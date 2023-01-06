NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, January 6

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.
Slate Overview
POR at IND
Pacers 13-7 at home.
CHI at PHI
76ers on three-game win streak.
BKN at NOP
Pelicans 17-4 at home.
NYK at TOR
Knicks on three-game win streak.
CHA at MIL
Bucks 16-4 at home.
DET at SAS
Spurs on three-game slide.
WAS at OKC
Thunder 11-9 at home.
CLE at DEN
Nuggets 15-3 at home.
LAC at MIN
Clippers on four-game slide.
MIA at PHX
Suns on four-game slide.
ATL at LAL
Lakers on three-game win streak.
For the latest spreads and over/unders, visit RotoWire's NBA Odds page. There, you can also find player props, futures, picks, articles and sportsbook bonus codes.
Injuries to Monitor
For all the latest updates, visit RotoWire's NBA Injury News page and our comprehensive NBA Injury Report.
POR - Jusuf Nurkic (illness): Probable
Gary Payton (ankle), Jerami Grant (quadriceps): Questionable
Justise Winslow (ankle): OUT
CHI - Javonte Green (knee), Alex Caruso (ankle): Questionable
PHI - Joel Embiid (foot): OUT
BKN - T.J. Warren (ribs): Questionable
NOP - Willy Hernangomez (ankle), Larry Nance (shoulder): Questionable
Brandon Ingram (toe), Zion Williamson (hamstring): OUT
NYK - RJ Barrett (finger): OUT
CHA - Gordon Hayward (hamstring): Doubtful
Kelly Oubre (hand): OUT
MIL - Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee), Jrue Holiday (rest), George Hill (illness): Probable
Khris Middleton (knee): OUT
DET - Marvin Bagley (hand): OUT
SAS - Keita Bates-Diop (illness): Probable
Josh Richardson (quadriceps): Questionable
Devin Vassell (knee): OUT
WAS - Bradley Beal (hamstring): OUT
OKC - Aleksej Pokusevski (leg), Jeremiah Robinson-Earl (leg), Jaylin Williams (ankle): OUT
CLE - Darius Garland (thumb): Questionable
Donovan Mitchell (rest): OUT
DEN - Jeff Green (hand): OUT
LAC - John Wall (rest), Nicolas Batum (ankle): OUT
MIN - Jordan McLaughlin (calf), Naz Reid (back): Questionable
Karl-Anthony Towns (calf): OUT
MIA - Dewayne Dedmon (foot): Probable
Caleb Martin (quadriceps): Questionable
Duncan Robinson (hamstring), Nikola Jovic (back): OUT
PHX - Devin Booker (groin), Cameron Johnson (knee) Cameron Payne (foot): OUT
ATL - Clint Capela (calf): OUT
LAL - LeBron James (ankle), Russell Westbrook (foot): Probable
Troy Brown (quadriceps): Questionable
Lonnie Walker (knee), Austin Reaves (hamstring), Anthony Davis (foot): OUT
Elite Players
Guards
Trae Young, Hawks ($9,400) at Lakers
Young is averaging 26.8 points, 3.0 rebounds and 10.9 assists over his last 10 games and has produced more than 60 DK points twice. He should do well against the Lakers, who give up the league's fifth most points per game, including a league-high 26.4 to point guards.
Caris LeVert, Cavaliers ($5,800) at Nuggets
LeVert is up for a fourth consecutive start after reaching 39 DK points twice and averaging 18.0 points, 6.0 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.3 steals in the last three outings. He faces a favorable matchup against the Nuggets, who will be on the second game of a back-to-back and also allow opponents to shoot an average of 48.3 percent from the field.
Forwards/Centers
Kevin Durant, Nets ($10,000) at Pelicans
Durant continues to be highly effective on both ends of the floor averaging 30.0 points, 7.4 rebounds, 6.6 assists and 1.0 blocks through five games, including two with more than 60 DK points. He recorded 47.8 DK points in the last meeting with the Pelicans and has an advantage as they're without of Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram.
Tobias Harris, 76ers ($6,600) vs. Bulls
Harris tallied 39.5 DK points in the last matchup and will continue to take on a bigger role in the absence of Joel Embiid. He averages 16.5 points, 6.3 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.1 steals and has an opportunity to stand out against the Bulls since they give up the second-most points to power forwards.
Kristaps Porzingis, Wizards ($9,600) at Thunder
Porzingis is averaging 24.0 points, 8.6 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 2.2 blocks and 1.4 steals across five games, including two over 50 DK points. He should keep it rolling against the Thunder, who are shorthanded in the frontcourt and average the most rebounds against.
Expected Chalk
James Harden, 76ers ($10,100) vs. Bulls
Harden needs to step up again with Joel Embiid out after he led the way with 26 points, six rebounds, eight assists, two blocks and a steal for a total of 50.5 DK points last time out. He also topped 60 DK points in four of his last 10 - including a high of 71.8 - and is likely to do well against the Bulls, who give up the third-most 3s per game.
Value Picks
Jalen Duren, Pistons ($4,900) at Spurs
Duren is averaging 9.5 points, 10.1 rebounds and 1.9 assists across the last 10 games, with more than 25 DK points in six. He should excel against the Spurs considering they allow the league's most points per game to centers.
Rui Hachimura, Wizards ($4,700) at Thunder
Hachimura is averaging 18.0 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.7 assists in seven games since returning from a month-long absence. He has a good chance to flourish against the Thunder, who give up the sixth-most points.
Norman Powell, Clippers ($4,800) at Timberwolves
Powell averages 15.0 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.7 assists and surpassed 30 DK points in three of the last seven outings. He has a favorable matchup against the Timberwolves, who allow the second-most three-pointers and third-most points per game to small forwards.
Isaac Okoro, Cavaliers ($3,100) at Nuggets
Okoro is in line for a second consecutive start while averaging 8.0 points, 3.1 rebounds and 1.4 assists from the last 10 games.
Victor Oladipo, Heat ($4,700) at Suns
Oladipo has been finding his groove of late averaging 10.4 points, 3.5 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 2.1 steals in 29 minutes over the last 10. He should do well against the Suns, who remain shorthanded in the backcourt.