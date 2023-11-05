NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, November 5

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.

Slate Overview

GSW at CLE: Cavs on five-game win streak.

CHA at DAL: Hornets face third game of road trip; Mavericks coming off first loss.

MEM at POR: Grizzlies winless in six games; Trail Blazers have won three in a row.

Injuries to Monitor

GSW - Klay Thompson (groin): Questionable

Jonathan Kuminga and Gary Payton could be up for more action.

CLE - Isaac Okoro (knee): Questionable; Ty Jerome (ankle): OUT

Caris LeVert is in line for a boost.

CHA - Terry Rozier (groin): Questionable

Theo Maledon would get an increased role.

DAL - Kyrie Irving (foot): Probable; Markieff Morris (illness): Questionable; Maxi Kleber (toe): OUT

Jaden Hardy and Josh Green are up for more action.

MEM - Santi Aldama (ankle): Questionable; John Konchar (hip): OUT

Luke Kennard and David Roddy must step up.

POR - Scoot Henderson (ankle), Anfernee Simons (thumb): OUT

Malcolm Brogdon is up for another start. Shaedon Sharpe also has more responsibility.

Elite Players

Guards

Darius Garland, Cavaliers ($7,200) vs. Warriors

Garland is heading into his third appearance of the season after he returned from a four-game absence and dropped 27 DK points in the Cavaliers' last game. He averaged 23.0 points, 2.5 rebounds, 8.5 assists and 2.0 steals over two games against the Warriors last season and should be ready to pick up the pace after shaking off the rust in his last outing.

Malcolm Brogdon, Trail Blazers ($7,800) vs. Grizzlies

Brogdon is up for his second straight start while Scoot Henderson and Anfernee Simons are both sidelined. Brogdon delivered 24 points, seven rebounds, 10 assists and three steals in 44 minutes of action in the last game. He faces a good opportunity to keep the momentum going against a Grizzlies team that, despite having two former Defensive Players of the Year, is winless in six games and also shorthanded in the backcourt.

Forwards/Centers

Gordon Hayward, Hornets ($6,400) at Mavericks

Hayward has topped 31 DK points in four of the last five games and is averaging 16.8 points, 6.0 rebounds, 4.8 assists, 1.4 steals and 1.0 blocks in 32.6 minutes per outing. He has a good opportunity to keep up the production against a Mavericks team that is allowing opponents to shoot 49.2 percent from the field this season, which is fourth-highest in the league.

Jaren Jackson, Grizzlies ($8,400) at Trail Blazers

Despite the Grizzlies' lack of success, Jackson has been pulling his weight, averaging 20.7 points, 7.7 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 2.5 blocks, through six appearances. He logged a high of 57 DK points in the last game and has gone over 50 twice in the previous three games. Jackson has a good chance to thrive against the Trail Blazers, who are giving up the league's third-most points per game to opposing centers.

Mark Williams, Hornets ($5,800) at Mavericks

Williams is coming off his best game of the season, as he turned in 27 points, seven rebounds, two steals and two assists in 30 minutes of action in Saturday's road win in Indiana. Williams is averaging 13.8 points, 7.6 rebounds, 1.0 assists, 1.4 steals and 1.2 blocks on the season and should excel against the Mavericks, who are giving up the league's most points and rebounds per game to opposing centers.

Expected Chalk

Luka Doncic, Mavericks ($12,000) vs. Hornets

Doncic has delivered a stellar start to the season, averaging 33.8 points, 10.4 rebounds, 9.4 assists and 1.0 steals, in 37.8 minutes per game. He topped 70 DK points in his first three games and tallied 60.5 in his last outing. Doncic has a great chance to keep up the dominant play, as the Hornets are giving up the league's eighth-most points per game to opposing point guards and also face the second game of a back-to-back on the road.

Value Picks

Gary Payton, Warriors ($3,800) at Cavaliers

Payton is off to a strong start to the season, averaging 7.7 point, 2.5 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 1.8 steals through six games. He is playing an average of 20.5 minutes off the bench, which is a career-high mark, and he is on pace for his highest-scoring season yet.

Jaden Hardy, Mavericks ($3,200) vs. Hornets

Hardy saw 14 minutes of action and topped 12 DK points in each of the last two games. He should continue to pick up a fair amount of opportunity off the bench and has a good chance to make the most of it against the Hornets, who face the second game of a back-to-back and are shorthanded in the backcourt.

Grant Williams, Mavericks ($5,100) vs. Hornets

Williams has been adjusting well to his new surroundings, averaging 15.0 points, 5.0 rebounds and 1.0 assists through five games with the Mavericks. He is averaging 31.8 minutes per game and is shooting an efficient 51.1 percent from the field. Additionally, he topped 23 DK points in four of his five outings, including a high of 38.2 on Nov. 1 against the Bulls.

David Roddy, Grizzlies ($4,000) at Trail Blazers

Roddy is expected to get his second consecutive start for the shorthanded Grizzlies. He registered 19.8 DK points in 32 minutes of action in the last game, and he faces a good opportunity to continue to build, as the Trail Blazers are giving up the league's sixth-most rebounds to opposing power forwards.

Dario Saric, Warriors ($4,500) at Cavaliers

Saric is coming off a fantastic game, as he totaled 20 points, six rebounds, three assists and a steal in just 20 minutes of action off the bench. He has gone over 21 DK points in five of his six appearances on the season and has proven to be a seamless fit within the Warriors' play style and rotation.

