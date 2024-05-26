NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, May 26

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.

Slate Overview

MIN at DAL: Mavs lead series 2-0, coming off back-to-back road wins

Injuries to Monitor

MIN - Mike Conley (Achilles): Questionable

DAL - Luka Doncic (ankle): Questionable; Maxi Kleber (shoulder): OUT

Elite Players

Guards

Kyrie Irving, Mavericks ($9,600) vs. Timberwolves

Irving's ability to maneuver between roles as a facilitator and as a streaky scorer have been a key part of the Mavs' success this postseason and even more so, against the Timberwolves. He is averaging 25.0 points, 4.5 rebounds and 5.0 assists between the first two games of the series and is likely to keep rolling with all the momentum back on home court, where he averaged more points per game compared to on the road this season.

Anthony Edwards, Timberwolves ($11,200) at Mavericks

Edwards is in a rut, shooting just 29.8 percent from the field over the last three games. Nonetheless, he continues to contribute across the stat sheet, including a 19-point, 11-rebound double-double in Game 1 versus the Mavs. Despite facing unfavorable circumstances, down 0-2 entering Game 3 on the road, Edwards is likely to find a way to give his team a chance as he averaged more points per game on the road compared to at home this season. He also averaged 36.5 points, 6.8 rebounds, 5.3 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.0 blocks through a four-game stretch on the road between the end of the first round in Phoenix and the first two games of the second round in Denver.

Forwards/Centers

P.J. Washington, Mavericks ($7,600) vs. Timberwolves

Washington surpassed 30 DK points, while shooting an average of 47.8 percent from the field over four consecutive outings in the second round but fell into a shooting slump and has delivered a high of 25 DK points, while shooting 37.0 percent over the last three outings. Despite the recent struggles, Washington is likely to find his groove back on home court, where he is shooting 12-for-28 from long range over his last three games.

Karl-Anthony Towns, Timberwolves ($9,200) at Mavericks

Towns reached 30 DK points in each of the last two games but has yet to have a great performance in the series, where he is shooting a combined 27.8 percent from the field. He is averaging 18.3 points, 8.9 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 0.8 steals this postseason and must deliver a standout performance to give his side the best chance of avoiding a severely disadvantageous 0-3 position. Towns has come up big in a couple of close-out games this postseason, signifying that he can deliver under pressure.

Rudy Gobert, Timberwolves ($8,400) at Mavericks

Gobert is playing well lately, averaging 13.0 points, 10.8 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.3 blocks over the last six games, including a high of 45.3 DK points. He faces a tough matchup versus the Mavericks' rotating tandem of Daniel Gafford and Dereck Lively at center, but he continues to hold strong in his role with 17 rebounds, three steals and three blocks gathered over the last two outings.

Expected Chalk

Luka Doncic, Mavericks ($13,600) vs. Timberwolves

Doncic continues to carry a questionable tag but has been able to push through for most of the postseason and is likely to keep it going. He reached the 60 DK-point mark in the last four games, including an incredible game-winning three-pointer in the final seconds of Game 2 in Minnesota. The Timberwolves have not been able to slow his game at any point during the regular or postseason, and he is likely to deliver a big-time performance with all the momentum in his favor at home in Game 3.

Mid-Range Money

Dereck Lively, Mavericks ($5,400) vs. Timberwolves

Lively has stepped up this postseason, especially over the last six games, where he is averaging 10.8 points, 9.8 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.3 blocks per outing, including a high of 39.8 DK points. He should be expected to bring the energy back home, where he delivered 12 points and 15 rebounds in his previous appearance.

Daniel Gafford, Mavericks ($5,000) vs. Timberwolves

After limited action in Games 1 and 2 of the first round, Gafford is averaging 10.5 points, 6.6 rebounds and 1.8 blocks over the previous 12 games. He racked up five blocks in the last outing and should continue to keep the Timberwolves' frontcourt occupied with his ability to finish lobs and defend at the rim.

Value Picks

Josh Green, Mavericks ($2,600) vs. Timberwolves

Green continues to see a fair amount of action off the bench, averaging 17.1 minutes per game this postseason. He plays with hustle and unselfishness, which leads him to make an impact across the stat sheet, especially by racking up the steals.

Kyle Anderson, Timberwolves ($2,800) at Mavericks

Anderson logged 20.8 DK points in the last game, which marked his second-highest total of the postseason. He has seen an uptick in playing time as a versatile defender to help contain the Mavericks' superstar backcourt, and he should continue to make the most of his time on the floor by helping on the boards and making the most of open looks when the defense cheats away.

Derrick Jones, Mavericks ($4,800) vs. Timberwolves

After going over 25 DK points in three straight games, Jones failed to top 16 in either of the last two outings. However, he reached the 30 DK-point mark in his last two home games and faces an ideal chance to get back on track with the momentum in hand. Jones averaging a significantly better shooting percentage at home, compared to on the road during the regular season.

