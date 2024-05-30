NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, May 30

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.

Slate Overview

DAL at MIN: Mavericks lead series 3-1

Injuries to Monitor

DAL - Luka Doncic (knee), Dereck Lively (neck): Questionable

MIN - Mike Conley (Achilles): Questionable

Elite Players

Guards

Kyrie Irving, Mavericks ($9,800) at Timberwolves

After averaging 27.7 points, 4.0 rebounds and 4.7 assists through the first three games of the series, Irving came up flat with 16 points on 6-for-18 shooting in Game 4, marking the fifth time he finished with less than 20 points in 16 appearances this postseason. Despite the unimpressive performance, he is likely to bring a top-notch effort in another close-out opportunity, and he should not be hindered by playing on the road in Minnesota after scoring 30 points in Game 1 and 20 points in Game 2.

Anthony Edwards, Timberwolves ($11,800) vs. Mavericks

Edwards topped 50 DK points in each of the last two games and has done so three times in the series. He has averaged 23.8 points, 8.8 rebounds, 8.3 assists and 1.0 steals in the Western Conference Finals but averaged 28.9 points through the first two rounds, signifying that he has some untapped potential that could come into play as he senses an opportunity to claw back into the series. He will likely come out with a refreshed energy back on home court and should be in line for a signature performance.

Forwards/Centers

P.J. Washington, Mavericks ($7,000) at Timberwolves

After hitting the 20-point mark consecutively over a three-game stretch in the second round, Washington's scoring has hit a lull, as he has averaged 12.3 points on 36.4 percent shooting in the Western Conference Finals. Nonetheless, his squad needs him to keep shooting, as his ability to let it fly from long range is useful against the Timberwolves' frontcourt.

Karl-Anthony Towns, Timberwolves ($9,000) vs. Mavericks

Towns has reached at least 30 DK points in all four games so far in the series, but Game 4 marked the first time he scored more than 16 points. He finished the night with 25 points on 9-for-13 shooting, which stands out as his best offensive showing in the series and proved to be a major difference-maker in helping the Timberwolves pull off their first win. Towns must bring a similar focus to Game 5 and has the benefit of the home fans behind him as he has an opportunity to help lead the way in another critical showdown.

Rudy Gobert, Timberwolves ($7,600) vs. Mavericks

Gobert is coming off his second double-double of the Western Conference Finals, as he finished with 13 points and 10 rebounds in Game 4. He has averaged 12.5 points, 8.3 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 0.8 steals and 1.0 blocks in the series and had his best performance at home in Game 2, where he finished with 39 DK points. The Timberwolves' defensive specialist remains a key part of their game plan and should continue to rack up the stats in the paint.

Expected Chalk

Luka Doncic, Mavericks ($14,000) at Timberwolves

Doncic is the only player in the series to record a triple-double and has a total of two while averaging 31.5 points, 9.5 rebounds, 9.0 assists and 2.3 steals over the four games. He has also reached the 60 DK-point mark in each outing and is likely to continue to stuff the stat sheet after having no trouble imposing his will in Games 1 and 2 in Minnesota.

Mid-Range Money

Naz Reid, Timberwolves ($5,400) vs. Mavericks

Despite his squad picking up their first win of the series, Game 4 marked Reid's most limited offensive production, as he finished with just six points on 3-for-6 shooting. However, he tied his series high with five rebounds and was able to make an impact defensively with his third blocked shot of the series. He is likely to come up bigger at home, where he tallied 23 points in his last appearance.

Jaden McDaniels, Timberwolves ($5,600) vs. Mavericks

McDaniels entered the series on a major hot streak and reached 35 DK points for a third consecutive outing as he totaled 37 in Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals. However, he finished with just two points in Game 2 and failed to hit the 20 DK-point mark in Games 2, 3 and 4. Nonetheless, he remains a critical component in the Timberwolves' success, having proven that he can step up across the stat sheet. He has a good chance to find his groove again at home, where he shot 49.7 percent from the field this season.

Daniel Gafford, Mavericks ($6,000) at Timberwolves

Gafford is coming off his second 30-plus DK-point performance of the series and has averaged 10.8 points, 6.3 rebounds and 3.0 blocks over the last four games. He could be up for a slightly increased workload, as Dereck Lively is listed as questionable and may not be 100 percent even if he does take the floor. Gafford's production is also liable to remain consistent as it relies heavily on the great playmaking ability of Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving.

Value Picks

Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Timberwolves ($3,000) vs. Mavericks

Alexander-Walker was very quiet at home in Game 1 of the series but managed to reach double digits in DK points in each of the last three games. His squad needs him to provide a bit more of a boost off the bench, and he is likely to feed off the energy at home, where he registered more of an impact defensively compared to on the road during the regular season.

Kyle Anderson, Timberwolves ($3,600) vs. Mavericks

After not making much of an impact in the first two rounds, Anderson has been a revelation for the Timberwolves in the Western Conference Finals, as he is one of few players that is remotely effective against Luka Doncic. Additionally, he has done a good job of making the most of his time on the court by shooting a blistering 59.1 percent from the field in the series.

