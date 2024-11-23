NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, November 23

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.

DraftKings is offering a six-game slate with a start time of 7:00 p.m. ET, providing a bit more DFS action to top off the day for the college football fans out there. We have several endorsements to go through, but let's begin by looking at what the oddsmakers are up to.

SLATE OVERVIEW

The MEM/CHI game wins out for projected total and pace, and I executed some tiebreakers based on the number. DEN/LAL ranks second but is a full nine points below the frontrunner. The Lakers and Warriors clock in with the best offensive efficiency metrics.

INJURIES

DET Cade Cunningham (hip) - OUT

Malik Beasley ($5,200) will see a production increase, but other players could emerge as options if Cunningham is out for an extended period. Beasley is a good guess for the moment.

MEM Ja Morant (hip) - DOUBTFUL

MEM Zach Edey (ankle) - OUT

MEM Marcus Smart (illness) QUESTIONABLE

Desmond Bane ($7,100) is my favorite pivot here, and he's also my favorite selection for today's slate. Santi Aldama's ($6,100) dual position eligibility makes him a worthwhile option as well.

POR Deandre Ayton (finger) - OUT

POR Scoot Henderson (quad) - OUT

Donovan Clingan ($4,700) will get another start at center, and Dalano Banton ($5,200) should also see an uptick in playing time.

CHA Miles Bridges (knee) - OUT

CHA Mark Williams (foot) - OUT

CHA Nick Richards (rib) - OUT

The Hornets' frontcourt is in shambles right now, but Grant Williams ($5,000) and Moussa Diabate ($4,400) are available as budget starters in the interim.

SAS Victor Wembanyama (knee) - QUESTIONABLE

SAS Jeremy Sochan (thumb) - OUT

SAS Devin Vassell (knee) - QUESTIONABLE

SAS Keldon Johnson (hamstring) - QUESTIONABLE

Zach Collins ($6,300) is a safe bet if Wembanyama misses. If the other tags hold, Julian Champagnie ($4,800) and Harrison Barnes ($4,300) will step in for more time.

DEN Aaron Gordon (calf) - OUT

The Nuggets will experiment with several players to account for Gordon's extended absence, but Peyton Watson ($5,700) is the best option for now.

ELITE PLAYERS

We have four players at $10k or above for Saturday's slate, and LeBron James ($10,200) stands out as a slightly discounted elite option. His dual eligibility also makes him a more versatile play at the top.

As we move into the 9k range, the litany of absences for Charlotte makes LaMelo Ball ($9,600) an interesting idea against the Bucks. We can also consider Damian Lillard ($9,100) on the other side of the ball. We only have four players in the 8k range tonight, and it's the home of second-tier centers like Alperen Sengun ($8,900) and Nikola Vucevic ($8,300). Although Nikola Jokic and Anthony Davis will outpace these options, the point-per-dollar differential will be high enough for us to spend less at the position.

EXPECTED CHALK AND OTHER TARGETS

Brandon Miller, CHA ($7,200) @ MIL

If you think Ball is too expensive, Miller is a great way to get involved, especially after he scored a career-high 38 points in his last contest. While we can't expect those numbers from Miller every night, the current injury scenario certainly provides additional opportunities all over the court. Miller should also get a slight rebound boost in the matchup.

Jaden Ivey, DET ($6,700) @ ORL

Although we mentioned Beasley as a Cunningham pivot earlier, Ivey is the starter who should benefit most from the absence. Ivey's shot accuracy has been an issue, but the increased opportunity should boost his output in every category. I also think Tobias Harris ($6,400) will see more production against Orlando tonight.

Josh Giddey, CHI ($6,400) vs. MEM

Giddey has been a frequent GPP favorite recently, as there is significant upside attached to his production when he is dialed in. The fluctuations have been volatile, but the situation favors him. He put up 45.8 DKFP when he faced Memphis earlier in the season, which is an encouraging sign for his production in the rematch.

Draymond Green, GSW ($6,100) @ SAS

I have no problem pivoting to Green if Wembanyama is out, as the depleted Spurs frontcourt should bend to his whims. Green tends to lay an egg here and there, but he's exhibited a very stable floor recently, with totals surrounding 5x value at this salary.

Also consider: Anfernee Simons, POR ($6,200) @ HOU

VALUE PLAYS

Thanks to a sizable injury report, we've already identified several cheap options for our lineups. I will round out the article by endorsing my other preferred budget options for every position.

PG D'Angelo Russell, LAL ($4,300) vs. DEN

SG Luke Kennard, MEM ($3,300) @ CHI

SF Josh Green, CHA ($3,500) @ MIL

PF Jabari Smith, HOU (($4,500) vs. POR

C Trayce Jackson-Davis, GSW ($3,500) @ SAS

