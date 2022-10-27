NBA DFS Picks - DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, October 27

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.

Slate Overview

DAL (-2.5) at BKN, O/U: 225

LAC (-6.5) at OKC, O/U: 217.5

MIA at GSW (-6.5), O/U: 227

MEM (-3) at SAC, O/U: 236.5

The Grizzlies-Kings matchup is expected to be a high-scoring bout. It is likely to be led by fast-paced point-guard play from both sides, as Ja Morant and De'Aaron Fox have both been off to stellar starts. The Grizzlies continue to manage injuries, leaving more opportunities for Santi Aldama, Brandon Clarke and Tyus Jones to step up. The Kings' lineup also features some solid value options, such as Kevin Huerter and Malik Monk.

The Nets and the Heat are both playing on the second night of back-to-backs, which should amount to a slight advantage for their opponents. No Heat starter played more than 29 minutes on Wednesday, but the Nets' top players all put in close to 38 minutes.

Injuries to Monitor

DAL - Tim Hardaway (foot): Questionable

Davis Bertans (knee), Frank Ntilikina (ankle): OUT

BKN - Markieff Morris (personal): Questionable

Seth Curry (ankle), T.J. Warren (foot): OUT

LAC - Paul George (illness): Questionable

Kawhi Leonard (knee), Marcus Morris (personal): OUT

OKC - Josh Giddey (ankle), Jalen Williams (eye): OUT

MIA - Victor Oladipo (knee), Omer Yurtseven (ankle): OUT

GSW - Donte DiVincenzo (hamstring), Andre Iguodala (hip): OUT

MEM - John Konchar (shoulder): Questionable

Danny Green (knee), Jaren Jackson (foot), Ziaire Williams (knee): OUT

Elite Players

Guards

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Thunder ($9,300) vs. Clippers

This marks the second of back-to-back games between the Thunder and the Clippers. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander went off for 33 points, five rebounds, eight assists, three blocks and three steals, totaling 63.3 DK points in their last meeting on Tuesday. The Thunder's point guard has topped 55 DK points in two of his three games, and he is averaging 31.0 points, 4.7 rebounds, 6.7 assists, 2.3 steals and 1.7 blocks per game.

Tyler Herro, Heat ($7,200) at Warriors

Herro was quiet with 14 points, four rebounds and four assists in Miami's Wednesday night win in Portland. He played just 28 minutes and should have plenty of gas in the tank to challenge the Warriors' backcourt. Herro topped 30 DK points in four of the last five games, including two over 40.

Forwards/Centers

Kevin Durant, Nets ($10,000) vs. Mavericks

Durant turned in 33 points, six rebounds, three assists and two blocks in the Nets' Wednesday night loss in Milwaukee. He should be locked in for a showdown against top-tier talent, Luka Doncic, as the Nets return home to host the Mavs. Durant has a favorable matchup against a Mavericks defense that is allowing opponents to shoot 49.2 percent from the field. He has gone over 45 DK points in all four games played despite the Nets' 1-3 record.

Christian Wood, Mavericks ($7,500) at Nets

Wood is looking good through three games with the Mavericks, averaging 24.3 points, 8.7 rebounds and 1.7 assists in 26 minutes per game. He has an advantage coming off the bench and facing the Nets' second unit.

Bam Adebayo, Heat ($7,300) at Warriors

Adebayo tallied 18 points, eight rebounds, three assists and a steal in the Heat's Wednesday night win in Portland. He will be a key factor in their matchup against the Warriors, who are among the worst rebounding teams in the league. Adebayo logged 25 points and nine rebounds when the Heat last met the Warriors.

Expected Chalk

Ja Morant, Grizzlies ($10,200) at Kings

Morant has been off to an incredible start, averaging 35.3 points, 4.3 rebounds, 7.0 assists and 1.0 steals through four games. He topped 60 DK points twice, including one outing where he turned in 73 DK points. He has a favorable matchup against the Kings, who are giving up 118.7 points per game and allowing opponents to shoot 48.8 percent from the field.

Value Picks

Tyus Jones, Grizzlies ($4,600) at Kings

Jones is one of the more steady and reliable backup point guards in the league, making him a solid value play on most nights. He averages 11.0 points, 2.8 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game. He has a favorable matchup against the Kings, who are allowing opponents to shoot an average of 41 percent from deep.

Kevin Huerter, Kings ($4,900) vs. Grizzlies

Huerter has started all three games for the Kings and is averaging 16.7 points, 3.7 rebounds and 3.7 assists. He topped 30 DK points in two of the last three games and should continue to be an effective contributor across the stat sheet.

Kenrich Williams, Thunder ($3,800) vs. Clippers

Williams continues to see added responsibility as the Thunder deal with injuries. He totaled 23.8 DK points in the last game, and he is averaging 6.0 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.8 assists in 20 minutes per game. He has a favorable matchup against a Clippers squad that is shorthanded in the frontcourt.

Robert Covington, Clippers ($4,800) at Thunder

Covington should see added opportunity without Kawhi Leonard or Marcus Morris in the lineup. Covington is averaging 5.8 points, 4.8 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.3 blocks, in 18 minutes per game. He topped 23 DK points twice in four games.

James Wiseman, Warriors ($4,300) vs. Heat

Wiseman is seeing consistent action, averaging 11.3 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.0 assists per game. He went over 18 DK points in all four outings, including a season-high of 25.0 DK points.

