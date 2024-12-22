NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, December 22

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.

Slate Overview

IND at SAC: These teams split their two-game season series last year and have done that in three straight seasons.

HOU at TOR: These teams split their two matchups last season, with the home team winning both games. With that said, Toronto has won five of their last six matchups with Houston.

DEN at NOP: The Pelicans beat the Nuggets on November 15, 101-94. These teams have traded off wins and losses across their last six matchups.

Injuries to Monitor

Players Ruled OUT in Red

IND - Aaron Nesmith (calf), Isaiah Jackson (Achilles)

HOU - Tari Eason (leg)

TOR - Jakob Poeltl (groin), Bruce Brown (rehab), Immanuel Quickley (elbow), Davion Mitchell (shoulder)

DEN - Dario Saric (ankle)

NOP - Zion Williamson (hamstring), Brandon Ingram (ankle), Jose Alvarado (hamstring)

Elite Players

Guards

De'Aaron Fox, Kings ($8,400) vs. Pacers

This is projected to be the highest-scoring game on this slate, so we must use a player like Fox. The speedy point guard should thrive due to the pace, with Indiana ranked seventh in pace and 25th in total defense. That should allow Fox to feast, scoring at least 41 DraftKings points in 15 of his last 17 outings. He also has a 49-point average in that span, posting a 52-point average at home in that same stretch. Not to mention, he had at least 44 fantasy points in both matchups with the Pacers last year.

Tyrese Haliburton, Pacers ($8,300) at Kings

We'll stack this game in every way possible, meaning Fox and Hali should go at it. The Pacers point guard has turned his season around this month, scoring at least 40 DraftKings points in nine of his last 12 fixtures. Haliburton also has a 45-point average in that span, and he should be motivated against the team that traded him. It's not like Sacramento is a scary matchup, sitting 18th in total defense.

Forwards/Centers

Nikola Jokic, Nuggets ($12,100) at Pelicans

The Joker has been the best player in DFS for five years now, and he's the easy option on a short slate like this. The big man has established a 40-point floor in that five-year span, scoring at least 54 DK points in all but two games this season. That's led to a league-leading 66-point average, which is terrible news for the Pelicans. Not only does New Orleans rank 26th in points allowed and 28th in defensive efficiency, but Joker has a 72-point average in his last seven meetings with the Pels.

Domantas Sabonis, Kings ($9,600) vs. Pacers

Jokic has the highest floor of any player in DFS, but Sabonis is right there with him. The big man has recorded a double-double in all but two games this season, scoring at least 39 DraftKings points in every game. That's absurd for a player below $10K, especially since Domas has a 60-point average across his last three fixtures. That form makes him fantastic against his former team, especially since the Pacers allow the third-most fantasy points to opposing big men. That was clear when Sabonis scored at least 54 DK points in both of their meetings last year.

Expected Chalk

Alperen Sengun, Rockets ($8,900) at Raptors

The players mentioned above will likely be chalky, and so will Sengun. The Rockets center has been one of the best big men in the NBA this season, averaging 45 DraftKings points per game. The main reason people will pivot to him is the matchup with Toronto because the Raptors rank 23rd in points allowed and 24th in defensive efficiency. They're also surrendering the fourth-most fantasy points to opposing centers, with Sengun dropping 53 DK points against them last season.

Mid-Range Money

Fred VanVleet, Rockets ($6,900) at Raptors

Here we are with another revenge game! That's not why we like VanVleet, though, because this guard is too cheap below $7K. FVV has hung around $8K for most of his career and should be there again. The Rockets point guard has at least 32 DraftKings points in 12 of his last 16 outings, posting a 37-point average in that span. That should bode well with Toronto's terrible defense, posting a 22nd OPRK against opposing guards.

CJ McCollum, Pelicans ($6,800) vs. Nuggets

This Pelicans roster continues to be dismantled by injuries, but it benefits McCollum. That's allowed the Lehigh guard to take over, posting a 31 percent usage rate with Zion and Ingram out of the lineup. It also guarantees CJ 35-40 minutes and 15-20 shots, which is all you can hope for from a player in this price range. We love that paired with McCollum's form, averaging 37 DK points per game across his last seven outings. We also don't mind that Denver ranks 24th in defensive efficiency ratings.

Myles Turner, Pacers ($6,300) at Kings

Turner can be a frustrating player to trust in DFS, but we love his upside in what should be a shootout. The big man has scored at least 33 DraftKings points in five of his last seven fixtures. He's also showcased a 51-point upside multiple times, and that could be in play against a subpar Sacramento defense. In his last five matchups with the Kings, Turner has at least 38 DraftKings points in three of those!

Value Picks

Herbert Jones, Pelicans ($5,000) vs. Nuggets

Herb has always been a valuable role player and one of the best defenders in the NBA, but he's become a focal point of this offense with so many injured Pelicans. That's led to Jones averaging 32 DK points per game across 35 minutes a night since returning from an injury of his own. Getting 35 minutes and 15 shots is all he needs to be an immense value when looking at his defense profile because that role should guarantee solid production at this dirt-cheap price.

Jonathan Mogbo, Raptors ($4,800) vs. Rockets

The Pelicans and Raptors have suffered more injuries than any other team in the NBA, and that's led to some serious value in these rotations. Mogbo has been the biggest beneficiary with Poeltl sidelined, scoring at least 22 DraftKings points in four of his last six fixtures. That might not sound like much, but it's all you can ask for from such an affordable player. He's also played at least 28 minutes in three straight games, and that role could lead to some upside games if it continues.

