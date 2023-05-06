NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, May 6

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.

Slate Overview

NYK at MIA: Series is tied at 1-1, after the Heat pulled off a road win in Game 1 and the Knicks picked up a win in Game 2.

GSW at LAL: Series is tied at 1-1, after the Lakers stole Game 1 on the road and the Warriors bounced back in Game 2.

Injuries to Monitor

MIA - Jimmy Butler (ankle), Caleb Martin (back): Questionable / Tyler Herro (hand): OUT

LAL - Anthony Davis (foot), LeBron James (foot): Probable

Elite Players

Guards

Jalen Brunson, Knicks ($8,300) at Heat

Brunson topped 40 DK points in Games 1 and 2 versus the Heat and is averaging 25.0 points, 4.4 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 2.0 steals across seven outings in the postseason. He also averaged 20.7 points, 3.3 rebounds, 5.7 assists and 1.0 steals through three encounters with the Heat during the regular season, and he should continue to excel with a favorable matchup against their hobbled backcourt.

Klay Thompson, Warriors ($7,000) at Lakers

Thompson has been solid so far in the second round, with 37.8 DK points and 38.8 DK points in Games 1 and 2, respectively. He is averaging 22.1 points, 3.7 rebounds and 2.2 assists through nine games this postseason, while shooting an average of 40 percent from downtown. Thompson should continue to light it up from deep, as the Lakers are giving up an average of 14.3 three-pointers per game in the playoffs.

Forwards/Centers

LeBron James, Lakers ($9,900) vs. Warriors

James is averaging 22.5 points, 9.0 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.5 blocks through Games 1 and 2, with a high of 47.8 DK points in Game 1. He went over 50 DK points in three of six games in the first round and has a good chance to come up big once again with his first home-court appearance of the conference semifinals.

Jimmy Butler, Heat ($9,400) vs. Knicks

Butler (ankle) missed the last game but is leaning towards suiting up for Game 3. He led the Heat to an upset win in Game 1, as he delivered 49.3 DK points, with 25 points, 11 rebounds, four assists and two steals, and he also averaged 22.5 points, 4.8 rebounds, 6.3 assists and 2.0 steals through four regular-season meetings with the Knicks. Butler should be primed for another solid performance boosted by the benefit of home-court advantage.

Julius Randle, Knicks ($7,800) at Heat

After missing Game 1 of the second round, Randle made an instant impact in Game 2, with 25 points, 12 rebounds and eight assists for a total of 53.5 DK points. He averaged 21.0 points, 7.5 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 1.0 steals over four meetings with the Heat during the regular season and should continue to prosper offensively, as the Heat are allowing opponents to shoot an average of 47.2 percent from the field in the postseason.

Expected Chalk

Stephen Curry, Warriors ($9,800) at Lakers

Curry has been solid through two games in the second round, averaging 23.5 points, 5.0 rebounds, 7.5 assists and 1.0 steals, with a high of 46.5 DK points. He went over 40 DK points in all nine games this postseason and should continue to stand out as the leading offensive force for the Warriors, especially since the Lakers gave up the league's second-most points per game to point guards during the regular season.

Value Picks

Dennis Schroder, Lakers ($3,900) vs. Warriors

Schroder poured in 19 points and totaled 28 DK points in Game 1, but he came up much quieter in Game 2, with just 14.3 DK points. He must continue to bring his best effort to compete against the Warriors' top class backcourt, and he may find opportunity to pad his stats at the foul line, where the Warriors are giving up 25.1 free-throw attempts per game in the postseason.

Immanuel Quickley, Knicks ($5,000) at Heat

Quickley came up quiet in Game 2, with just six points and one rebounds in nine minutes of action. He should get back on track for Game 3, as he is averaging 8.6 points, 1.7 rebounds and 1.1 assists through the postseason, with a high of 24.5 DK points in Game 5 of the first round.

Max Strus, Heat ($4,800) vs. Knicks

Strus came up with 17 points on 7-of-12 shooting in Game 1, for a total of 21.3 DK points. He must continue to provide reliable outside shooting, especially in the absence of Tyler Herro (hand), as he is hitting an average of 50 percent from the field, including 41.4 percent from long range in the postseason.

Rui Hachimura, Lakers ($4,400) vs. Warriors

Hachimura has been the Lakers' best contributor off the bench this playoffs, averaging 14.3 points and 4.3 rebounds, in 23.3 minutes per game, including a total of 30.8 DK points in Game 1 versus the Warriors.

Kevin Love, Heat ($4,900) vs. Knicks

Love has been a key contributor, averaging 8.8 points, 7.4 rebounds and 2.0 assists through five consecutive starts, including a high of 37.5 DK points in Game 5 of the first round. He must continue to provide a much-needed presence on the glass, as the Heat are averaging the fewest rebounds per game among any teams remaining in the playoffs.

