NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, February 13

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.

Slate Overview

SAS at CLE

Cavs on six-game win streak.

UTA at IND

Pacers on four-game slide.

HOU at PHI

Rockets on five-game slide.

ATL at CHA

Hornets on seven-game slide.

DEN at MIA

Heat on three-game win streak.

BKN at NYK

Knicks 6-4 in last 10 games.

ORL at CHI

Bulls on three-game slide.

NOP at OKC

Thunder 16-11 at home.

MIN at DAL

Mavs 19-9 at home.

WAS at GSW

Warriors on two-game slide.

LAL at POR

Lakers 13-17 on the road.

For the latest spreads and over/unders, visit RotoWire's NBA Odds page. There you can also find player props, futures, picks, articles and sportsbook bonus codes.

Injuries to Monitor

For all the latest updates, visit RotoWire's NBA Injury News page and our comprehensive NBA Injury Report.

SAS - Keldon Johnson (ankle), Jeremy Sochan (back): Probable

Doug McDermott (Achilles): Questionable

Khem Birch (not injury related), Romeo Langford (thigh), Tre Jones (foot), Devin Vassell (knee): OUT

IND - Tyrese Haliburton (thigh), Myles Turner (back): Questionable

HOU - Kevin Porter (foot): Questionable

PHI - Joel Embiid (foot): Questionable

ATL - Trae Young (shoulder): Probable

Garrison Mathews (not injury related), Saddiq Bey (not injury related), Bogdan Bogdanovic (hip), John Collins (hip): Questionable

CHA - Cody Martin (knee), Kelly Oubre (hand): OUT

DEN - Aaron Gordon (ribs), Jamal Murray (knee): Questionable

MIA - Bam Adebayo (knee), Max Strus (shoulder), Gabe Vincent (ankle): Probable

Tyler Herro (knee): Questionable Duncan Robinson (finger), Victor Oladipo (ankle), Kyle Lowry (knee): OUT

BKN Seth Curry (thigh): OUT

NYK - Mitchell Robinson (thumb): OUT

CHI - Alex Caruso (foot): Probable

NOP - Dyson Daniels (ankle), CJ McCollum (ankle), Josh Richardson (not injury related): Questionable

Zion Williamson (hamstring): OUT

OKC - Jeremiah Robinson-Earl (ankle): Questionable

Aleksej Pokusevski (leg): OUT

MIN - Kyle Anderson (back), Rudy Gobert (groin): Questionable

Karl-Anthony Towns (calf): OUT

DAL - Tim Hardaway (hamstring): Questionable

Maxi Kleber (hamstring), Davis Bertans (calf): OUT

WAS - Kyle Kuzma (ankle): OUT

GSW - Andrew Wiggins (ankle): Questionable

Stephen Curry (leg): OUT

LAL - Anthony Davis (foot): Probable

LeBron James (ankle): Questionable

POR - Jerami Grant (concussion), Matisse Thybulle (not injury related), Justise Winslow (ankle): Questionable

Jusuf Nurkic (calf): OUT

Elite Players

Guards

Damian Lillard, Trail Blazers ($11,100) vs. Lakers

Lillard is averaging 37.9 points, 4.6 rebounds and 7.5 assists through 10 games, including seven with more than 55 DK points and a high of 89.3. He has a great chance to keep rolling against the Lakers, who give up the league's second-most points per game to point guards. He also finished with 49 DK points in his previous meeting with the Lakers.

Donovan Mitchell, Cavaliers ($8,700) vs. Spurs

Mitchell produced 58.5 DK points in the last game and is averaging 21.0 points, 5.6 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 1.0 steals over five appearances. He has a great chance to excel against the Spurs, who give up the league's sixth-most points per game to shooting guards and allow opponents to shoot a league-high 50.9 percent from the field.

Forwards/Centers

DeMar DeRozan, Bulls ($8,300) vs. Magic

DeRozan is coming off a couple of quieter outings, but he is averaging 23.0 points, 2.9 rebounds and 5.8 assists in his last 10 appearances, with a high of 49 DK points on two occasions. He also generated 49.5 DK points in his last meeting with the Magic and should excel again, as they give up the league's fifth-most free-throw attempts per game.

Jimmy Butler, Heat ($8,500) vs. Nuggets

Butler is averaging 21.0 points, 5.6 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 1.6 steals across five games, including three with at least 42 DK points and a high of 49. He recorded 44 DK points in his last encounter with the Nuggets, and he should prosper again as they allow opponents to shoot an average of 48.1 percent from the field and also give up an average of 14.3 turnovers per game.

Kristaps Porzingis, Wizards ($9,900) at Warriors

Porzingis has gone over 50 DK points in four of six outings, including a high of 57.8, while averaging 26.3 points, 8.0 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 2.0 blocks per game. He must step up in the absence of Kyle Kuzma, and he has a good chance to shine against the Warriors, who give up the league's ninth-most three-pointers per game and 10th-most points per game to opposing centers. Porzingis also totaled 49.8 DK points in his previous meeting with the Warriors.

Expected Chalk

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Thunder ($10,700) vs. Pelicans

Gilgeous-Alexander continues to shine, averaging 33.3 points, 3.7 rebounds, 6.3 assists, 1.6 steals and 1.1 steals through 10 games, including seven with more than 50 DK points and a high of 66. He faces an advantageous matchup against the shorthanded Pelicans, who allow opponents to shoot an average of 47.5 percent from the field and also give up an average of 14.3 turnovers per game.

Value Picks

Malaki Branham, Spurs ($4,800) at Cavaliers

Branham is averaging 16.4 points, 4.6 rebounds and 2.6 assists through five consecutive starts, with a high of 40.8 DK points in the game before last. He faces a hefty challenge against the Cavs' backcourt, but he should have room to get his shot off from long range as they allow opponents to shoot an average of 36.4 percent from deep.

Bennedict Mathurin, Pacers ($4,600) vs. Jazz

Mathurin continues to impress, averaging 16.8 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.6 assists over 10 games, including six with more than 25 DK points and a high of 43.5. He has a good chance to keep the momentum going against the Jazz, who allow opponents to shoot an average of 48.0 percent from the field.

Caleb Martin, Heat ($4,700) vs. Nuggets

Martin continues to play well, averaging 9.6 points, 6.8 rebounds and 1.3 assists through 10 games, including seven with more than 20 DK points and a high of 39.8. He has to step up against the Nuggets' frontcourt but should also find room to get his offense going, as they allow opposing small forwards to shoot an average of 46.5 percent from the field.

Cameron Johnson, Nets ($4,900) at Knicks

Johnson recorded 12 points, seven rebounds, three assists and three steals in his Nets debut. He faces a tough matchup against the Knicks' frontcourt, but he should find a chance to get his shot going from long range as the Knicks give up an average of 13.0 three-pointers per game.

Jarred Vanderbilt, Lakers ($4,200) at Trail Blazers

Vanderbilt finished with 12 points, eight rebounds, four assists and a steal for a total of 30 DK points in his Lakers debut. He has a good opportunity to thrive against the Trail Blazers, who are shorthanded in the frontcourt.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Dan Bruno plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: duelingdan.