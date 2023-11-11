NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, November 11

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.

Slate Overview

MIL at ORL: Bucks 1-2 on the road; Magic on two-game slide.

TOR at BOS: Raptors have won two straight; Celtics are 3-0 at home but face second game of back-to-back.

MIA at ATL: Heat on three-game win streak but are 1-3 on the road.

CLE at GSW: Both teams coming off a loss.

For the latest spreads and over/unders, visit RotoWire's NBA Odds page. There you can also find player props, futures, picks, articles and sportsbook bonus codes.

Injuries to Monitor

For all the latest updates, visit RotoWire's NBA Injury News page and our comprehensive NBA Injury Report.

MIL - Damian Lillard (calf): Questionable

Cameron Payne could see extended opportunity.

ORL - Gary Harris (groin): Questionable; Wendell Carter (finger): OUT

Goga Bitadze is up for another start. Cole Anthony should also see more minutes.

TOR - Precious Achiuwa (groin): Questionable

Chris Boucher is in line for a boost.

BOS - Al Horford (knee): Probable

MIA - Jimmy Butler (knee): Probable; Tyler Herro (ankle): OUT

Duncan Robinson is expected to start in place of Herro. Haywood Highsmith and Josh Richardson may also see more action.

CLE - Isaac Okoro (knee): OUT

Max Strus is up for the start.

Elite Players

Guards

Trae Young, Hawks ($9,400) vs. Heat

Young racked up an impressive, 65 DK points in the last game, as he tallied a season-high 41 points, along with four rebounds, eight assists and three steals. Young is averaging 24.1 points, 3.0 rebounds, 10.1 assists and 1.6 steals on the season, and he faces a good opportunity to thrive against the Heat, who are allowing opposing point guards to shoot a league-high average of 52.1 percent from the field.

Donovan Mitchell, Cavaliers ($9,500) at Warriors

Mitchell is off to a strong start to the season, averaging 30.7 points, 4.9 rebounds, 5.6 assists and 2.3 steals per game. He has topped 40 DK points in six of his seven appearances, including a high of 70. Mitchell did well against the Warriors last season, with 29 points, 10 rebounds, nine assists, two steals and a block, in their only encounter.

Forwards/Centers

Jimmy Butler, Heat ($8,300) at Hawks

Butler is listed as probable for action. He faces a good opportunity to shine against a Hawks team that is allowing opposing small forwards to shoot an average of 53.1 percent from the field, which is second-highest in the league. Butler is averaging 18.4 points, 6.1 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.6 steals per game, and he has gone over 30 DK points in four of his seven appearances, including a high of 46.8.

Pascal Siakam, Raptors ($8,000) at Celtics

Siakam is averaging 17.4 points, 6.9 rebounds and 4.8 assists, but he is coming off a big-time performance, with 31 points, 12 rebounds and five assists, for a season-high 53.5 DK points. He has a good chance to keep the momentum going against the Celtics, who are allowing opposing power forwards to shoot an average of 49.5 percent from the field. He also averaged 26.3 points, 7.8 rebounds, 5.8 assists and 1.5 steals, through four meeting with the Celtics last season.

Bam Adebayo, Heat ($8,500) at Hawks

Adebayo has been dominant this season, averaging 22.7 points, 9.4 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.6 blocks per game, including two double-doubles and a triple-double within his last four outings. He is likely to continue to shine, after he averaged 24.5 points, 9.5 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 1.8 steals and 1.8 blocks through four meetings with the Hawks last season

Expected Chalk

Stephen Curry, Warriors ($10,000) vs. Cavaliers

Curry has topped 35 DK points in eight of his nine outings, including three with more than 55. He is averaging 30.0 points, 4.8 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.0 steals per game and is shooting a blistering 51.2 percent from the field. Curry faces a favorable matchup against a Cavs team that is giving up the league's seventh-most points per game to opposing point guards.

Value Picks

Cameron Payne, Bucks ($4,700) at Magic

Payne could be up for another start, if Damian Lillard remains sidelined. Payne finished with 21.5 DK points in the last game, which marked his first start of the season, and he is averaging 6.0 points, 1.3 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game. Additionally, Payne has an advantageous matchup against the Magic, who give up the league's third-most points per game to opposing point guards.

Josh Richardson, Heat ($4,800) at Hawks

Richardson is in line for added playing time due to the absence of Tyler Herro. Richardson is averaging 5.0 points, 2.2 rebounds and 2.4 assists on the season, and he faces a favorable matchup against the Hawks, who are giving up the league's second-most points per game to opposing shooting guards.

Andrew Wiggins, Warriors ($5,100) vs. Cavaliers

Wiggins is averaging 10.8 points and 3.6 rebounds per game and has not surpassed 17 DK points in the last three outings. However, he faces a good opportunity to stand out against the Cavaliers, who are giving up the league's ninth-most points per game to opposing small forwards.

Haywood Highsmith, Heat ($4,200) at Hawks

Highsmith is averaging 9.0 points, 1.8 rebounds and 1.3 blocks, in 23.3 minutes per game. He is in line for his fourth consecutive start, after delivering 27 DK points in the last outing. He also has an advantageous matchup against the Hawks, who are allowing opposing power forwards to shoot an average of 51.7 percent from the field.

Dario Saric, Warriors ($4,900) vs. Cavaliers

Saric continues to thrive with his new squad, averaging 8.1 points, 6.7 rebounds and 1.9 assists, in 19.6 minutes per game. He has gone over 20 DK points in six of his nine outings on the season, including a high of 35.5. He also has a good chance to pad his stats against the Cavs, who are giving up the league's second-most rebounds to opposing centers this season.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Dan Bruno plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: duelingdan.