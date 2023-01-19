NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, January 19

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.

Slate Overview

GSW at BOS

Celtics on seven-game win streak and 17-5 at home.

TOR at MIN

Raptors 6-14 on the road.

BKN at PHX

Both teams on three-game losing streaks and missing top scorers.

PHI at POR

76ers on three-game win streak.

Injuries to Monitor

CHI - Javonte Green (knee): OUT

DET - Hamidou Diallo (calf), Jalen Duren (ankle), Cory Joseph (knee): Questionable

Marvin Bagley (hand): OUT

GSW - James Wiseman (ankle), Jonathan Kuminga (foot), JaMychal Green (leg), Klay Thompson (knee): OUT

BOS - Jaylen Brown (groin): Questionable

MIN - Austin Rivers (knee), Rudy Gobert (groin): Questionable

Jordan McLaughlin (calf), Karl-Anthony Towns (calf): OUT

BKN - Kyrie Irving (calf): Probable

Kevin Durant (knee): OUT

PHX - Chris Paul (hip): Questionable

Landry Shamet (foot), Devin Booker (groin), Cameron Johnson (knee), Cameron Payne (foot), Josh Okogie (nose): OUT

POR - Jusuf Nurkic (calf), Gary Payton (hip): Probable

Justise Winslow (ankle): OUT

Elite Players

Guards

Fred VanVleet, Raptors ($8,100) at Timberwolves

VanVleet topped 60 DK points in the last two games and three times in the last 10 while averaging 18.0 points, 5.8 rebounds, 7.1 assists and 1.0 steals per outing. He has a good chance to keep it rolling against the Timberwolves, who give up the league's seventh-most points per game to point guards, and who also face the second game of a back-to-back.

Marcus Smart, Celtics ($6,500) vs. Warriors

Smart has two double-doubles in the last three games and is averaging 10.2 points, 3.5 rebounds, 7.3 assists and 1.2 steals through 10 appearances. He faces a tough matchup against the Warriors' backcourt but should be able to pad his stats with some steals as they give up a league-high 16.1 turnovers per game.

Forwards/Centers

Jayson Tatum, Celtics ($10,800) vs. Warriors

Tatum exceeded 70 DK points twice in the last 10 outings, while averaging 31.1 points, 8.9 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game. He has a good chance to keep the momentum going, as the Warriors give up the league's fifth-most points and allow opponents to score an average of 13.0 threes per game. Tatum may also have to shoulder more responsibility on offense, if Jaylen Brown (questionable) remains sidelined.

Ben Simmons, Nets ($7,100) at Suns

Simmons generated 52 DK points in the last game and is averaging 5.9 points, 7.5 rebounds, 7.1 assists and 2.1 steals over his previous 10. He must continue to step up in the absence of Kevin Durant and has an opportunity to shine against a depleted Suns team, who are 1-9 in their last 10 games.

Pascal Siakam, Raptors ($9,700) at Timberwolves

Siakam is averaging 22.9 points, 7.3 rebounds and 5.6 assists across 10 games, including six with more than 40 DK points and a high of 49.8. He should prosper against the Timberwolves, who give up the league's third-most free-throw attempts and seventh-most rebounds per game, and who also remain shorthanded in the frontcourt.

Expected Chalk

Joel Embiid, 76ers ($11,000) at Trail Blazers

Embiid surpassed 45 DK points in the last five games, with a high of 60.8, while putting up an average of 34.4 points, 9.6 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.6 blocks per outing. He should flourish against the Trail Blazers, who give up the league's nine-most points in the paint and 10th-most free throws per game.

Value Picks

Dario Saric, Suns ($4,400) vs. Nets

Saric is finding his groove, with an average of 10.0 points, 5.2 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.2 steals across five consecutive starts for his shorthanded squad. He also faces a favorable matchup against the Nets' frontcourt in the absence of Kevin Durant.

Grant Williams, Celtics ($4,400) vs. Warriors

Williams is averaging 7.9 points, 5.5 rebounds and 2.3 assists over 10 games, including four with more than 24 DK points. He should do well against the Warriors, who give up a league-most 26.2 free-throw attempts per game.

De'Anthony Melton, 76ers ($4,300) at Trail Blazers

Melton is expected to pick up a third consecutive start and is averaging 8.4 points, 3.9 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.4 steals through 10 games, with a high of 41.8 DK points. He faces a tough matchup in the backcourt but has a good chance to grab a couple of steals, considering the Blazers give up the league's seventh-most turnovers per game.

Damion Lee, Suns ($4,600) vs. Nets

Lee will continue to see added opportunity as the Suns remain shorthanded in the backcourt. He is averaging 11.0 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.6 assists through the last 10 games, with a high of 43 DK points.

Shake Milton, 76ers ($3,600) at Trail Blazers

Milton is averaging 9.0 points, 2.6 rebounds and 3.6 assists across 10 games. He recorded a high of 34.5 DK points in one outing where he picked up the start, and a high of 26.3, when coming off the bench.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Dan Bruno plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: duelingdan.