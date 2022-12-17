NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, December 17

This article is part of our 30 Days, 30 Teams, 30 Facts series.

Slate Overview

Early

WAS at LAC

Wizards on eight-game slide.

MIA at SAS

Heat won three straight.

Main

DAL at CLE

Cavs 13-2 at home.

POR at HOU

Trail Blazers 9-7 on the road.

UTA at MIL

Bucks 13-3 at home.

MEM at OKC

Grizzlies won seven in a row.

NOP at PHX

Suns 12-3 at home.

Injuries to Monitor

WAS - Bradley Beal (hamstring): Questionable

Rui Hachimura (ankle): OUT

LAC - Paul George (knee), Reggie Jackson (Achilles): Questionable

Norman Powell (groin), Ivica Zubac (knee): OUT

MIA - Tyler Herro (ankle), Duncan Robinson (ankle), Max Strus (shoulder), Victor Oladipo (knee), Jimmy Butler (knee): Probable

Gabe Vincent (knee), Dewayne Dedmon (foot), Bam Adebayo (ankle), Kyle Lowry (knee): Questionable

Caleb Martin (ankle): OUT

SAS - Zach Collins (ankle), Jakob Poeltl (knee): Probable

Romeo Langford (hand): Questionable

Josh Richardson (hand): OUT

DAL - Josh Green (elbow): Questionable

Dwight Powell (undisclosed): Doubtful

Maxi Kleber (hamstring): OUT

HOU - Tari Eason (ankle), Alperen Sengun (ankle): Probable

UTA - Collin Sexton (hamstring) OUT

MIL - Jrue Holiday (illness): Probable

Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee): Questionable

Khris Middleton (knee): OUT

MEM - Desmond Bane (toe): OUT

OKC - Darius Bazley (illness), Luguentz Dort (hand), Kenrich Williams (knee): Questionable

Jeremiah Robinson-Earl (ankle): OUT

NOP - Jose Alvarado (ribs): Probable

Brandon Ingram (toe): OUT

PHX - Deandre Ayton (ankle), Cameron Johnson (knee), Cameron Payne (foot): OUT

Elite Plays

Guards

Damian Lillard, Trail Blazers ($10,300) at Rockets

Lillard has a favorable matchup against the Rockets, who give up the second most points per game to opposing point guards and the second-most three-pointers per game. He is averaging 32.7 points, 3.2 rebounds, 6.7 assists and 1.2 steals across six outings since returning from a two-week absence, and he should be able to keep it up on the second night of a back-to-back after only playing 24 minutes on Friday.

Jalen Green, Rockets ($6,800) vs. Trail Blazers

Green is averaging 22.3 points, 3.7 rebounds and 4.1 assists over the last 10 games, surpassing 40 DK points in five of them. He has an excellent chance to shine against the Trail Blazers, who are on the road for the second game of a back-to-back and allow opponents to shoot 47.6 percent from the field.

Forwards/Centers

Josh Hart, Trail Blazers ($5,900) at Rockets

Hart does a good job contributing across the stat sheet, averaging 8.9 points, 7.8 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.4 steals in his last 10 games, with more than 25 DK points in six. He should do well against the Rockets, who cough up a league-high 16.9 turnovers.

Zion Williamson, Pelicans ($10,000) at Suns

Williamson is averaging 28.1 points, 8.6 rebounds, 5.4 assists, 1.4 steals and 1.0 blocks over his last 10 outings, including two versus the Suns, with over 50 DK points in both. This time, he has an even better opportunity to dominate the paint as the Suns are without Deandre Ayton.

Jaren Jackson, Grizzlies ($6,900) at Thunder

Jackson topped 30 DK points in eight of the last 10 while averaging 17.4 points, 5.6 rebounds and 3.2 blocks per game. He has a favorable matchup against the Thunder, who give up a league-high in rebounds and the sixth-most points in the paint per game.

Expected Chalk

Ja Morant, Grizzlies ($10,600) at Thunder

Morant averaged 22.5 points, 10.0 rebounds, 11.0 assists and 1.0 steals in two previous meetings with the Thunder. He should do well against the Thunder, who face the second game of a back-to-back and give up the league's fourth-most points, along with the third-most three-pointers per game.

Value Picks

Brandon Clarke, Grizzlies ($4,800) at Thunder

Clarke generated at least 30 DK points in three of the last six games, including his previous encounter with the Thunder. He remains a solid contributor off the bench, averaging 11.7 points and 6.5 rebounds in 20.5 minutes per game.

Larry Nance, Pelicans ($4,700) at Suns

Nance is averaging 10.8 points, 8.2 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.8 steals and 1.4 blocks over the last 10 games, including two meetings with the Suns where he went over 40 DK points. He also has an advantage while they are shorthanded in the frontcourt.

Pat Connaughton, Bucks ($3,400) vs. Jazz

Connaughton is likely to see extra playing time in the absence of Khris Middleton and, potentially, Jrue Holiday and/or Giannis Antetokounmpo. He is averaging 7.0 points and 3.9 rebounds over the last 10 games.

John Konchar, Grizzlies ($4,500) at Thunder

Konchar is coming off one of his quieter outings of the season, but he is averaging 8.4 points, 6.1 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.2 steals over the last 10, with more than 20 DK points in five. He has a good chance to get back on track against the sub-par defense of the Thunder.

Jevon Carter, Bucks ($4,600) vs. Jazz

Carter is expected to start in place of Khris Middleton, but he could also be up for a more significant role if the Bucks are missing other key players. Carter is averaging 6.0 points, 2.8 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.0 steals in his last 10 and has shown multiple times that he can step up when called upon.