NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, January 13

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.

Slate Overview

MIN at WAS: Timberwolves 6-4 in last 10 games; Wizards on six-game slide

DET at NYK: Pistons 8-2 in last 10 games; Knicks 13-6 at home

GSW at TOR: Warriors 4-6 on road; Raptors 1-9 in last 10 games

MEM at HOU: Grizzlies 10-9 on road; Rockets on three-game win streak

MIA at LAC: Heat on three-game win streak; Clippers on two-game slide

SAS at LAL: Spurs on three-game slide; Lakers 12-5 at home

For the latest spreads and over/unders, visit RotoWire's NBA Odds page. There you can also find player props, futures, picks, articles and sportsbook bonus codes.

Injuries to Monitor

For all the latest updates, visit RotoWire's NBA Injury News page and our comprehensive NBA Injury Report.

WAS - Malcolm Brogdon (foot): OUT

NYK - Jalen Brunson (shoulder): Questionable

GSW - Draymond Green (illness): Questionable; Jonathan Kuminga (ankle), Brandin Podziemski (abdomen), Gary Payton (calf): OUT

TOR - Immanuel Quickley (hip): Questionable

MEM - Ja Morant (illness): Questionable; Marcus Smart (finger): OUT

HOU - Tari Eason (leg): Doubtful

MIA - Bam Adebayo (back): Questionable; Jimmy Butler (suspension): OUT

SAS - Jeremy Sochan (back): Questionable

Elite Players

Guards

Stephen Curry, Warriors ($8,800) at Raptors

Curry is expected to be back in action, after missing the most recent game and two of the Warriors' last five outings. He is averaging 23.0 points, 6.2 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.2 steals over his last five appearances, including two with at least 30 points and a high of 59.0 DK points. He faces an excellent opportunity to prosper against the Raptors, who give up the league's third-most points per game to opposing point guards.

Anthony Edwards, Timberwolves ($9,000) at Wizards

Edwards finished with just 15 points in the most recent outing but is averaging 31.6 points, 6.0 rebounds, 5.2 assists and 1.2 steals over the last five games, including a season-high 53-point scoring effort in a loss to the Pistons on January 4. Edwards has a great chance to get back on track with a matchup against the Wizards, who are giving up the league's highest field-goal percentage to opposing shooting guards.

Forwards/Centers

RJ Barrett, Raptors ($8,200) vs. Warriors

Upon returning from a three-game absence, Barrett is averaging 17.8 points, 6.3 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.5 steals over the last four games, including a high of 46.3 DK points. He faces a tough matchup against the Warriors, but he should find an advantage since they are without a couple of key wing defenders in Gary Payton and Jonathan Kuminga. Barrett may also have to take on a heavier role in facilitating the offense if Immanuel Quickley is sidelined.

LeBron James, Lakers ($9,500) vs. Spurs

James continues to put up dominant numbers, averaging 26.0 points, 6.6 rebounds and 8.0 assists over the last five games, including four with at least 45 DK points. He faces a tough matchup against the Spurs' defense, but he is likely to use his veteran savvy to take advantage of the Spurs' frontcourt, which is mostly made up of younger players.

Alperen Sengun, Rockets ($9,100) vs. Grizzlies

Sengun is coming off back-to-back games with more than 50 DK points and is averaging 21.8 points, 8.6 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 1.8 steals over the last five outings. He should continue to thrive with a matchup against the Grizzlies, who give up the league's sixth-most points per game to opposing centers. The Grizzlies also give up the league's ninth-most points in the paint.

Expected Chalk

Karl-Anthony Towns, Knicks ($10,000) vs. Pistons

Towns continues to put up top-tier numbers and is forging his way ahead as one of the season's best fantasy producers. He is averaging 28.2 points, 15.8 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.8 steals across his last five appearances, including a high of 75.0 DK points. He has a good chance to keep up the production with a matchup against the Pistons, who give up the league's 10th-most points and fourth-most free throws per game to opposing centers.

Mid-Range Money

Donte DiVincenzo, Timberwolves ($5,400) at Wizards

DiVincenzo is up for a fifth straight start after averaging 16.0 points, 5.8 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 1.8 steals over the last four games. He is coming off his best game of the season, as he set season highs with 27 points and 10 rebounds, to go with seven assists and two steals in a loss to the Grizzlies on Saturday. He should continue to thrive with a matchup against the Wizards, who give up the league's most points per game to opposing point guards.

Rudy Gobert, Timberwolves ($5,200) at Wizards

Gobert is not putting up major numbers in the points column, but he continues to go to work on the glass and blocking shots, as he is averaging 8.6 points, 10.8 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 2.0 blocks over the last five games. He is up for a fantastic opportunity to stuff the stat sheet against the Wizards, who give up the league's most points and sixth-most rebounds per game to opposing centers.

Value Picks

Stephon Castle, Spurs ($3,600) at Lakers

Castle started in two of the last five games and is averaging 9.6 points, 1.8 rebounds and 4.4 assists over that span. He could be up for another start if Jeremy Sochan remains sidelined, but regardless of where he plays, Castle has a good opportunity to flourish against the Lakers, who give up the league's fifth-highest field-goal percentage to opponents.

Harrison Barnes, Spurs ($4,100) at Lakers

Barnes is not the most flashy player but continues to do a good job chipping in across the stat sheet. He is averaging 13.0 points, 3.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists over the last five games, including a high of 31.8 DK points. He faces a tough matchup against the Lakers' forwards, but he should also find room to make his mark as they give up the league's fifth-most points per game to opposing small forwards.

Naz Reid, Timberwolves ($4,700) at Wizards

Reid is on a roll, averaging 15.0 points, 6.2 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.0 blocks over the last five games, including three with over 30 DK points. He faces a great opportunity to pad his stats against the Wizards, who give up the league's second-most rebounds per game to opposing power forwards and the league's fourth-most points in the paint.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Dan Bruno plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: duelingdan.