NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, March 19

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.
Slate Overview
6PM EST - MIA at DET: Heat face second of back-to-back games, after a loss on Saturday.
7PM - NOP at HOU: Rockets are on a three-game win streak.
8PM - TOR at MIL - Raptors are on three-game win streak.
9PM - LAC at POR - Trail Blazers are on five-game slide.
9:30PM - ORL at LAL - Lakers have dropped two in a row.
For the latest spreads and over/unders, visit RotoWire's NBA Odds page. There you can also find player props, futures, picks, articles and sportsbook bonus codes.
Injuries to Monitor
For all the latest updates, visit RotoWire's NBA Injury News page and our comprehensive NBA Injury Report.
MIA - Kyle Lowry (knee), Cody Zeller (nose): Questionable
DET - Isaiah Livers (hip): Questionable / Bojan Bogdanovic (Achilles), Alec Burks (foot), Hamidou Diallo (ankle), Isaiah Stewart (shoulder): OUT
NOP - Zion Williamson (hamstring), Jose Alvarado (leg): OUT
MIL - Grayson Allen (foot), Brook Lopez (ankle): Probable / Jae Crowder (calf), Goran Dragic (knee): OUT
LAC - Kawhi Leonard (knee): Questionable / Norman Powell (shoulder): OUT
POR - Nassir Little (illness): Questionable / Jerami Grant (quadriceps): OUT
ORL - Jalen Suggs (concussion): Questionable
LAL - Anthony Davis (foot): Probable / Mo Bamba (ankle), LeBron James (foot): OUT
Elite Players
Guards
CJ McCollum, Pelicans ($7,800) at Rockets
McCollum topped 40 DK points in five of the last 10 outings, including a high of 48.8, while averaging 20.1 points, 4.6 rebounds and 6.4 assists per game. He has a good opportunity to shine against the Rockets, who give up the league's most turnovers and points per game to point guards.
Paul George, Clippers ($9,100) at Trail Blazers
George is averaging 26.2 points, 5.8 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 1.2 steals through 10 games, including two with more than 60 DK points. He should continue to excel against the Trail Blazers, who allow opponents to shoot an average of 37.2 percent from long range.
Forwards/Centers
Brandon Ingram, Pelicans ($8,200) at Rockets
Ingram faces the second of back-to-back meetings with the Rockets after he totaled 46.5 DK points in their previous encounter. He should be up for another big performance, as Houston gives up the league's most three-pointers per game and the third-most points per game to shooting guards.
Paolo Banchero, Magic ($7,200) at Lakers
Banchero topped 40 DK points in four of 10 outings, including a high of 49.5, while averaging 21.5 points, 6.8 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game. He faces an advantageous matchup against the shorthanded Lakers, who also give up the league's fourth-most rebounds and seventh-most points in the paint per game.
Anthony Davis, Lakers ($10,700) vs. Magic
Davis is listed as probable for action and should keep up the strong play, averaging 26.3 points, 13.3 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 2.2 blocks over his last 10 appearances. He has a good chance to pad his stats against the Magic, who give up the league's seventh-most turnovers per game. Orlando also allows opposing centers to shoot an average of 59.0 percent from the field.
Expected Chalk
Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bucks ($12,000) vs. Raptors
Antetokounmpo topped 65 DK points in two of three games since returning from a three-game absence. He averages 31.4 points, 11.9 rebounds and 5.5 assists on the season and recorded 72.3 DK points in his previous showdown with the Raptors.
Value Picks
Victor Oladipo, Heat ($4,100) at Pistons
Oladipo is averaging 9.2 points, 2.7 rebounds and 2.4 assists, with a high of 34 DK points over his last 10 outings. He has a good chance to thrive against the Pistons, who give up the league's second-most points and third-most free throws per game.
Gary Trent, Raptors ($4,900) at Bucks
Trent topped 37 DK points in back-to-back games, and he is averaging 17.7 points, 2.6 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.6 steals on the season. He faces a tough matchup against the Bucks, but he excelled in their previous meeting with 44.8 DK points.
Jae'Sean Tate, Rockets ($4,200) vs. Pelicans
Tate faces the second of back-to-back games against the Rockets after he totaled 29.5 DK points in their previous meeting. He notched at least 23 DK points in four of the last five outings, and he is averaging 12.7 points, 4.0 rebounds and 2.9 assists in 10 appearances since the All-Star break.
Caleb Martin, Heat ($4,500) at Pistons
Martin provides a spark off the bench, averaging 9.8 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.6 assists over 10 games, including a high of 33.5 DK points. He has a good opportunity to stuff the stat sheet against the Pistons, who allow opponents to shoot 49.1 percent from the field and give up the league's sixth-most turnovers per game.
Mason Plumlee, Clippers ($4,600) at Trail Blazers
Plumlee continues to deliver a boost of energy off the bench, averaging 8.2 points, 6.6 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.0 steals across five games, including a high of 30.3 DK points. He faces a favorable matchup against the Trail Blazers, who give up the most points per game to centers in the NBA.