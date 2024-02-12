NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, February 12

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.

Slate Overview

PHI at CLE: 76ers 2-8 in last 10 games; Cavaliers on nine-game win streak

IND at CHA: Pacers 13-13 on road; Hornets 1-9 in last 10 games

CHI at ATL: Bulls 10-16 on road; Hawks on two-game win streak

SAS at TOR: Spurs on seven-game slide; Raptors 3-7 in last 10 games

NYK at HOU: Knicks on two-game slide; Rockets have dropped four in a row

DEN at MIL: Nuggets 7-3 in last 10 games; Bucks 22-6 at home

NOP at MEM: Pelicans 16-12 on road; Grizzlies on eight-game slide

WAS at DAL: Wizards on six-game slide; Mavericks on four-game win streak

GSW at UTA: Warriors have won four straight; Jazz 17-7 at home

Injuries to Monitor

PHI - Mo Bamba (knee), Tobias Harris (hip): Questionable; Nicolas Batum (hamstring), De'Anthony Melton (back), Robert Covington (knee), Joel Embiid (knee): OUT

Kelly Oubre and Paul Reed will continue to see more action.

CLE - Dean Wade (illness): Questionable

Georges Niang could be up for a boost.

IND - Tyrese Haliburton (hamstring): Questionable; Jalen Smith (back): OUT

T.J. McConnell could get a boost if Haliburton is out. Obi Toppin should see a boost in the frontcourt.

CHA - LaMelo Ball (ankle), Mark Williams (back): OUT

Bryce McGowens and Nick Richards should continue to see more opportunities.

CHI - Alex Caruso (toe): Questionable; Zach LaVine (ankle), Patrick Williams (foot): OUT

Ayo Dosunmu must continue to step up.

ATL - Clint Capela (thigh): OUT

Onyeka Okongwu is expected to start in place of Capela.

NYK - Isaiah Hartenstein (Achilles): Questionable; OG Anunoby (elbow), Julius Randle (shoulder): OUT

Josh Hart and Precious Achiuwa must continue to step up.

HOU - Alperen Sengun (back): Questionable; Tari Eason (leg), Cam Whitmore (ankle), Fred VanVleet (thigh): OUT

Amen Thompson and Jae'Sean Tate are in line for more action.

DEN - Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (hamstring): Questionable

Christian Braun could pick up more responsibilities.

MIL - Khris Middleton (ankle): OUT

Pat Connaughton and AJ Green are in line to pick up additional playing time.

NOP - Cody Zeller (knee), Zion Williamson (foot): Questionable; Dyson Daniels (knee): OUT

Trey Murphy and Larry Nance could get a boost. Jose Alvarado should also see more opportunities without Daniels.

MEM - Derrick Rose (ankle), Ziaire Williams (hand): Doubtful; Desmond Bane (ankle), Marcus Smart (finger): OUT

Scotty Pippen, Jacob Gilyard, and GG Jackson should continue to find more playing time.

DAL - Dante Exum (knee), Dereck Lively (nose): OUT

Derrick Jones and Josh Green continue to see more action.

GSW - Chris Paul (hand): OUT

Brandin Podziemski continues to get more minutes in the absence of Paul.

Elite Players

Guards

Stephen Curry, Warriors ($9,700) at Jazz

Curry topped 50 DK points in each of the last two games and has averaged 33.1 points, 5.1 rebounds and 4.6 assists over the last 10 games. He has a good opportunity to shine against the Jazz, who give up the league's second-most three-pointers per game.

Brandon Ingram, Pelicans ($8,100) at Grizzlies

With Zion Williamson questionable for action, Ingram may have to step up to carry a hefty load on the offensive end. He is already the team's second-highest scorer and has averaged 22.2 points, 6.1 rebounds, 6.3 assists and 1.2 blocks over the last 10 games, including a high of 68 DK points. He also has an advantageous matchup against a shorthanded Grizzlies squad.

Forwards/Centers

Scottie Barnes, Raptors ($8,500) vs. Spurs

Barnes turned in 60 DK points in the last game and has averaged 20.1 points, 6.8 rebounds, 6.7 assists and 1.5 blocks over the last 10 outings. He has a great chance to excel against the struggling Spurs, who give up the league's fifth-most points and second-most rebounds per game.

Pascal Siakam, Pacers ($7,900) at Hornets

Siakam has averaged 22.8 points, 7.1 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 1.0 steals over the last 10 games, including two with more than 50 DK points and a high of 61.3. He finished with 53 DK points in his previous encounter with the Hornets, and he should shine again, as they give up the league's eighth-most points per game to opposing power forwards.

Victor Wembanyama, Spurs ($8,900) at Raptors

Wembanyama continues to impress, averaging 20.2 points, 9.9 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 1.4 steals and 2.6 blocks over the last 10 games, including five with at least 50 DK points. He should do well against the Raptors, who give up the league's ninth-most points per game to opposing centers and the league's sixth-most points in the paint.

Expected Chalk

Nikola Vucevic, Bulls ($7,900) at Hawks

Vucevic came up with 63.3 DK points in the last outing and has averaged 19.4 points, 10.9 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.4 blocks over the last 10 games. He has a great chance to stand out against the Hawks, who give up the league's ninth-most points and seventh-most rebounds to opposing centers. The Hawks are also shorthanded at the center position.

Mid-Range Money

Immanuel Quickley, Raptors ($6,900) vs. Spurs

Quickley has averaged 15.2 points, 3.3 rebounds and 6.6 assists over his last 10 appearances, including two with more than 40 DK points. He has a great chance to thrive against the Spurs, who give up the league's most points per game to opposing point guards.

Daniel Gafford, Mavericks ($5,600) vs. Wizards

Gafford delivered 32.3 DK points in his debut with the Mavericks and should continue to see significant opportunity, as he fills the need for an interior presence among their roster. Gafford is set for a prime opportunity to succeed against the Wizards, who give up the league's third-most points and most rebounds per game to opposing centers.

Value Picks

Gary Trent, Raptors ($4,200) vs. Spurs

Trent has 11.7 points, 2.1 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 1.6 steals across the last 10 games, including seven with more than 20 DK points and a high of 35.8. He has an excellent opportunity to prosper against the Spurs' lackluster defense, which concedes the league's fifth-highest three-point percentage to opponents.

Trey Murphy, Pelicans ($4,900) at Grizzlies

Murphy amassed 38.8 DK points in the last game and has averaged 11.4 points and 3.7 rebounds across his last 10 outings. He could be up for added playing time if the Pelicans are shorthanded, and he has a good chance to fill it up against the hobbled Grizzlies.

Derrick Jones, Mavericks ($4,100) vs. Wizards

Jones has averaged 8.2 points, 4.4 rebounds and 1.4 assists across the last five games, including a high of 29.3 DK points. He is likely to keep up the strong play against the Wizards, who continue to struggle on the defensive end.

