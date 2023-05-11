NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, May 11

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.

Slate Overview

BOS at PHI: The 76ers lead the series 3-2, after picking up a road win in Game 5, and they have a chance to keep the momentum going and close out the series on their home court in Game 6.

DEN at PHX: Nuggets lead the series 3-2, after both sides have taken care of business on their home floors. However, the Nuggets will be looking to break the trend and close out the series on the road in Game 6.

Injuries to Monitor

PHI: Joel Embiid (knee): Questionable

PHX: Deandre Ayton (ribs): Questionable; Chris Paul (groin): OUT

Elite Players

Guards

Jamal Murray, Nuggets ($8,200) at Suns

Murray has gone over 45 DK points in three of five games, including a high of 59.3 in the second round, while averaging 24.6 points, 5.0 rebounds, 7.0 assists and 1.0 steals per outing. He must bring another top-notch performance if the Nuggets want to close out the series in six. He is shooting 48.1 percent from the field over two road games in the series.

James Harden, 76ers ($8,700) vs. Celtics

Harden is averaging 26.4 points, 6.6 rebounds, 8.0 assists and 1.8 steals in the second round, including three games with more than 45 DK points and a high of 78, in Game 4. He is shooting 42.1 percent from long range, with 7.6 attempts per game in the series, and he is likely to continue to thrive against the Celtics, who are giving up an average of 13.5 threes per game in the postseason.

Forwards/Centers

Jaylen Brown, Celtics ($7,900) at 76ers

Brown has scored between 23 and 25 points in each of the five games so far in the second round. He also went over 34 DK points in all five outings, with a high of 41.3 in Game 3. He should continue to thrive offensively, as he is shooting an average of 57.1 percent from the field in the series.

Kevin Durant, Suns ($9,900) vs. Nuggets

Durant has gone over 50 DK points in four of five games in the conference semi-finals, including a high of 66.8 in Game 3. He is averaging 30.8 points, 10.6 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 1.8 blocks in the series and must bring a major effort in Game 6 to help his side avoid elimination on their home floor.

Nikola Jokic, Nuggets ($11,500) at Suns

Jokic has been an absolute beast in the second round, averaging 35.0 points, 13.8 rebounds, 10.0 assists and 1.0 blocks through five games. He also topped 70 DK points in four of the five outings, including a high of 80.8 in Game 3. Jokic has a chance to lead his team to the conference finals and will surely be looking to get the job done with another all-around performance.

Expected Chalk

Joel Embiid, 76ers ($9,600) vs. Celtics

Despite being listed as questionable for action, Embiid (knee) has excelled through the last four outings, averaging 28.0 points, 9.0 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 3.3 blocks per appearance. He also went over 53 DK points in three of four games in the second round, including a high of 61.3 in Game 3. The 2023 MVP has a chance to make a statement at home in Game 6, by closing out the Celtics and booking a ticket to the Eastern Conference Finals.

Value Picks

Derrick White, Celtics ($4,900) at 76ers

White is averaging 10.2 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.2 assists in the series, with a high of 24 DK points in Game 3. He has a good chance to keep up his offensive numbers, as the Sixers are giving up an average of 13.3 three-pointers per game in the postseason.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Nuggets ($4,400) at Suns

Caldwell-Pope continues to provide a consistent presence in the starting lineup, averaging 8.6 points, 3.4 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.4 steals through five games in the second round. He totaled a high of 26.8 Dk points twice in the series and should find room to get his shot going, as the Suns are allowing opponents to shoot an average of 36.5 percent from long range in the postseason.

Bruce Brown, Nuggets ($4,800) at Suns

Brown brings a great boost off the bench, averaging 12.8 points, 3.4 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.4 steals in the second round, including a high of 35.3 DK points in the previous game. He has a good chance to continue to thrive while the Suns deal with a shorthanded backcourt.

P.J. Tucker, 76ers ($3,700) vs. Celtics

Tucker continues to impact the game with constant hustle and is averaging 4.6 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.0 assists through five games in the conference semi-finals. He notched a high of 15.8 DK points in Game 3, but has been consistently in double digits and is likely to bring a heightened effort with a chance to close out the series at home.

Jock Landale, Suns ($3,500) vs. Nuggets

Landale has seen a boost in his role over the last three games and is averaging 6.3 points and 6.0 rebounds during that stretch. He should continue to see near 20 minutes of action, as he has proven effective against the Nuggets' imposing frontcourt.

