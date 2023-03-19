NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, March 19

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.

Slate Overview

6PM EST - MIA at DET: Heat face second of back-to-back games, after a loss on Saturday.

7PM - NOP at HOU: Rockets are on a three-game win streak.

8PM - TOR at MIL - Raptors are on three-game win streak.

9PM - LAC at POR - Trail Blazers are on five-game slide.

9:30PM - ORL at LAL - Lakers have dropped two in a row.

Injuries to Monitor

MIA - Kyle Lowry (knee), Cody Zeller (nose): Questionable

DET - Isaiah Livers (hip): Questionable / Bojan Bogdanovic (Achilles), Alec Burks (foot), Hamidou Diallo (ankle), Isaiah Stewart (shoulder): OUT

NOP - Zion Williamson (hamstring), Jose Alvarado (leg): OUT

MIL - Grayson Allen (foot), Brook Lopez (ankle): Probable / Jae Crowder (calf), Goran Dragic (knee): OUT

LAC - Kawhi Leonard (knee): Questionable / Norman Powell (shoulder): OUT

POR - Nassir Little (illness): Questionable / Jerami Grant (quadriceps): OUT

ORL - Jalen Suggs (concussion): Questionable

LAL - Anthony Davis (foot): Probable / Mo Bamba (ankle), LeBron James (foot): OUT

Elite Players

Guards

CJ McCollum, Pelicans ($7,800) at Rockets

McCollum topped 40 DK points in five of the last 10 outings, including a high of 48.8, while averaging 20.1 points, 4.6 rebounds and 6.4 assists per game. He has a good opportunity to shine against the Rockets, who give up the league's most turnovers and points per game to point guards.

Paul George, Clippers ($9,100) at Trail Blazers

George is averaging 26.2 points, 5.8 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 1.2 steals through 10 games, including two with more than 60 DK points. He should continue to excel against the Trail Blazers, who allow opponents to shoot an average of 37.2 percent from long range.

Forwards/Centers

Brandon Ingram, Pelicans ($8,200) at Rockets

Ingram faces the second of back-to-back meetings with the Rockets after he totaled 46.5 DK points in their previous encounter. He should be up for another big performance, as Houston gives up the league's most three-pointers per game and the third-most points per game to shooting guards.

Paolo Banchero, Magic ($7,200) at Lakers

Banchero topped 40 DK points in four of 10 outings, including a high of 49.5, while averaging 21.5 points, 6.8 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game. He faces an advantageous matchup against the shorthanded Lakers, who also give up the league's fourth-most rebounds and seventh-most points in the paint per game.

Anthony Davis, Lakers ($10,700) vs. Magic

Davis is listed as probable for action and should keep up the strong play, averaging 26.3 points, 13.3 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 2.2 blocks over his last 10 appearances. He has a good chance to pad his stats against the Magic, who give up the league's seventh-most turnovers per game. Orlando also allows opposing centers to shoot an average of 59.0 percent from the field.

Expected Chalk

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bucks ($12,000) vs. Raptors

Antetokounmpo topped 65 DK points in two of three games since returning from a three-game absence. He averages 31.4 points, 11.9 rebounds and 5.5 assists on the season and recorded 72.3 DK points in his previous showdown with the Raptors.

Value Picks

Victor Oladipo, Heat ($4,100) at Pistons

Oladipo is averaging 9.2 points, 2.7 rebounds and 2.4 assists, with a high of 34 DK points over his last 10 outings. He has a good chance to thrive against the Pistons, who give up the league's second-most points and third-most free throws per game.

Gary Trent, Raptors ($4,900) at Bucks

Trent topped 37 DK points in back-to-back games, and he is averaging 17.7 points, 2.6 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.6 steals on the season. He faces a tough matchup against the Bucks, but he excelled in their previous meeting with 44.8 DK points.

Jae'Sean Tate, Rockets ($4,200) vs. Pelicans

Tate faces the second of back-to-back games against the Rockets after he totaled 29.5 DK points in their previous meeting. He notched at least 23 DK points in four of the last five outings, and he is averaging 12.7 points, 4.0 rebounds and 2.9 assists in 10 appearances since the All-Star break.

Caleb Martin, Heat ($4,500) at Pistons

Martin provides a spark off the bench, averaging 9.8 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.6 assists over 10 games, including a high of 33.5 DK points. He has a good opportunity to stuff the stat sheet against the Pistons, who allow opponents to shoot 49.1 percent from the field and give up the league's sixth-most turnovers per game.

Mason Plumlee, Clippers ($4,600) at Trail Blazers

Plumlee continues to deliver a boost of energy off the bench, averaging 8.2 points, 6.6 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.0 steals across five games, including a high of 30.3 DK points. He faces a favorable matchup against the Trail Blazers, who give up the most points per game to centers in the NBA.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above.