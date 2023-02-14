NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, February 14

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.

Slate Overview

BOS at MIL

Bucks on 10-game win streak.

ORL at TOR

Raptors 17-13 at home.

SAC at PHX

Suns 19-9 at home.

GSW at LAC

Clippers on two-game slide.

WAS at POR

Trail Blazers 16-13 at home.

Injuries to Monitor

BOS - Malcolm Brogdon (Achilles): Probable

Robert Williams (ankle), Grant Williams (elbow): Questionable

Jayson Tatum (illness): Doubtful

Jaylen Brown (face), Marcus Smart (ankle): OUT

MIL - Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee), Pat Connaughton (calf): Probable

Bobby Portis (knee), Jae Crowder (not injury related): OUT

ORL - Cole Anthony (wrist): Questionable

TOR - Precious Achiuwa (ankle), Gary Trent (calf): Questionable

OG Anunoby (wrist): OUT

SAC - Malik Monk (ankle): OUT

PHX - Kevin Durant (knee), Landry Shamet (foot), Cameron Payne (foot): OUT

GSW - JaMychal Green (wrist), Klay Thompson (rest): Questionable

Stephen Curry (leg): OUT

WAS - Kyle Kuzma (ankle): Questionable

POR - Jerami Grant (concussion), Justise Winslow (ankle): Questionable

Jusuf Nurkic (calf): OUT

Elite Players

Guards

Fred VanVleet, Raptors ($9,200) vs. Magic

VanVleet is averaging 22.9 points, 4.9 rebounds, 7.0 assists and 1.7 steals across 10 games, including seven with more than 40 DK points and a high of 73. He generated 44 DK points in his previous meeting with the Magic and has the benefit of home court advantage this time around. He should also find plenty of opportunity to get his shot going from long range, as the Magic give up the league's sixth-most threes per game.

Bradley Beal, Wizards ($8,000) vs. Trail Blazers

Beal surpassed 40 DK points in each of his last five appearances, with a high of 49.5, while averaging 27.4 points, 4.2 rebounds, 5.6 assists and 1.2 blocks per game. He should do well against the Trail Blazers, who give up the league's sixth-most points per game to shooting guards, and who allow opponents to shoot an average of 36.8 percent from deep.

Forwards/Centers

Paul George, Clippers ($9,300) vs. Warriors

George topped 40 DK points in seven of 10 outings, with a high of 61, while averaging 23.6 points, 7.0 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 1.5 steals per game. He has a favorable matchup against the Warriors, who give up the league's second-most free throws and fifth-most points per game.

Kawhi Leonard, Clippers ($9,500) vs. Warriors

Leonard missed the last game but averaged 25.4 points, 5.6 rebounds, 4.6 assists, 2.6 steals and 1.0 blocks in the previous five, including a high of 60.5 DK points. He should pick up where he left off against the Warriors, who give up the league's second-most turnovers and ninth-most rebounds per game

Kristaps Porzingis, Wizards ($9,900) at Trail Blazers

Since returning from a three-game absence in late January, Porzingis is averaging 27.4 points, 7.9 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.7 blocks across seven games, including four with more than 50 DK points. He faces an advantageous matchup against the Trail Blazers, who are shorthanded in the frontcourt, and who also allow opponents to shoot an average of 48.2 percent from the field.

Expected Chalk

Pascal Siakam, Raptors ($9,700) vs. Magic

Siakam is thriving on the Raptors' current home stand, averaging 33.3 points, 6.7 rebounds, 5.7 assists and 1.3 steals over three games, including a high of 64 DK points. He is likely to keep the momentum going at Scotiabank Arena with a favorable matchup against the Magic, who allow opposing power forwards to shoot an average of 50 percent from the field.

Value Picks

Terance Mann, Clippers ($4,300) vs. Warriors

Mann tallied at least 18 DK points in each of the last five games, including a high of 32.3. He should continue to prosper against the Warriors, who give up the league's second-most points per game to point guards, and who are also without Stephen Curry.

Sam Hauser, Celtics ($4,600) at Bucks

Hauser is up for another start, after he topped 22 DK points in each of the last four games, including a high of 28. He faces a tough matchup against the Bucks but will continue to see a boost in playing time, while the Celtics remain shorthanded.

Torrey Craig, Suns ($4,900) vs. Kings

Craig recorded a double-double for a total of 33.5 DK points in his last outing and is averaging 6.4 points, 6.2 rebounds and 2.0 assists over five games. He has a good chance to keep up the strong play against the Kings, who allow opponents to shoot an average of 49.2 percent from the field.

Chris Boucher, Raptors ($4,300) vs. Magic

Boucher is averaging 11.4 points, 7.6 rebounds and 1.5 blocks through 10 games, including three with more than 30 DK points and a high of 47.3. He has a favorable opportunity to shine against the Magic, who give up the league's 10th-most points per game to power forwards. He could also be up for added playing time if Precious Achiuwa remains out.

Drew Eubanks, Trail Blazers ($4,400) vs. Wizards

Eubanks is averaging 8.0 points, 6.0 rebounds and 1.8 assists across six consecutive starts, and he will continue to see a major role in the absence of Jusuf Nurkic.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above.