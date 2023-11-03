NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, November 3

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.

Slate Overview

CLE at IND: Pacers have dropped two in a row.

NYK at MIL: Bucks won last season series, 3-0.

BKN at CHI: Nets on two-game win streak.

WAS at MIA: Heat on four-game slide.

GSW at OKC: Warriors have won four straight.

DAL at DEN: Mavericks on four-game win streak.

MEM at POR: Grizzlies have dropped five straight.

Injuries to Monitor

CLE - Jarrett Allen (ankle), Darius Garland (hamstring): Questionable, Ty Jerome (ankle): OUT

Max Strus and Isaac Okoro would continue to see more action in the backcourt. Georges Niang would be up for a continued boost in the frontcourt.

IND - Tyrese Haliburton (ankle), Jalen Smith (knee): Questionable

T.J. McConnell and Andrew Nembhard could be in line for a greater role in the backcourt. Aaron Nesmith can also get more time in the frontcourt.

NYK - RJ Barrett (knee): Questionable

Josh Hart could see a significant role.

BKN - Nic Claxton (ankle), Cameron Johnson (ankle): OUT

Cam Thomas is expected to remain in the starting group. Dorian Finney-Smith and Royce O'Neale will also continue to see added minutes.

CHI - Zach LaVine (back): Probable

WAS - Corey Kispert (ankle): OUT

MIA - Jimmy Butler (knee): Probable; Caleb Martin (knee): OUT

Josh Richardson and Jaime Jaquez have more opportunity.

OKC - Jaylin Williams (hamstring): Questionable; Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (knee), Kenrich Williams (back): OUT

Cason Wallace is expected to start in place of Gilgeous-Alexander. Ousmane Dieng can also see more playing time.

DAL - Maxi Kleber (foot): OUT

Josh Green is likely to pick up more responsibility with Kleber out.

DEN - Nikola Jokic (back), Jamal Murray (quadriceps), Christian Braun (leg): Probable

MEM - Santi Aldama (ankle): Doubtful; Derrick Rose (knee): OUT

David Roddy and Jake LaRavia should continue to see more action.

POR - Shaedon Sharpe (thumb): Probable; Anfernee Simons (thumb), Scoot Henderson (ankle): OUT

Malcolm Brogdon and Shaedon Sharpe are both up for extended playing time.

Elite Players

Guards

Josh Giddey, Thunder ($8,400) vs. Warriors

Giddey is slated for a greater role in the absence of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. Giddey has been off to a strong start to the season, averaging 12.6 points, 6.0 rebounds and 4.4 assists through five games. He has a season-high mark of 21 points and highs of nine rebounds and six assists as he continues to show that he can stuff the stat sheet. Giddey also averaged 17.0 points, 8.0 rebounds and 9.0 assists across four meetings with the Warriors last season.

Malcolm Brogdon, Trail Blazers ($6,500) vs. Grizzlies

Brogdon is in line to take the lead role in the backcourt while both Anfernee Simons and Scoot Henderson are sidelined. Brogdon has already been putting up impressive numbers off the bench, averaging 18.2 points, 4.6 rebounds and 4.4 assists in 26.8 minutes per game. He also faces a favorable matchup at home against a struggling Grizzlies squad.

Forwards/Centers

DeMar DeRozan, Bulls ($7,300) vs. Nets

DeRozan is coming off a quieter outing where he finished with less than 20 points for the first time this season. However, he is averaging 21.8 points, 3.2 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 1.4 steals and 1.0 blocks through five games. DeRozan has a good chance to thrive against the Nets, who are giving up the league's fourth-most points to opposing small forwards this season.

Jaren Jackson, Grizzlies ($8,500) at Trail Blazers

Despite his team's lack of success, Jackson is averaging 18.8 points, 7.2 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 2.4 blocks per game. He dropped a season-high 30 points in Monday's loss to Dallas and has topped 33 DK points in three of the last four outings. He also faces a favorable matchup against a struggling Blazers team that is giving up 11.0 offensive rebounds per game.

Nikola Vucevic, Bulls ($7,500) vs. Nets

Vucevic is coming off a monstrous game where he finished with 21 points, 20 rebounds and two steals in 36 minutes of action. Vucevic has reached 52 DK points in back-to-back games and has a favorable matchup against the Nets' shorthanded frontcourt. He averaged 14.0 points, 13.8 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.0 blocks over four meetings with the Nets last season.

Expected Chalk

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bucks ($10,800) vs. Knicks

Antetokounmpo is coming off a disappointing loss in Toronto where he totaled just 16 points, four rebounds, two assists and a steal. Nonetheless, he topped 45 DK points in the previous three games and has a good chance to come out reenergized on the home court. Antetokounmpo averaged 29.7 points, 12.3 rebounds, 7.0 assists and 1.3 blocks through three games against the Knicks last season.

Value Picks

Andre Drummond, Bulls ($3,700) vs. Nets

Drummond is seeing a consistent amount of playing time off the bench and is averaging 5.8 points, 3.6 rebounds, 1.0 assists and 1.4 steals through five games played. He has a good chance to shine against a shorthanded Nets frontcourt.

David Roddy, Grizzlies ($3,900) at Trail Blazers

Roddy is averaging 8.2 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.8 assists in 24.0 minutes per game this season. He will continue to be up for added opportunity as the Grizzlies remain shorthanded in the frontcourt. He also has a favorable matchup against the shorthanded Trail Blazers.

Josh Richardson, Heat ($4,000) vs. Wizards

Richardson has topped 12 DK points in two games played since returning to the Heat. He will continue to see opportunities for increased playing time while Caleb Martin is sidelined, and he has an advantageous matchup against the Wizards, who are giving up the league's most points per game.

Malik Beasley, Bucks ($4,800) vs. Knicks

Beasley is averaging 12.0 points, 3.3 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 2.0 steals through four outings, including a season-high mark of 20 points in the last game. He has another chance to shine Friday, as the Knicks are giving up the league's most points per game to opposing shooting guards.

John Konchar, Grizzlies ($4,000) at Trail Blazers

Konchar will continue to pick up added responsibility for his shorthanded squad. He also has a favorable matchup against the Trail Blazers, who are shorthanded in the backcourt. Konchar has topped 18 DK points in three of four appearances this season.

