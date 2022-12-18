NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, December 18

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.

Slate Overview

Early

ORL at BOS

Magic on five-game win streak.

NYK at IND

Knicks on six-game win streak.

Main

BKN at DET

Nets on five-game win streak.

GSW at TOR

Warriors on three-game slide; Raptors on four-game slide.

CHI at MIN

Bulls on three-game slide.

CHA at DEN

Hornets on seven-game slide.

WAS at LAL

Wizards on nine-game slide.

For the latest spreads and over-unders, visit RotoWire's NBA Odds page. There, you can also find player props, futures, picks, articles and sportsbook bonus codes.

Injuries to Monitor

For all the latest updates, visit RotoWire's NBA Injury News page and our comprehensive NBA Injury Report.

ORL - Gary Harris (hamstring), Jalen Suggs (ankle), Wendell Carter (foot), Chuma Okeke (knee), Jonathan Isaac (knee): OUT

BOS - Jayson Tatum (personal): OUT

NYK - Obi Toppin (leg): OUT

IND - Chris Duarte (ankle), Daniel Theis (knee): OUT

BKN - Patty Mills (illness): OUT

GSW - Draymond Green (quadriceps), Klay Thompson (knee): Probable

Andrew Wiggins (groin), Stephen Curry (shoulder): OUT

TOR - Gary Trent (quadriceps): Questionable

OG Anunoby (hip), Precious Achiuwa (ankle), Otto Porter (toe): OUT

CHI - Ayo Dosunmu (pelvis), Javonte Green (knee): Probable

MIN - D'Angelo Russell (knee), Rudy Gobert (ankle): Questionable

Jordan McLaughlin (calf), Taurean Prince (shoulder), Karl-Anthony Towns (calf): OUT

CHA - Dennis Smith (ankle), Cody Martin (knee): OUT

DEN - Nikola Jokic (knee), Jamal Murray (ankle): Probable

Michael Porter (heel): OUT

WAS - Bradley Beal (hamstring): Questionable

Rui Hachimura (ankle): OUT

LAL - Anthony Davis (foot), Wenyen Gabriel (shoulder), Juan Toscano-Anderson (ankle): OUT

Elite Players

Guards

Kyrie Irving, Nets ($8,600) at Pistons

Irving is averaging 25.6 points, 5.0 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 1.0 blocks through his last 10 games, with over 39 DK points in seven. He's coming off an impressive performance where he hit the winning three at the buzzer and should keep the momentum going against the Pistons, who give up the league's seventh most points to point guards.

Fred VanVleet, Raptors ($8,300) vs. Warriors

VanVleet has produced back-to-back 39-point outings and is averaging 28.4 points, 4.6 rebounds, 5.8 assists and 2.0 steals from the last five. He has an advantage against the Warriors, who are missing Stephen Curry and Andrew Wiggins and also give up the eighth-most points per game to point guards.

Forwards/Centers

DeMar DeRozan, Bulls ($8,200) at Timberwolves

DeRozan is coming off a quieter outing, but is still averaging 25.4 points, 6.4 rebounds, 5.0 assists in 10, including seven with at least 41 DK points. He has a chance to get back on track against the Timberwolves, who allow the fourth-most points to small forwards and the league's sixth most free-throw attempts.

LeBron James, Lakers ($10,000) vs. Wizards

James has to shoulder a bigger load on offense with Anthony Davis sidelined. He's scored at least 30 points in the last three outings and should be able to keep rolling since the Wizards allow opponents to shoot 37.3 percent from long range and face the second of back-to-back road games.

Pascal Siakam, Raptors ($10,200) vs. Warriors

Siakam is averaging 23.6 points, 7.6 rebounds, 6.2 assists and 1.1 steals in the last 10 games, while topping 40 DK points in seven with a high of 62.3. He should do well against the Warriors, who give up a league-high 26.4 free-throw attempts and the league's fifth-most points per game.

Expected Chalk

Kevin Durant, Nets ($10,700) at Pistons

Durant continues to make a significant impact on both ends of the floor. He is averaging 32.0 points, 6.8 rebounds, 5.6 assists and 1.2 blocks over the last 10 games, exceeding 50 DK points in seven, including two over 60. He has another opportunity to excel against the Pistons, who give up the league's second most points per game and allow opponents to shoot an average of 48.4 percent from the field.

Value Picks

Naz Reid, Timberwolves ($4,600) vs. Bulls

Reid got the start in the last game and dominated with 28 points, nine rebounds, three assists, three steals and a block over 37 minutes. He should see extended playing time once again as Karl-Anthony Towns remains out, but could be up for another massive showing if Rudy Gobert is also sidelined.

Chris Boucher, Raptors ($4,500) vs. Warriors

Boucher is averaging 7.9 points and 4.3 rebounds over the last 10 outings with more than 24 DK points in two of the last five. He has more opportunity to stand out as the Raptors continue to deal with injuries in the frontcourt.

Patrick Williams, Bulls ($3,900) at Timberwolves

Williams is averaging 9.1 points, 3.8 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.0 blocks from the last five games. He faces a favorable matchup against the Timberwolves, who give up the league's third-most offensive rebounds and are shorthanded in the frontcourt.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Nuggets ($4,100) vs. Hornets

Caldwell-Pope topped 27 DK points in two of the last three outings and is averaging 8.8 points, 2.0 rebonds, 1.6 assists and 1.0 steals over the last 10. He should do well against the Hornets, who give up the league's third-most points per game.

Dennis Schroder, Lakers ($3,800) vs. Wizards

Schroder went over 25 DK points in two of the last five while averaging 8.8 points, 2.0 rebounds and 3.2 assists. He has a chance to step up offensively as the Lakers need supplementary scoring in the absence of Anthony Davis.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Dan Bruno plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: duelingdan.