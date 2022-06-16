NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Game 6 of NBA Finals

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.

Slate Overview

GSW at BOS (-4), O/U: 210

The Warriors won the last two games and stand one win away from their fourth championship in the last eight years. The Celtics have their backs against the wall and need to swing the momentum in their favor. They have the benefit of home-court advantage in Game 6, but they are 1-1 at home in the Finals and 6-5 at home in the postseason.

Injuries to Monitor

BOS: Robert Williams (knee) - Questionable

Grant Williams and Daniel Theis have to step up if Williams is unavailable.

GSW: Otto Porter (foot), Andre Iguodala (knee) - Questionable

Nemanja Bjelica gets a boost if Porter and/or Iguodala are out.

Elite Players

Guards

Stephen Curry ($17,400)

Curry went 0-of-9 from long range in Game 5, failing to record a three-pointer for the first time in the postseason. He finished with 16 points but managed to accrue 36.5 DK points thanks to a solid all-around effort. He is averaging 30.6 points per game in the series, and he went over 50 DK points three times.

Marcus Smart ($12,000)

Smart is averaging 20.7 points over the last three games. The Celtics need him to come up with another big night on both ends of the floor to help save their championship hopes. He topped 30 DK points three times in the last five games, including two where he logged at least 39.

Forwards/Centers

Jaylen Brown ($14,700)

Brown came up shy of 20 points for the second time in the series in the Celtics' Game 5 loss. He is averaging 21.4 points, 7.4 rebounds, 3.8 assists in the Finals, and he topped 45 DK points two times. He had his best game of the series at home in Game 3, where he finished with 27 points, nine rebounds and five assists.

Andrew Wiggins ($12,300)

Wiggins notched 50 DK points for the first time in the postseason with an impressive performance in Game 5, where he tallied 26 points, 13 rebounds, two assists, a steal and a block. He has done a great job contributing on both ends of the floor in the Finals and will continue to be a major factor as the Warriors look to seal the deal on another championship.

Robert Williams ($10,200)

Williams continues to be listed as questionable for action, but he has not yet missed a game in the Finals. He is averaging 7.0 points, 7.6 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 2.4 blocks and 1.0 steals in the series, as he provides the Celtics with a great interior presence. He topped 30 DK points two times in the last five games.

Expected Chalk

Jayson Tatum ($16,800)

Despite the loss in Game 5, Tatum put up 27 points, 10 rebounds and four assists, totaling 47.5 DK points. He continues to do his best to lead the Celtics to a championship, averaging 23.2 points, 7.6 rebounds and 7.0 assists in the Finals, but he needs to step it up in Game 6 to keep the series going. He averaged 27.0 points through the first three rounds of the playoffs and notched at least 30 points in seven of the 18 games. He has yet to score 30 in the Finals but with home-court advantage in his favor, the stage is set for Tatum to make a statement.

Value Picks

Kevon Looney ($9,300)

Looney came off the bench in the last two games, but he continues to contribute with strong rebounding and hustle. He topped 25 DK points in three of the last five games.

Al Horford ($9,900)

After a massive outing in Game 1, Horford has not been a difference-maker for the Celtics. Nonetheless, he continues to put up decent numbers, averaging 11.2 points, 7.4 rebounds and 3.0 assists in the series.

Grant Williams ($5,700)

Williams is averaging 4.4 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.0 assists in the Finals, but the Celtics need him to step up with the series on the line.

Derrick White ($9,000)

White is coming off a rough outing. However, he should benefit from being back in Boston for Game 6. He is averaging 11.4 points, 1.6 rebounds and 2.2 assists in the Finals.

Jordan Poole ($8,700)

Poole is averaging 12.8 points, 1.6 rebounds and 1.8 assists in the Finals, as he continues to provide instant offense off the bench.

