NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, January 16

Slate Overview
NOP at CLE
Cavs 18-4 at home
TOR at NYK
Knicks on three-game win streak.
GSW at WAS
Warriors 4-17 on the road.
MIA at ATL
Heat on three-game win streak.
UTA at MIN
Jazz 8-16 on the road.
PHX at MEM
Grizzlies on nine-game win streak.
HOU at LAL
Rockets on 10-game losing streak.
Injuries to Monitor
NOP - Herbert Jones (back): Questionable
Brandon Ingram (toe), Zion Williamson (hamstring): OUT
TOR - Fred VanVleet (back): Questionable
GSW - Jonathan Kuminga (foot), James Wiseman (ankle), JaMychal Green (leg): Questionable
Klay Thompson (knee): OUT
WAS - Bradley Beal (hamstring): Questionable
MIA - Caleb Martin (quadriceps): Questionable
Duncan Robinson (finger), Nikola Jovic (back), Kyle Lowry (knee): OUT
ATL - Trae Young (shoulder): Questionable
Clint Capela (calf): OUT
UTA - Rudy Gay (back), Lauri Markkanen (hip): Questionable
Kelly Olynyk (ankle): OUT
MIN - Anthony Edwards (hip), Rudy Gobert (groin), Taurean Prince (ankle): Questionable
Jordan McLaughlin (calf), Karl-Anthony Towns (calf): OUT
PHX - Landry Shamet (hip): Questionable
Devin Booker (groin), Cameron Johnson (knee), Cameron Payne (foot), Chris Paul (hip): OUT
MEM - John Konchar (illness), Ja Morant (hip): Questionable
HOU - Kevin Porter (foot): Questionable
LAL - Patrick Beverley (illness): Questionable
Anthony Davis (foot), Lonnie Walker (knee), Austin Reaves (hamstring): OUT
Elite Players
Guards
D'Angelo Russell, Timberwolves ($6,700) vs. Jazz
Russell is coming off a quiet outing but is averaging 18.1 points, 2.6 rebounds and 5.1 assists over his last 10. He tallied 40.3 DK points in the previous meeting with the Jazz and should shine again, as they allow opponents to shoot an average of 48.2 percent from the field. Russell may also have to step up into a more prominent scoring role if Anthony Edwards (questionable) is sidelined.
Jordan Clarkson, Jazz ($7,200) at Timberwolves
Clarkson poured in 38 points in his last outing and topped 40 DK points in four of 10, while averaging 24.0 points, 5.0 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game. He faces a good opportunity to flourish against the Timberwolves, who give up the league's second-most three-pointers and fourth-most free throws per game.
Forwards/Centers
Kyle Kuzma, Wizards ($8,800) vs. Warriors
Kuzma is coming off a season-high 40-point outing, where he amassed a total of 61.8 DK points. He is averaging 22.4 points, 6.8 rebounds and 5.1 assists over the last 10 games and has a chance to keep rolling against the Warriors, who give up the league's fifth-most points per game to small forwards.
Jimmy Butler, Heat ($9,000) at Hawks
After bouncing in and out of the lineup, Butler has been finding his groove lately, averaging 22.8 points, 7.0 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.6 steals across five games, with a high of 62.8 DK points. He should prosper against the Hawks, who give up an average of 115.9 points and also the league's 10th-most free throws per game.
Bam Adebayo, Heat ($8,700) at Hawks
Adebayo has four double-doubles in his last five games and went over 40 DK points four times, with a high of 61.3. He logged 44 DK points in his last meeting with the Hawks and should continue excel, as they give up the league's second-most rebounds per game and remain shorthanded in the frontcourt.
Expected Chalk
Kristaps Porzingis, Wizards ($9,100) vs. Warriors
Porzingis surpassed 39 DK points in five of his last 10 appearances, while he averaged 20.6 points, 9.1 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 1.4 blocks and 1.0 steals per game. He should thrive against the Warriors, who give up the league's fifth-most three-pointers, and also the ninth-most points per game to centers.
Value Picks
Naz Reid, Timberwolves ($4,900) vs. Jazz
Reid topped 27 DK points in back-to-back games and is averaging 10.8 points, 5.2 rebounds over the last five. He will see added playing time while Karl-Anthony Towns remains out, but he could also get another boost if Rudy Gobert (questionable) is sidelined.
Jaden McDaniels, Timberwolves ($4,600) vs. Jazz
McDaniels continues to deliver across the stat sheet, averaging 12.4 points, 4.2 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.1 steals through 10 games. He could be up for a lighter matchup if Lauri Markkanen (questionable) does not play, but he should excel regardless, as the Jazz allow small forwards to shoot an average of 46.3 percent from the field.
De'Andre Hunter, Hawks ($4,700) vs. Heat
Hunter is averaging 17.6 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.0 assists over five outings, with a high of 32 DK points on two occasions. He faces a tough matchup but should find a chance to get his shot going from long range, as the Heat give up the league's fourth-most three-pointers per game.
Jaylen Nowell, Timberwolves ($4,400) vs. Jazz
Nowell provides a consistent boost off the bench, averaging 11.3 points, 2.2 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.0 steals across five games. He could be up for added playing time if Anthony Edwards (questionable) is out, and he should do well against the Jazz, who give up the league's most points per game to shooting guards.
Delon Wright, Wizards ($3,400) vs. Warriors
Wright continues to offer reliable guard play off the bench, averaging 5.4 points, 3.4 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 2.0 steals, with just 1.2 turnovers per game. He also has a chance to stand out against the Warriors, who give up the league's second-most points per game to point guards.