NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, October 29

Slate Overview

Main Slate

GSW at HOU: Rockets looking for first win.

ATL at MIL: Hawks 0-2; Bucks only 1-0.

POR at PHI: Trail Blazers looking for first win. Sixers facing second game of back-to-back.

SAS at LAC: Both sides are 1-1.

LAL at SAC: Both sides are 1-1.

Injuries to Monitor

OKC - Kenrich Williams (back), Jaylin Williams (hamstring): OUT

Ousmane Dieng and Aleksej Pokusevski should get a boost.

GSW - Draymond Green (ankle) and Stephen Curry (foot): Probable; Jonathan Kuminga (foot): Questionable

Dario Saric is next up in the frontcourt. Cory Joseph and Gary Payton would have to step up if Curry is out.

HOU - Tari Eason (leg): OUT

More opportunity for Jae'Sean Tate

MIL - Khris Middleton (knee): OUT

MarJon Beauchamp and Pat Connaughton must step up.

POR - Anfernee Simons (thumb): OUT

Malcolm Brogdon and Shaedon Sharpe are in line for more action.

PHI - James Harden (personal): OUT, Joel Embiid (rest) questionable

De'Anthony Melton and Patrick Beverley are ready to cover.

LAC - Terance Mann (ankle): OUT

More playing time for Norman Powell and Kenyon Martin.

LAL - Jarred Vanderbilt (heel): OUT

Taurean Prince and Rui Hachimura continue to pick up more responsibility.

SAC - Trey Lyles (calf): OUT

JaVale McGee should see added playing time.

Elite Players

Guards

De'Aaron Fox, Kings ($8,700) vs. Lakers

Fox dropped 39 points on 14-for-28 shooting against the Warriors on Friday, showing that he is ready to pick up where he left off last season as one of the most capable scorers in the league. He also amassed a total of 55.5 DK points in the game. Fox has a good chance to shine again, with a favorable matchup against the Lakers' backcourt defense. Fox averaged 29.8 points, 4.0 rebounds and 8.3 assists through four meetings with the Lakers last season.

Tyrese Maxey, 76ers ($7,900) vs. Trail Blazers

Maxey is coming off a win in Toronto on Saturday night, where he tallied a team-high 34 points and logged 40 minutes of playing time. Despite facing the second game of a back-to-back, he will likely have an extra bit of energy as the 76ers are set to tip off their home opener. Maxey has scored over 30 points in both games this season and will continue to carry a heavy load on offense if James Harden remains out.

Forwards/Centers

LeBron James, Lakers ($8,900) at Kings

James has scored 21 points in back-to-back games to start the season, with a high of 50.5 DK points in the most recent outing. He played a high of 35 minutes in the last game and 29 in the first game, showing he can use efficiency to compensate for fewer minutes in his mature age. James should be up for another solid game, as he averaged 33.3 points, 7.3 rebounds, 9.0 assists and 1.0 blocks through three meetings with the Kings last season.

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bucks ($10,600) vs. Hawks

Antetokounmpo was everywhere in the Bucks' season-opening win against the 76ers. He finished with 23 points, 13 rebounds, three assists, two steals and two blocks in the win, as he also settled into his first regular-season action alongside Damian Lillard. Heading into just his second game of the season, Antetokounmpo has a great chance to shine against the Hawks, who are already 0-2 and also have less size in the frontcourt than they did last season.

Alperen Sengun, Rockets ($7,500) vs. Warriors

Sengun has been stellar to kick off the season, averaging 19.5 points, 11.0 rebounds, 6.5 assists and 1.0 steals through the first two games. His personal success has not yet translated to wins, but he will continue to play a central role in the offense and maintains a high probability of stuffing the stat sheet. Sengun may face more of a challenge against the Warriors' frontcourt, depending if Draymond Green is ready to go.

Expected Chalk

Damian Lillard, Bucks ($9,600) vs. Hawks

Lillard was fantastic in his Bucks debut, delivering 39 points, on 9-for-20 shooting, including clutch 17-for-17 shooting from the foul line. He seemed to fit in effortlessly alongside Giannis Antetokounmpo, as they combined to close out the 76ers in a hard-fought game. Lillard averaged 37.5 points, 3.0 rebounds, 7.0 assists and 1.0 steals in two games against the Hawks last season, and he faces a great chance to keep the momentum going at home and thrive in his new environment.

Value Picks

Christian Wood, Lakers ($4,500) at Kings

Wood has been relatively productive off the bench, averaging 7.0 points and 7.0 rebounds, in 18.5 minutes per outing through two games. He will continue to have an opportunity to earn his role, especially as Jarred Vanderbilt remains out.

Dario Saric, Warriors ($3,500) at Rockets

Saric has shown he fits in well with the Warriors' system, averaging 6.0 points, 5.5 rebounds, 1.0 assists and 1.0 blocks over two games. He will also pick up added playing time if Jonathan Kuminga and/or Draymond Green are sidelined.

Dillon Brooks, Rockets ($4,700) vs. Warriors

Brooks is averaging 15.5 points, 3.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.0 steals through two games. He is a key part of the Rockets' starting lineup and will continue to enjoy plenty of opportunities on the court. He also averaged 13.8 points, 3.5 rebounds and 3.3 assists, in four games against the Warriors last season.

Malik Monk, Kings ($4,700) vs. Lakers

Monk has been a great distributor, with 13 assists through the first two games. He averaged 13.5 points per game last season and is still a go-to scoring option off the bench.

Malcolm Brogdon, Trail Blazers ($5,000) at 76ers

Brogdon is likely to see more playing time as a result of Anfernee Simons being sidelined. Brogdon has already delivered two great performances for the Trail Blazers, with 20 points in his season debut and 18 points in the last game.

