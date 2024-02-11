NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, February 11

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.

Slate Overview

BOS at MIA: Celtics on three-game win streak; Heat on two-game win streak

SAC at OKC: Kings 7-3 in last 10 games; Thunder on two-game slide

Injuries to Monitor

BOS - Xavier Tillman (knee): OUT

Al Horford remains up for more minutes.

MIA - Jimmy Butler (personal): OUT

Duncan Robinson and Jaime Jaquez, among others, will pick up the slack.

Statement on Jimmy Butler per his agent, Bernie Lee Jimmy Butler has been granted a leave of absence as he deals with the death of a family member. Jimmy and his family ask for privacy at this point in time as they navigate this loss. Updates will be given when appropriate. — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) February 11, 2024

SAC - Sasha Vezenkov, Chris Duarte (ankle): OUT

Davion Mitchell has more room for opportunity.

OKC - Gordon Hayward (calf): OUT

Elite Players

Guards

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Thunder ($10,200) vs. Kings

Gilgeous-Alexander continues to shine, averaging 30.5 points, 5.7 rebounds, 7.7 assists, 2.1 steals and 1.2 blocks through the last 10 games, including five with more than 60 DK points. He is likely to come up big with a matchup against the Kings, who give up the league's fifth-most points per game to opposing point guards. Gilgeous-Alexander finished with 67 DK points in his previous clash with the Kings this season.

Forwards/Centers

Jaylen Brown, Heat ($7,800) at Heat

Brown has topped 30 DK points in four of the last five games, including a high of 50.3, while averaging 17.6 points, 7.6 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 1.0 steals over that span. He also racked up 37 DK points in his previous game against the Heat, and he should pad his stats again, as the Heat give up the league's fifth-most rebounds and second-most assists per game to opposing small forwards.

Jayson Tatum, Celtics ($9,400) at Heat

Tatum is on a roll, averaging 27.4 points, 8.8 rebounds, 5.3 assists, 1.2 steals and 0.9 blocks over the last 10 games, including five with more than 50 DK points and a high of 72.8. He finished with 26 points, eight rebounds and four assists against the Heat on January 25, and he could be up for a more favorable matchup with Jimmy Butler sidelined.

Bam Adebayo, Heat ($8,000) vs. Celtics

Adebayo turned in 19 points, five rebounds, two assists, a steal and a block in his previous meeting with the Celtics. The Heat big man is averaging 16.0 points, 10.6 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 0.9 steals and 1.2 blocks over the last 10 games, including a high of 58.3 DK points. He should also be able to hit the glass, as the Celtics give up the league's fourth-most offensive rebounds per game.

Expected Chalk

Domantas Sabonis, Kings ($9,900) at Thunder

Sabonis regularly stuffs the stat sheet, averaging 18.6 points, 15.6 rebounds, 9.0 assists and 0.8 steals over the last 10 games, including eight games with more than 50 DK points and a high of 68.3. He should keep up the production against the Thunder, who give up the league's sixth-most rebounds to opposing centers. Sabonis finished with 49.5 DK points in his last run-in with the Thunder.

Mid-Range Money

Jrue Holiday, Celtics ($6,200) at Heat

Holiday continues to quietly provide a balanced effort, averaging 14.2 points, 4.6 rebounds and 4.4 assists over his last 10 appearances, including four games with more than 35 DK points. He finished with 17 points, five rebounds, five assists and a block in his last encounter with the Heat, and he should find room to get his offense going again, as the Heat give up the league's ninth-most three-pointers per game.

Josh Giddey, Thunder ($5,800) vs. Kings

Giddey is averaging 10.7 points, 5.8 rebounds and 4.0 assists over the last 10 games, with performances varying from modest to stand-out, exemplified by a low of 17.3 DK points and a high of 44.5 during that span. Nonetheless, he has a good chance to finish on the higher end of the scale in what should be a high-scoring game against the Kings, who give up the league's 10th-most points per game.

Chet Holmgren, Thunder ($7,300) vs. Kings

Holmgren faces a tough matchup across from Domantas Sabonis, but he enters on an impressive streak, averaging 18.2 points, 8.8 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 1.2 steals and 2.8 blocks over the last five outings, including two with more than 50 DK points. Holmgren finished with 36.3 DK points the last time he ran into the Kings.

Value Picks

Duncan Robinson, Heat ($3,700) vs. Celtics

Robinson continues to see around 20 minutes per game, and he logged a high of 27.8 DK points within his last four appearances. He could be set for a boost in minutes with Jimmy Butler sidelined.

Luguentz Dort, Thunder ($4,200) vs. Kings

Dort is averaging 7.2 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.3 assists through the last 10 games, including a high of 40.3 DK points. He has a good chance to fill it up agains the Kings, who give up the league's fourth-most points per game to opposing small forwards.

Trey Lyles, Kings ($3,900) at Thunder

Lyles topped 25 DK points in each of the last two games and is averaging 14.0 points, 4.2 rebounds, 1.0 assists and 0.8 steals over the last five outings. He faces a good opportunity to pad his stats against the Thunder, who give up the league's second-most rebounds per game to opposing power forwards.

