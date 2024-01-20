NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, January 20

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.

Slate Overview

SAS at WAS: Spurs on four-game slide; Wizards on two-game slide

PHI at CHA: Sixers on four-game win streak; Hornets 2-8 in last 10 games

CLE at ATL: Cavs on six-game win streak; Hawks on three-game win streak

TOR at NYK: Raptors 6-15 on road; Knicks 8-2 in last 10 games

MEM at CHI: Grizzlies 11-11 on road; Bulls 6-4 in last 10 games

UTA at HOU: Jazz 8-2 in last 10 games; Rockets on three-game slide

OKC at MIN: Thunder 12-8 on road; Timberwolves 17-2 at home

Injuries to Monitor

WAS - Daniel Gafford (concussion): Questionable

Marvin Bagley could be up for more action.

PHI - Patrick Beverley (illness), Joel Embiid (knee): Questionable; Mo Bamba (knee), Robert Covington (knee), De'Anthony Melton (back): OUT

Kelly Oubre and Nicolas Batum are up for a boost.

CHA - Bryce McGowens (hip), LaMelo Ball (ankle), Nick Richards (ankle): Questionable; Mark Williams (back), Gordon Hayward (calf): OUT

P.J. Washington, Cody Martin and JT Thor could pick up more opportunity.

CLE - Caris LeVert (wrist): Doubtful; Darius Garland (jaw), Evan Mobley (knee): OUT

Isaac Okoro and Dean Wade continue to handle added responsibility. Craig Porter is also up for more opportunity if LeVert is out.

ATL - Bogdan Bogdanovic (ankle), Trae Young (illness): Questionable; De'Andre Hunter (knee): OUT

Saddiq Bey and Jalen Johnson continue to get more playing time. Trent Forrest could get a boost if Young and Bogdanovic are out.

TOR - Jakob Poeltl (ankle): OUT

Jontay Porter and Chris Boucher continue to get more action.

NYK - Josh Hart (knee): Questionable

Miles McBride and Quentin Grimes could be up for more action.

MEM - Xavier Tillman (knee): Questionable; Desmond Bane (ankle), Marcus Smart (finger): OUT

Luke Kennard, Ziaire Williams and Vince Williams are up for significant playing time. Bismack Biyombo has to step up if Tillman is out.

CHI - Ayo Dosunmu (shoulder), Andre Drummond (back): Probable; Patrick Williams (ankle): Questionable; Zach LaVine: OUT

Andre Drummond should see more opportunity without Williams. Alex Caruso is up for a bigger role without LaVine.

HOU - Tari Eason (leg): OUT

Jae'Sean Tate and Jeff Green are in line for more action.

Elite Players

Guards

Tyrese Maxey, 76ers ($9,200) at Hornets

Maxey topped 50 DK points in each of the last two games and totaled a high of 67 within the last five outings, while averaging 28.0 points, 4.0 rebounds, 6.8 assists and 2.4 steals over that span. He faces a good opportunity to shine against the Hornets, who continue to deal with injuries in the backcourt, and who give up the league's sixth-most points and second-highest field-goal percentage per game.

Dejounte Murray, Hawks ($8,000) vs. Cavaliers

Murray is averaging 23.6 points, 5.4 rebounds and 4.1 assists over the last 10 games, including five with more than 40 DK points. He is likely to continue rolling against the Cavs' shorthanded backcourt, after delivering 37.8 DK points in their previous matchup, and he may also be up for additional responsibility if Trae Young remains out.

Forwards/Centers

DeMar DeRozan, Bulls ($7,200) vs. Grizzlies

DeRozan has been a bit up and down over his last few games, going over 40 DK points twice, including a high of 55.8, and falling under 33 DK points three times within the last five games. Nonetheless, he has a good chance to prosper against the shorthanded Grizzlies, as he also has an opportunity to take more of a lead on offense in the absence of Zach LaVine.

Karl-Anthony Towns, Timberwolves ($7,900) vs. Thunder

Towns is averaging 23.1 points, 7.3 rebounds and 3.5 assists over the last 10 games, including six with more than 40 DK points and a high of 56.3. He finished with just 22.5 DK points in his last run-in with the Thunder, but he has a good chance to come up with a better performance, as they give up the league's sixth-most rebounds per game to opposing power forwards.

Victor Wembanyama, Spurs ($8,700) at Wizards

Wembanyama sat out the last game for rest purposes and comes into Saturday's action with fresh legs. He averaged 23.8 points, 10.2 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 2.6 blocks over his last five appearances, including three games with more than 50 DK points and a high of 59.8. He faces an excellent chance to stand out against the Wizards, who give up the league's second-most points and most rebounds per game to opposing centers.

Expected Chalk

Donovan Mitchell, Cavaliers ($9,800) at Hawks

Mitchell topped 50 DK points in each of the last three games, including a high of 77, while averaging 30.6 points, 4.8 rebounds, 6.6 assists and 2.2 steals over that span. He is up for another major responsibility in the backcourt with the continued absence of Darius Garland. Mitchell should continue to thrive with the matchup against the Hawks, after he delivered 54.8 DK points in their last encounter. The Hawks also continue to manage injury trouble and face the second game of a back-to-back.

Mid-Range Money

Alex Caruso, Bulls ($5,400) vs. Grizzlies

Caruso topped 25 DK points in four of the last five games, including a high of 38.5, while averaging 9.8 points, 4.0 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 1.6 steals and 1.6 blocks over that span. He also remains up for added playing time in the absence of Zach LaVine, and he has a favorable matchup against the Grizzlies' shorthanded backcourt.

Jordan Poole, Wizards ($5,900) vs. Spurs

Poole is averaging 15.0 points, 1.9 rebounds and 3.6 assists over the last 10 games, and he reached at least 30 DK points in four of the last five, including a high of 50. He has a good chance to keep rolling with an advantageous matchup against the Spurs, who give up the league's fifth-most points per game.

OG Anunoby, Knicks ($5,900) vs. Raptors

Anunoby surpassed 30 DK points in five of his 10 games played since joining the Knicks, and he is averaging 15.0 points, 5.0 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.0 blocks over that span. This marks his first game against his former squad, and he should get his shot going from downtown, as the Raptors allow opponents to shoot an average of 38.3 percent from deep.

Value Picks

Naz Reid, Timberwolves ($4,800) vs. Thunder

Reid is averaging 14.0 points, 4.2 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.8 steals over the last five games, including two with more than 30 DK points and a high of 44.5. He is up for a good chance to pad his stats against the Thunder, who give up the league's second-most offense rebounds per game.

Walker Kessler, Jazz ($4,300) at Rockets

Kessler is averaging 7.6 points, 6.7 rebounds and 2.5 blocks across the last 10 outings, including four with more than 25 DK points and a high of 34.5. The Jazz face a tough matchup against the Rockets' frontcourt, but Kessler should find opportunity to boost his stats at the foul line, as the Rockets give up the league's fourth-most free throws to opposing centers.

