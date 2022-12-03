NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, December 3

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.

Slate Overview

Early

DAL at NYK

SAC at LAC

MIL at CHA

Main

OKC at MIN

ORL at TOR

HOU at GSW

POR at UTA

Injuries to Monitor

DAL - Kemba Walker (not injury related): Questionable

Christian Wood (illness): OUT

LAC - Kawhi Leonard (ankle), Paul George (hamstring): Questionable

Luke Kennard (calf), Norman Powell (groin): OUT

MIL - Joe Ingles (knee), Serge Ibaka (illness): OUT

CHA - LaMelo Ball (ankle), Dennis Smith (ankle): Questionable

Cody Martin (knee), Gordon Hayward (shoulder): OUT

OKC - Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (hip): Questionable

Mike Muscala (finger): OUT

MIN - Jordan McLaughlin (calf): Questionable

Taurean Prince (shoulder), Karl-Anthony Towns (calf): OUT

ORL - Chuma Okeke (knee), Mo Bamba (back), Jonathan Isaac (knee), Gary Harris (hamstring), Jalen Suggs (ankle): Questionable

Wendell Carter (foot): OUT

TOR - Precious Achiuwa (ankle), Otto Porter (toe): OUT

HOU - Jae'Sean Tate (ankle): Questionable

POR - Drew Eubanks (hip), Josh Hart (ankle): Questionable

Keon Johnson (hip), Damian Lillard (calf), Gary Payton (abdomen), Nassir Little (hip): OUT

UTA - Rudy Gay (finger), Mike Conley (leg): Questionable

Elite Players

Guards

Anfernee Simons, Trail Blazers ($8,300) at Jazz

Simons must continue to lead the way in the absence of Damian Lillard. He should do well against the Jazz, who give up the fifth most points per game to opposing point guards. Simons is averaging 25.5 points, 3.6 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 1.1 steals over the last 10 games, surpassing 40 DK points in five of the last seven.

Jalen Green, Rockets ($7,000) at Warriors

Green has a chance to excel against the Warriors, who give up the fifth most points per game and also allow opponents to knock down an NBA-eighth-most 12.8 three-pointers per game. Green averaged 21.7 points, 4.1 rebounds and 3.9 assists, and he went over 40 DK points in three last five outings.

Forwards/Centers

Anthony Edwards, ($8,600) vs. Thunder

Edwards is up for another opportunity to carry the offense without Karl-Anthony Towns. Edwards is averaging 24.8 points, 6.0 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 1.7 steals over the last 10 games, including back-to-back 29-point performances in the last two. He has a favorable matchup against the Thunder, who give up the third most points per game.

Andrew Wiggins, ($6,500) vs. Rockets

Wiggins continues to contribute across the stat sheet, averaging 18.0 points, 3.8 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.6 steals through the last five games, including one outing where he generated 50 DK points. He has an advantageous matchup against the Rockets, who allow opponents to shoot an NBA-fifth-most 48.3 percent from the field. He also has a significant size advantage at his position when matched up against Eric Gordon.

Rudy Gobert, Jazz ($6,900) vs. Thunder

Without Towns in the lineup, Gobert has to turn up his rebounding effort and should have more opportunities to pick up extra chances in the paint. He averages 13.6 points, 11.8 rebounds and 1.4 blocks per game and has a favorable matchup against the Thunder, who give up a league-high 48.8 rebounds per game.

Expected Chalk

Stephen Curry, Warriors ($10,900) vs. Rockets

Curry continues his stellar play, averaging 26.2 points on 46 percent shooting, 7.6 rebounds and 6.4 assists over the last five games. He attempts an average of 11.6 threes per game and has an excellent opportunity to thrive against the Rockets, who give up 13.4 three-pointers per game, the third-most in the NBA. Curry totaled 77.5 DK points in the Warriors' last meeting with the Rockets.

Value Picks

Jaylen Nowell, Timberwolves ($4,300) vs. Thunder

Nowell is averaging 17.8 points, 4.0 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.3 steals over the last four games, and he topped 34 DK points in the previous two. He continues to have the opportunity to pick up extra playing time in the absence of Taurean Prince.

Gary Trent, Raptors ($4,900) vs. Magic

Trent has come off the bench for the last three games, but he is averaging 21.7 points, 2.7 rebounds and 2.0 steals in 28 minutes per game over that stretch. He should find an opportunity to pick up a couple of steals against the Magic, who give up 16.1 turnovers per game. The Magic also give up the ninth most three-pointers per game.

Jaden McDaniels, Timberwolves ($4,700) vs. Thunder

McDaniels is expected to make his return after a three-game absence. He averaged 12.6 points, 4.1 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.3 blocks in the 10 games before being sidelined, going over 25 DK points on six occasions. He has a chance to step up in the frontcourt in the absence of Towns, and he should do well against the Thunder's sub-par defense.

Aleksej Pokusevski, Thunder ($4,700) at Timberwolves

Pokusevski topped 20 DK points in three of the last five games, with a high of 29.5. He should excel against the Timberwolves, who give up the league's fourth most offensive rebounds per game. The Timberwolves are also missing Karl-Anthony Towns, which favors Pokusevski in the paint.

Kevon Looney, Warriors ($4,300) vs. Rockets

Looney is averaging 7.8 points, 8.0 rebounds and 2.8 assists over the last five games. He should have plenty of opportunity to pad his stats in what should be a high-scoring game, with an abundance of long-range shooting resulting in rebounding opportunities. Looney finished with 21.3 DK points the last time the Warriors and Rockets went head-to-head.

