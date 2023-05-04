NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, May 4

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.

Slate Overview

LAL at GSW: Lakers lead the series 1-0, after they took over in the second half and came up clutch to close out the road win in Game 1.

Injuries to Monitor

LAL - LeBron James (foot), Anthony Davis (foot): Probable / Mo Bamba (ankle): Questionable

GSW - Andre Iguodala (wrist): OUT

Elite Players

Guards

D'Angelo Russell, Lakers ($11,100) at Warriors

Russell generated 35.8 DK points in Game 1, with 19 points, three rebounds, six assists, a steal and a block, in 33 minutes of action. He should continue to thrive as the Warriors gave up the league's fourth-most points per game to point guards during the regular season. He also benefits from familiarity, as he spent time playing with Golden State in 2020.

Klay Thompson, Warriors ($12,300) vs. Lakers

Thompson tallied 25 points, three rebounds and four assists in 37 minutes for 37.8 DK points in Game 1. He is averaging 21.1 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.4 assists while shooting 36.0 percent from long range in the postseason. He must continue to provide efficient outside scoring to help the Warriors negate the Lakers' interior presence.

Forwards/Centers

LeBron James, Lakers ($16,500) at Warriors

James has been efficient through seven games this postseason, averaging 22.1 points, 11.1 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 1.6 blocks while shooting 46.6 percent from the field. He logged 47.8 DK points in Game 1 and is likely to continue to prosper against the Warriors by padding his stats at the foul line, where they are giving up an average of 26.1 attempts per outing in the playoffs.

Draymond Green, Warriors ($11,400) vs. Lakers

Green averaged 9.3 points, 7.8 rebounds and 5.8 assists through four meetings with the Lakers during the regular season. He amassed 29.5 DK points in Game 1, with six points, four rebounds, seven assists, three blocks and a steal and must continue to amp up his defense with blocks and steals to make up for his size disadvantage on the glass.

Anthony Davis, Lakers ($17,100) at Warriors

Davis came up with a monstrous performance in Game 1, totaling 75.3 DK points with 30 points, 23 rebounds, five assists and four blocks in 44 minutes. He has been a significant force through all seven outings this postseason, with six double-doubles and four games with more than 60 DK points, and he has a great chance to continue to excel thanks to his size advantage on the court.

Expected Chalk

Stephen Curry, Warriors ($16,800) vs Lakers

Curry finished with 27 points, six rebounds, three assists, a steal and five turnovers for 41.5 DK points in Game 1. He has been dominant all playoffs, averaging 32.9 points, 5.0 rebounds and 4.6 assists per game, including an average of 5.5 three-pointers on 45.8 percent shooting from deep on home court. He should continue to thrive against the Lakers' backcourt, who gave up the league's second-most points per game to point guards this season.

Value Picks

Jordan Poole, Warriors ($9,000) vs. Lakers

Poole topped 20 points for the second time this postseason, as he finished with 21 points, six assists and a steal in Game 1. He is averaging 13.1 points, 2.1 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.3 steals in the playoffs and should continue to make an impact against the Lakers after he averaged 16.8 points, 2.8 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 1.3 steals across their four regular-season meetings.

Dennis Schroder, Lakers ($6,300) at Warriors

Schroder is averaging 6.7 points, 1.4 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1.1 steals over seven games this postseason. He delivered a high of 28 DK points in the last outing, totaling 19 points on 5-of-10 shooting in Game 1 against the Warriors.

Gary Payton, Warriors ($4,800) vs. Lakers

Payton is averaging 12.2 minutes off the bench over the last five games, and he finished with 8.8 DK points against the Lakers in Game 1. He will likely continue to see action as a defensive pest against the Lakers' energetic backcourt and can quickly boost his totals with a couple of steals.

Jarred Vanderbilt, Lakers ($7,200) at Warriors

Vanderbilt continues to be a difference-maker after he totaled eight points, six rebounds, two assists, two steals and two blocks in 26 minutes of action in Game 1. He has gone over 20 DK points in four of seven postseason games, with a high of 30.

JaMychal Green, Warriors ($2,700) vs. Lakers

Green saw eight minutes of action in Game 1 and should find more opportunity as the Warriors look for different combinations to compete against the Lakers' dynamic frontcourt. Green shot 54 percent from the field, including 37.8 percent from deep during the regular season.

