NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, February 13

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.
Slate Overview
SAS at CLE
Cavs on six-game win streak.
UTA at IND
Pacers on four-game slide.
HOU at PHI
Rockets on five-game slide.
ATL at CHA
Hornets on seven-game slide.
DEN at MIA
Heat on three-game win streak.
BKN at NYK
Knicks 6-4 in last 10 games.
ORL at CHI
Bulls on three-game slide.
NOP at OKC
Thunder 16-11 at home.
MIN at DAL
Mavs 19-9 at home.
WAS at GSW
Warriors on two-game slide.
LAL at POR
Lakers 13-17 on the road.
For the latest spreads and over/unders, visit RotoWire's NBA Odds page. There you can also find player props, futures, picks, articles and sportsbook bonus codes.
Injuries to Monitor
For all the latest updates, visit RotoWire's NBA Injury News page and our comprehensive NBA Injury Report.
SAS - Keldon Johnson (ankle), Jeremy Sochan (back): Probable
Doug McDermott (Achilles): Questionable
Khem Birch (not injury related), Romeo Langford (thigh), Tre Jones (foot), Devin Vassell (knee): OUT
IND - Tyrese Haliburton (thigh), Myles Turner (back): Questionable
HOU - Kevin Porter (foot): Questionable
PHI - Joel Embiid (foot): Questionable
ATL - Trae Young (shoulder): Probable
Garrison Mathews (not injury related), Saddiq Bey (not injury related), Bogdan Bogdanovic (hip), John Collins (hip): Questionable
CHA - Cody Martin (knee), Kelly Oubre (hand): OUT
DEN - Aaron Gordon (ribs), Jamal Murray (knee): Questionable
MIA - Bam Adebayo (knee), Max Strus (shoulder), Gabe Vincent (ankle): Probable
Tyler Herro (knee): Questionable Duncan Robinson (finger), Victor Oladipo (ankle), Kyle Lowry (knee): OUT
BKN Seth Curry (thigh): OUT
NYK - Mitchell Robinson (thumb): OUT
CHI - Alex Caruso (foot): Probable
NOP - Dyson Daniels (ankle), CJ McCollum (ankle), Josh Richardson (not injury related): Questionable
Zion Williamson (hamstring): OUT
OKC - Jeremiah Robinson-Earl (ankle): Questionable
Aleksej Pokusevski (leg): OUT
MIN - Kyle Anderson (back), Rudy Gobert (groin): Questionable
Karl-Anthony Towns (calf): OUT
DAL - Tim Hardaway (hamstring): Questionable
Maxi Kleber (hamstring), Davis Bertans (calf): OUT
WAS - Kyle Kuzma (ankle): OUT
GSW - Andrew Wiggins (ankle): Questionable
Stephen Curry (leg): OUT
LAL - Anthony Davis (foot): Probable
LeBron James (ankle): Questionable
POR - Jerami Grant (concussion), Matisse Thybulle (not injury related), Justise Winslow (ankle): Questionable
Jusuf Nurkic (calf): OUT
Elite Players
Guards
Damian Lillard, Trail Blazers ($11,100) vs. Lakers
Lillard is averaging 37.9 points, 4.6 rebounds and 7.5 assists through 10 games, including seven with more than 55 DK points and a high of 89.3. He has a great chance to keep rolling against the Lakers, who give up the league's second-most points per game to point guards. He also finished with 49 DK points in his previous meeting with the Lakers.
Donovan Mitchell, Cavaliers ($8,700) vs. Spurs
Mitchell produced 58.5 DK points in the last game and is averaging 21.0 points, 5.6 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 1.0 steals over five appearances. He has a great chance to excel against the Spurs, who give up the league's sixth-most points per game to shooting guards and allow opponents to shoot a league-high 50.9 percent from the field.
Forwards/Centers
DeMar DeRozan, Bulls ($8,300) vs. Magic
DeRozan is coming off a couple of quieter outings, but he is averaging 23.0 points, 2.9 rebounds and 5.8 assists in his last 10 appearances, with a high of 49 DK points on two occasions. He also generated 49.5 DK points in his last meeting with the Magic and should excel again, as they give up the league's fifth-most free-throw attempts per game.
Jimmy Butler, Heat ($8,500) vs. Nuggets
Butler is averaging 21.0 points, 5.6 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 1.6 steals across five games, including three with at least 42 DK points and a high of 49. He recorded 44 DK points in his last encounter with the Nuggets, and he should prosper again as they allow opponents to shoot an average of 48.1 percent from the field and also give up an average of 14.3 turnovers per game.
Kristaps Porzingis, Wizards ($9,900) at Warriors
Porzingis has gone over 50 DK points in four of six outings, including a high of 57.8, while averaging 26.3 points, 8.0 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 2.0 blocks per game. He must step up in the absence of Kyle Kuzma, and he has a good chance to shine against the Warriors, who give up the league's ninth-most three-pointers per game and 10th-most points per game to opposing centers. Porzingis also totaled 49.8 DK points in his previous meeting with the Warriors.
Expected Chalk
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Thunder ($10,700) vs. Pelicans
Gilgeous-Alexander continues to shine, averaging 33.3 points, 3.7 rebounds, 6.3 assists, 1.6 steals and 1.1 steals through 10 games, including seven with more than 50 DK points and a high of 66. He faces an advantageous matchup against the shorthanded Pelicans, who allow opponents to shoot an average of 47.5 percent from the field and also give up an average of 14.3 turnovers per game.
Value Picks
Malaki Branham, Spurs ($4,800) at Cavaliers
Branham is averaging 16.4 points, 4.6 rebounds and 2.6 assists through five consecutive starts, with a high of 40.8 DK points in the game before last. He faces a hefty challenge against the Cavs' backcourt, but he should have room to get his shot off from long range as they allow opponents to shoot an average of 36.4 percent from deep.
Bennedict Mathurin, Pacers ($4,600) vs. Jazz
Mathurin continues to impress, averaging 16.8 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.6 assists over 10 games, including six with more than 25 DK points and a high of 43.5. He has a good chance to keep the momentum going against the Jazz, who allow opponents to shoot an average of 48.0 percent from the field.
Caleb Martin, Heat ($4,700) vs. Nuggets
Martin continues to play well, averaging 9.6 points, 6.8 rebounds and 1.3 assists through 10 games, including seven with more than 20 DK points and a high of 39.8. He has to step up against the Nuggets' frontcourt but should also find room to get his offense going, as they allow opposing small forwards to shoot an average of 46.5 percent from the field.
Cameron Johnson, Nets ($4,900) at Knicks
Johnson recorded 12 points, seven rebounds, three assists and three steals in his Nets debut. He faces a tough matchup against the Knicks' frontcourt, but he should find a chance to get his shot going from long range as the Knicks give up an average of 13.0 three-pointers per game.
Jarred Vanderbilt, Lakers ($4,200) at Trail Blazers
Vanderbilt finished with 12 points, eight rebounds, four assists and a steal for a total of 30 DK points in his Lakers debut. He has a good opportunity to thrive against the Trail Blazers, who are shorthanded in the frontcourt.