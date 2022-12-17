Fantasy Basketball
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, December 17

Written by 
Dan Bruno 
December 17, 2022

This article is part of our 30 Days, 30 Teams, 30 Facts series.

Slate Overview

Early

WAS at LAC
Wizards on eight-game slide.
MIA at SAS
Heat won three straight.

Main

DAL at CLE
Cavs 13-2 at home. 
POR at HOU
Trail Blazers 9-7 on the road. 
UTA at MIL 
Bucks 13-3 at home. 
MEM at OKC
Grizzlies won seven in a row. 
NOP at PHX
Suns 12-3 at home. 

For the latest spreads and over-unders, visit RotoWire's NBA Odds page. There, you can also find player props, futures, picks, articles and sportsbook bonus codes.

Injuries to Monitor  

For all the latest updates, visit RotoWire's NBA Injury News page and our comprehensive NBA Injury Report    

WAS - Bradley Beal (hamstring): Questionable 
Rui Hachimura (ankle): OUT 

LAC - Paul George (knee), Reggie Jackson (Achilles): Questionable 
Norman Powell (groin), Ivica Zubac (knee): OUT  

MIA - Tyler Herro (ankle), Duncan Robinson (ankle), Max Strus (shoulder), Victor Oladipo (knee), Jimmy Butler (knee): Probable 
Gabe Vincent (knee), Dewayne Dedmon (foot), Bam Adebayo (ankle), Kyle Lowry (knee): Questionable
Caleb Martin (ankle): OUT 

SAS - Zach Collins (ankle), Jakob Poeltl (knee): Probable
Romeo Langford (hand): Questionable
Josh Richardson (hand): OUT 

DAL - Josh Green (elbow): Questionable
Dwight Powell (undisclosed): Doubtful 
Maxi Kleber (hamstring): OUT 

HOU - Tari Eason (ankle), Alperen Sengun (ankle): Probable 

UTA -  Collin Sexton (hamstring) OUT  

MIL - Jrue Holiday (illness): Probable
Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee): Questionable
Khris Middleton (knee): OUT  

MEM - Desmond Bane (toe): OUT 

OKC - Darius Bazley (illness), Luguentz Dort (hand), Kenrich Williams (knee): Questionable 
Jeremiah Robinson-Earl (ankle): OUT

NOP - Jose Alvarado (ribs): Probable
Brandon Ingram (toe): OUT  

PHX - Deandre Ayton (ankle), Cameron Johnson (knee), Cameron Payne (foot): OUT   

Elite Plays

Guards

Damian Lillard, Trail Blazers ($10,300) at Rockets

Lillard has a favorable matchup against the Rockets, who give up the second most points per game to opposing point guards and the second-most three-pointers per game. He is averaging 32.7 points, 3.2 rebounds, 6.7 assists and 1.2 steals across six outings since returning from a two-week absence, and he should be able to keep it up on the second night of a back-to-back after only playing 24 minutes on Friday.  

Jalen Green, Rockets ($6,800) vs. Trail Blazers

Green is averaging 22.3 points, 3.7 rebounds and 4.1 assists over the last 10 games, surpassing 40 DK points in five of them. He has an excellent chance to shine against the Trail Blazers, who are on the road for the second game of a back-to-back and allow opponents to shoot 47.6 percent from the field. 

Forwards/Centers

Josh Hart, Trail Blazers ($5,900) at Rockets

Hart does a good job contributing across the stat sheet, averaging 8.9 points, 7.8 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.4 steals in his last 10 games, with more than 25 DK points in six. He should do well against the Rockets, who cough up a league-high 16.9 turnovers. 

Zion Williamson, Pelicans ($10,000) at Suns

Williamson is averaging 28.1 points, 8.6 rebounds, 5.4 assists, 1.4 steals and 1.0 blocks over his last 10 outings, including two versus the Suns, with over 50 DK points in both. This time, he has an even better opportunity to dominate the paint as the Suns are without Deandre Ayton.  

Jaren Jackson, Grizzlies ($6,900) at Thunder

Jackson topped 30 DK points in eight of the last 10 while averaging 17.4 points, 5.6 rebounds and 3.2 blocks per game. He has a favorable matchup against the Thunder, who give up a league-high in rebounds and the sixth-most points in the paint per game.

Expected Chalk 

Ja Morant, Grizzlies ($10,600) at Thunder

Morant averaged 22.5 points, 10.0 rebounds, 11.0 assists and 1.0 steals in two previous meetings with the Thunder. He should do well against the Thunder, who face the second game of a back-to-back and give up the league's fourth-most points, along with the third-most three-pointers per game.

Value Picks

Brandon Clarke, Grizzlies ($4,800) at Thunder

Clarke generated at least 30 DK points in three of the last six games, including his previous encounter with the Thunder. He remains a solid contributor off the bench, averaging 11.7 points and 6.5 rebounds in 20.5 minutes per game.

Larry Nance, Pelicans ($4,700) at Suns

Nance is averaging 10.8 points, 8.2 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.8 steals and 1.4 blocks over the last 10 games, including two meetings with the Suns where he went over 40 DK points. He also has an advantage while they are shorthanded in the frontcourt. 

Pat Connaughton, Bucks ($3,400) vs. Jazz

Connaughton is likely to see extra playing time in the absence of Khris Middleton and, potentially, Jrue Holiday and/or Giannis Antetokounmpo. He is averaging 7.0 points and 3.9 rebounds over the last 10 games. 

John Konchar, Grizzlies ($4,500) at Thunder

Konchar is coming off one of his quieter outings of the season, but he is averaging 8.4 points, 6.1 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.2 steals over the last 10, with more than 20 DK points in five. He has a good chance to get back on track against the sub-par defense of the Thunder. 

Jevon Carter, Bucks ($4,600) vs. Jazz 

Carter is expected to start in place of Khris Middleton, but he could also be up for a more significant role if the Bucks are missing other key players. Carter is averaging 6.0 points, 2.8 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.0 steals in his last 10 and has shown multiple times that he can step up when called upon. 

