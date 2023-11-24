NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, November 24 - Main Slate

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.

Slate Overview - Main Slate

MIA at NYK: Heat have won two in a row.

CHI at TOR: Bulls on two-game slide and are 1-5 on road.

DEN at HOU: Nuggets coming off loss; Rockets 7-1 at home.

DET at IND: Pistons on 12-game slide and are 1-7 on road.

WAS at MIL: Wizards on seven-game slide and are 1-7 on road; Bucks 6-1 at home.

SAC at MIN: Kings on two-game slide; Timberwolves have won three straight and are 7-0 at home.

SAS at GSW: Spurs on 10-game slide; Warriors are 2-6 at home.

NOP at LAC: Pelicans on two-game win streak; Clippers on three-game win streak and are 4-1 at home.

Injuries to Monitor

MIA - Bam Adebayo (hip), Duncan Robinson (thumb): Questionable; Tyler Herro (ankle): OUT

Kevin Love could have a big role to fill if Adebayo is out. Caleb Martin and Jaime Jaquez are also in line for a boost, without Herro and potentially, Robinson.

CHI - Zach LaVine (foot), Coby White (ankle): Questionable

Torrey Craig, Ayo Dosunmu and Jevon Carter could pick up more playing time. DeMar DeRozan would also have to carry the offense.

TOR - Precious Achiuwa (knee): Questionable

Chris Boucher is in line for more playing time.

DEN - Jamal Murray (hamstring): OUT

Reggie Jackson gets another start.

HOU - Amen Thompson (ankle): OUT

Aaron Holiday and Jae'Sean Tate pick up extra minutes.

DET - Bojan Bogdanovic (calf), Joe Harris (shoulder): OUT

Alec Burks will continue to help fill in.

IND - Tyrese Haliburton (wrist), Andrew Nembhard (back), Aaron Nesmith (wrist): Questionable

T.J. McConnell would have to step up if Haliburton is out. Bennedict Mathurin and Obi Toppin are in line for more opportunity.

MIL - Giannis Antetokounmpo (illness): Questionable

Bobby Portis and Pat Connaughton may be up for more action, while Damian Lillard would have to take more of a scoring focus.

SAC - Alex Len (ankle), Keegan Murray (back): OUT

Sasha Vezenkov and Trey Lyles are up for a boost.

MIN - Jaden McDaniels (ankle): OUT

Nickeil Alexander-Walker and Kyle Anderson are up for more playing time.

GSW - Gary Payton (foot): Probable; Draymond Green (suspension): OUT

Jonathan Kuminga and Dario Saric get a boost in the frontcourt.

NOP - CJ McCollum (chest), Trey Murphy (knee), Matt Ryan (calf): OUT

Dyson Daniels and Jordan Hawkins continue to pick up added responsibility.

LAC - Norman Powell (groin): Questionable

Russell Westbrook and Bones Hyland are in line for extra action.

Elite Players

Guards

Chris Paul, Warriors ($7,200) vs. Spurs

Paul will continue to fill in the starting lineup in the absence of Draymond Green. Paul is averaging 12.6 points, 4.0 rebounds, 8.2 assists and 1.8 steals through five consecutive starts, including two games with more than 40 DK points. He also faces a great opportunity to shine against a Spurs team that is struggling defensively and giving up the league's most points per game to opposing point guards.

Anthony Edwards, Timberwolves ($8,700) at vs. Kings

Edwards is coming off a monstrous game, where he totaled 53 DK points on 31 points, six rebounds, six assists and two steals in 36 minutes of action. He is averaging 26.1 points, 5.9 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 1.4 steals on the season, and he has a good chance to pad his stats against the Kings, who are giving up the league's second-most free throws per game to opposing shooting guards.

Forwards/Centers

DeMar DeRozan, Bulls ($7,300) at Raptors

DeRozan is averaging 21.3 points, 3.1 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 1.1 steals on the season. He totaled 42 DK points in his last outing and has topped 30 in four consecutive games. DeRozan could be up for a larger workload on offense if Zach LaVine is sidelined, and he also has a good chance to pad his stats against the Raptors, who are giving up the league's eighth-most turnovers per game.

Pascal Siakam, Raptors ($8,200) vs. Bulls

Siakam is coming off a huge game, where he totaled 57.5 DK points, with 36 points, 10 rebounds, four assists and a block in a win over the Pacers. Siakam is averaging 20.3 points, 7.0 rebounds and 5.1 assists on the season, and he has gone over 50 DK points in three of the last eight outings, including a high of 67.8. He should be up for another strong showing, with a favorable matchup against the Bulls' smaller frontcourt.

Victor Wembanyama, Spurs ($8,800) at Warriors

Wembanyama topped 50 DK points in two of the last three outings, including a high of 60.8. He continues to shine in his rookie season, averaging team-highs of 18.8 points, 9.5 rebounds and 2.6 blocks per game. Wembanyama has a good chance to thrive against the Warriors, who are giving up the league's fourth-most points per game to opposing centers, and who are also shorthanded in the frontcourt.

Expected Chalk

Stephen Curry, Warriors ($9,700) at Spurs

Curry is coming off a modest performance, but he topped 39 DK points in the previous eight games, including two with more than 50. Curry has an excellent chance to help his team build some momentum at home, as he goes up against a Spurs squad that is giving up the league's third-most three-pointers per game and also allowing opponents to shoot an average of 39.2 percent from long range.

Value Picks

Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Timberwolves ($4,400) vs. Kings

Alexander-Walker is up for his second consecutive start in place of Jaden McDaniels. Alexander-Walker finished with a season-high 23 DK points in the last game and has gone over 20 in back-to-back outings. He should continue to stand out against the Kings, who are giving up the league's eighth-highest field-goal percentage.

Caleb Martin, Heat ($4,000) at Knicks

Martin continues to work his way back into rhythm and is heading towards his fifth appearance since returning from a 10-game absence. He delivered a season-high 25.8 DK points in the last game and is averaging 5.8 points, 2.6 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 1.2 steals on the season, and he should also see added playing time in the absence of Tyler Herro.

Kyle Anderson, Timberwolves ($4,800) vs. Kings

Anderson has gone over 24 DK points in two of the last three games and is averaging 7.6 points, 3.7 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 1.0 steals this season. Additionally, he remains in line for increased playing time in the absence of Jaden McDaniels and has an advantageous matchup against a Kings team that is also shorthanded in the frontcourt.

Obi Toppin, Pacers ($4,900) vs. Pistons

Toppin averages 11.8 points, 3.1 rebounds, 1.1 assists and 0.9 steals per game and has gone over 24 DK points in three of the last four outings, with a high of 38.5. Toppin could be up for added playing time if the Pacers are without Andrew Nembhard or Aaron Nesmith. He should also pick up some easy points against the Pistons, who give up the league's most free throws per game.

Daniel Theis, Clippers ($3,600) vs. Pelicans

Theis is settling in well with the Clippers and topped 27 DK points in each of the last two games. He must continue to handle extra responsibility in the absence of Mason Plumlee, and he should do well against the Pelicans, who are giving up the league's fourth-most rebounds per game.

