per game. 

Value Picks

Jalen Duren, Pistons ($4,900) at Spurs

Duren is averaging 9.5 points, 10.1 rebounds and 1.9 assists across the last 10 games, with more than 25 DK points in six. He should excel against the Spurs considering they allow the league's most points per game to centers. 

Rui Hachimura, Wizards ($4,700) at Thunder 

Hachimura is averaging 18.0 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.7 assists in seven games since returning from a month-long absence. He has a good chance to flourish against the Thunder, who give up the sixth-most points.

Norman Powell, Clippers ($4,800) at Timberwolves

Powell averages 15.0 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.7 assists and surpassed 30 DK points in three of the last seven outings. He has a favorable matchup against the Timberwolves, who allow the second-most three-pointers and third-most points per game to small forwards.

Isaac Okoro, Cavaliers ($3,100) at Nuggets

Okoro is in line for a second consecutive start while averaging 8.0 points, 3.1 rebounds and 1.4 assists from the last 10 games.    

Victor Oladipo, Heat ($4,700) at Suns 

Oladipo has been finding his groove of late averaging 10.4 points, 3.5 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 2.1 steals in 29 minutes over the last 10. He should do well against the Suns, who remain shorthanded in the backcourt. 

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Dan Bruno plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: duelingdan.
