NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, December 3

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.
Slate Overview
Early
DAL at NYK
SAC at LAC
MIL at CHA
Main
OKC at MIN
ORL at TOR
HOU at GSW
POR at UTA
For the latest spreads and over-unders, visit RotoWire's NBA Odds page. There, you can also find player props, futures, picks, articles and sportsbook bonus codes.
Injuries to Monitor
For all the latest updates, visit RotoWire's NBA Injury News page and our comprehensive NBA Injury Report.
DAL - Kemba Walker (not injury related): Questionable
Christian Wood (illness): OUT
LAC - Kawhi Leonard (ankle), Paul George (hamstring): Questionable
Luke Kennard (calf), Norman Powell (groin): OUT
MIL - Joe Ingles (knee), Serge Ibaka (illness): OUT
CHA - LaMelo Ball (ankle), Dennis Smith (ankle): Questionable
Cody Martin (knee), Gordon Hayward (shoulder): OUT
OKC - Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (hip): Questionable
Mike Muscala (finger): OUT
MIN - Jordan McLaughlin (calf): Questionable
Taurean Prince (shoulder), Karl-Anthony Towns (calf): OUT
ORL - Chuma Okeke (knee), Mo Bamba (back), Jonathan Isaac (knee), Gary Harris (hamstring), Jalen Suggs (ankle): Questionable
Wendell Carter (foot): OUT
TOR - Precious Achiuwa (ankle), Otto Porter (toe): OUT
HOU - Jae'Sean Tate (ankle): Questionable
POR - Drew Eubanks (hip), Josh Hart (ankle): Questionable
Keon Johnson (hip), Damian Lillard (calf), Gary Payton (abdomen), Nassir Little (hip): OUT
UTA - Rudy Gay (finger), Mike Conley (leg): Questionable
Elite Players
Guards
Anfernee Simons, Trail Blazers ($8,300) at Jazz
Simons must continue to lead the way in the absence of Damian Lillard. He should do well against the Jazz, who give up the fifth most points per game to opposing point guards. Simons is averaging 25.5 points, 3.6 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 1.1 steals over the last 10 games, surpassing 40 DK points in five of the last seven.
Jalen Green, Rockets ($7,000) at Warriors
Green has a chance to excel against the Warriors, who give up the fifth most points per game and also allow opponents to knock down an NBA-eighth-most 12.8 three-pointers per game. Green averaged 21.7 points, 4.1 rebounds and 3.9 assists, and he went over 40 DK points in three last five outings.
Forwards/Centers
Anthony Edwards, ($8,600) vs. Thunder
Edwards is up for another opportunity to carry the offense without Karl-Anthony Towns. Edwards is averaging 24.8 points, 6.0 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 1.7 steals over the last 10 games, including back-to-back 29-point performances in the last two. He has a favorable matchup against the Thunder, who give up the third most points per game.
Andrew Wiggins, ($6,500) vs. Rockets
Wiggins continues to contribute across the stat sheet, averaging 18.0 points, 3.8 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.6 steals through the last five games, including one outing where he generated 50 DK points. He has an advantageous matchup against the Rockets, who allow opponents to shoot an NBA-fifth-most 48.3 percent from the field. He also has a significant size advantage at his position when matched up against Eric Gordon.
Rudy Gobert, Jazz ($6,900) vs. Thunder
Without Towns in the lineup, Gobert has to turn up his rebounding effort and should have more opportunities to pick up extra chances in the paint. He averages 13.6 points, 11.8 rebounds and 1.4 blocks per game and has a favorable matchup against the Thunder, who give up a league-high 48.8 rebounds per game.
Expected Chalk
Stephen Curry, Warriors ($10,900) vs. Rockets
Curry continues his stellar play, averaging 26.2 points on 46 percent shooting, 7.6 rebounds and 6.4 assists over the last five games. He attempts an average of 11.6 threes per game and has an excellent opportunity to thrive against the Rockets, who give up 13.4 three-pointers per game, the third-most in the NBA. Curry totaled 77.5 DK points in the Warriors' last meeting with the Rockets.
Value Picks
Jaylen Nowell, Timberwolves ($4,300) vs. Thunder
Nowell is averaging 17.8 points, 4.0 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.3 steals over the last four games, and he topped 34 DK points in the previous two. He continues to have the opportunity to pick up extra playing time in the absence of Taurean Prince.
Gary Trent, Raptors ($4,900) vs. Magic
Trent has come off the bench for the last three games, but he is averaging 21.7 points, 2.7 rebounds and 2.0 steals in 28 minutes per game over that stretch. He should find an opportunity to pick up a couple of steals against the Magic, who give up 16.1 turnovers per game. The Magic also give up the ninth most three-pointers per game.
Jaden McDaniels, Timberwolves ($4,700) vs. Thunder
McDaniels is expected to make his return after a three-game absence. He averaged 12.6 points, 4.1 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.3 blocks in the 10 games before being sidelined, going over 25 DK points on six occasions. He has a chance to step up in the frontcourt in the absence of Towns, and he should do well against the Thunder's sub-par defense.
Aleksej Pokusevski, Thunder ($4,700) at Timberwolves
Pokusevski topped 20 DK points in three of the last five games, with a high of 29.5. He should excel against the Timberwolves, who give up the league's fourth most offensive rebounds per game. The Timberwolves are also missing Karl-Anthony Towns, which favors Pokusevski in the paint.
Kevon Looney, Warriors ($4,300) vs. Rockets
Looney is averaging 7.8 points, 8.0 rebounds and 2.8 assists over the last five games. He should have plenty of opportunity to pad his stats in what should be a high-scoring game, with an abundance of long-range shooting resulting in rebounding opportunities. Looney finished with 21.3 DK points the last time the Warriors and Rockets went head-to-head.