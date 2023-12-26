NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, December 26

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.

Slate Overview

BKN at DET: Nets 4-6 in last 10 games; Pistons on 26-game losing streak

ORL at WAS: Magic 4-6 in last 10 games; Wizards 2-8 at home

MEM at NOP: Grizzlies on three-game win streak; Pelicans 6-4 in last 10 games

ATL at CHI: Hawks on two-game win streak; Bulls 9-8 at home

IND at HOU: Pacers on two-game slide; Rockets have won two in a row and are 12-2 at home

UTA at SAS: Jazz on two-game win streak; Spurs on four-game slide and are 2-12 at home

MIN at OKC: Timberwolves on two-game win streak; Thunder are 10-5 on road

SAC at POR: Kings are 6-4 in last 10 games; Trail Blazers on two-game slide and are 3-10 at home

CHA at LAC: Hornets are on seven-game slide; Clippers have dropped two in a row

For the latest spreads and over/unders, visit RotoWire's NBA Odds page. There you can also find player props, futures, picks, articles and sportsbook bonus codes.

Injuries to Monitor

For all the latest updates, visit RotoWire's NBA Injury News page and our comprehensive NBA Injury Report.

BKN - Lonnie Walker (hamstring), Ben Simmons (back): OUT

Cam Thomas and Royce O'Neale remain up for more playing time.

DET - Jalen Duren (ankle), Isaiah Stewart (toe): Probable; Killian Hayes (illness): Questionable

Jaden Ivey is up for more responsibility if Hayes is out.

ORL - Jalen Suggs (wrist), Joe Ingles (ankle): Questionable; Markelle Fultz (knee), Jonathan Isaac (hamstring): OUT

Cole Anthony and Anthony Black would continue to get a boost in the backcourt. Moritz Wagner may also see a boost without Isaac.

MEM - John Konchar (illness), Marcus Smart (foot): Questionable; Luke Kennard (knee), Derrick Rose (hamstring), OUT

Jacob Gilyard, Ziaire Williams and Vince Williams remain in line for more opportunity.

NOP - Cody Zeller (ankle): Questionable; Larry Nance (Ribs): Doubtful

Naji Marshall could be up for extra minutes in the frontcourt.

ATL - Jalen Johnson (wrist), Trae Young (shoulder): Questionable; De'Andre Hunter (knee): OUT

Saddiq Bey and Onyeka Okongwu remain up for more responsibility in the frontcourt. Bogan Bogdanovic may have to step up if Young is out.

CHI - Nikola Vucevic (hip): Questionable; Torrey Craig (heel), Zach LaVine (foot): OUT

Ayo Dosunmu and Jevon Carter are up for a boost in the absence of LaVine. Andre Drummond could see a bigger role if Vucevic is out.

IND - Bruce Brown (knee): OUT

Andrew Nembhard is expected to start, while Bennedict Mathurin could also see more action.

SAS - Zach Collins (knee): Probable; Victor Wembanyama (ankle): Questionable

Sandro Mamukelashvili has a chance to see extra minutes.

MIN - Karl-Anthony Towns (knee): Questionable

Naz Reid may continue to handle more responsibility.

OKC - Jalen Williams (illness): Probable

SAC - Malik Monk (foot): Questionable

Davion Mitchell and Keon Ellis may have to step up in place of Monk.

POR - Deandre Ayton (knee), Shaedon Sharpe (groin): Questionable

Scoot Henderson and Malcolm Brogdon could get a boost in the backcourt. Duop Reath is line for a bigger role if Ayton is out.

CHA - Brandon Miller (ankle): Questionable; Mark Williams (back): Doubtful; LaMelo Ball (ankle): OUT

Ish Smith remains in line for more responsibility in the backcourt. Nick Richards is also likely up for another start.

LAC - Kawhi Leonard (hip): Questionable

Norman Powell and Amir Coffey could be up for more opportunity.

Elite Players

Guards

James Harden, Clippers ($9,100) vs. Hornets

Harden is averaging 19.4 points, 5.3 rebounds, 9.5 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.4 blocks over the last 10 games, including three with more than 50 DK points and a high of 71.3. He faces a good opportunity to continue to thrive, as the Hornets remain shorthanded in the backcourt and give up the league's third-highest three-point-shooting percentage to opponents.

Cade Cunningham, Pistons ($8,300) vs. Nets

Cunningham faces the second of back-to-back meetings with the Nets, after he finished with 22 points, three rebounds and six assists in the last game. Despite the Pistons' horrendous losing streak, Cunningham continues to put up big numbers, averaging 22.6 points, 4.6 rebounds, 7.2 assists and 1.3 steals over the last 10 games, including three games with more than 50 DK points and a high of 67.8.

Forwards/Centers

DeMar DeRozan, Bulls ($8,200) vs. Hawks

DeRozan has turned up his play lately, averaging 23.8 points, 4.6 rebounds, 6.5 assists, 1.4 steals and 0.9 blocks over the last 10 games, including six with more than 40 DK points and a high of 62. He must continue to rise up for his squad, as Zach LaVine remains sidelined. DeRozan also faces a favorable matchup against the Hawks, who are missing one of their better perimeter defenders, De'Andre Hunter, and who are giving up the league's third-most points per game to opposing small forwards.

Paolo Banchero, Magic ($8,300) at Wizards

Banchero topped 40 DK points in three of the last four games, including a high of 55.5, in a loss to the Celtics. Banchero also totaled 56.8 DK points in his previous meeting with the Wizards this season, and he is likely to shine again, as the Wizards give up the league's seventh-highest field-goal percentage to opposing small forwards.

Alperen Sengun, Rockets ($8,700) vs. Pacers

Sengun came up huge with 37 points and 11 rebounds in his last outing, and he has surpassed 40 DK points in six of the last 10 games. He faces a great opportunity to continue to stuff the stat sheet, as the Pacers give up the league's second-most points and most free-throw attempts per game.

Expected Chalk

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Thunder ($10,500) vs. Timberwolves

Gilgeous-Alexander exceeded 55 DK points in each of the last three games and is averaging 31.4 points, 5.3 rebounds, 6.7 assists and 3.5 steals over the last 10 outings. He also totaled 51.5 DK points in his previous encounter with the Timberwolves this season and should do well again, benefitting from a significant size advantage over Mike Conley.

Mid-Range Money

Alex Caruso, Bulls ($5,400) vs. Hawks

Caruso topped 19 DK points in each of the last four games and is looking good since returning from a stretch where he missed three of four games. Caruso faces a tough matchup against the Hawks' backcourt, but he should also find plenty of opportunity to make an impact, as the Hawks give up the league's fourth-most points per game.

Jerami Grant, Trail Blazers ($7,300) vs. Kings

Grant is averaging 23.2 points, 3.4 rebounds and 3.6 assists over five games since returning from a four-game absence. He also turned in a season-high 63.3 DK points in his last meeting with the Kings this season, and he should prosper again, as they give up the league's fourth-highest field-goal percentage to opposing power forwards.

Value Picks

Andrew Nembhard, Pacers ($5,000) at Rockets

Nembhard is expected to start in place of Bruce Brown. Nembhard finished with 25 DK points in the last game and is averaging 9.0 points, 2.0 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 1.0 steals through 10 games this season where he has played at least 20 minutes of action.

Anthony Black, Magic ($4,200) at Wizards

Black continues to play a key role for the Magic while they deal with injury trouble in the backcourt. Black is averaging 5.6 points, 2.9 rebounds and 2.1 assists over the last 10 games, and he has a high of 31/8 DK points within that span.

Santi Aldama, Grizzlies ($4,700) at Pelicans

Aldama is averaging 8.3 points, 5.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists across the last 10 games, including four with more than 20 DK points and a high of 33. Aldama remains a key part of the Grizzlies' frontcourt rotation and has scored more than 20 points on three occasions this season.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Dan Bruno plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: duelingdan.