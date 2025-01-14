NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, January 14

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.

Slate Overview

CLE at IND: Cavs 9-1 in last 10 games; Pacers on six-game win streak

OKC at PHI: Thunder 9-1 in last 10 games; 76ers on two-game slide

PHX at ATL: Suns on three-game win streak; Hawks 10-7 at home

NOP at CHI: Pelicans 3-7 in last 10 games; Bulls 8-12 at home

SAC at MIL: Kings on seven-game win streak; Bucks 11-7 at home

DEN at DAL: Nuggets on three-game win streak; Mavs 3-7 in last 10 games

BKN at POR: Nets on five-game win streak; Trail Blazers on two-game slide

Injuries to Monitor

CLE - Ty Jerome (illness): Doubtful

IND - Tyrese Haliburton (hamstring): Doubtful

PHI - Caleb Martin (groin), Tyrese Maxey (hand): Questionable; Andre Drummond (toe), Joel Embiid (foot), Kyle Lowry (hip), KJ Martin (foot): OUT

PHX - Jusuf Nurkic (illness): OUT

ATL - Bogdan Bogdanovic (knee), Trae Young (Achilles): Questionable; Jalen Johnson (shoulder), Larry Nance (hand): OUT

NOP - Brandon Ingram (ankle), Herbert Jones (shoulder): OUT

CHI - Ayo Dosunmu (calf), Coby White (neck): Questionable

SAC - Malik Monk (groin): OUT

MIL - Gary Trent (hip): Questionable; Khris Middleton (ankle): OUT

DAL - Kyrie Irving (back): Questionable; Luka Doncic (calf): OUT

BKN - Nic Claxton (hamstring), Cameron Johnson (ankle), D'Angelo Russell (leg), Ben Simmons (knee): Questionable; Cam Thomas (hamstring): OUT

POR - Deni Avdija (ankle), Dalano Banton (illness), Robert Williams (illness): Questionable; Jerami Grant (face): OUT

Elite Players

Guards

De'Aaron Fox, Kings ($8,300) at Bucks

Fox bounced back from a three-game absence by racking up 44.8 DK points in the last game, including 26 points on 9-for-16 shooting. He has a good chance to stay on track against the Bucks, who give up the league's ninth-most points and eighth-most three-pointers per game to opposing point guards.

Devin Booker, Suns ($9,000) at Hawks

Booker reached the 30-point mark in three of the last four games and is averaging 26.6 points, 4.6 rebounds, 8.8 assists and 1.6 steals across the last five outings. He faces an excellent opportunity to keep the momentum going with a matchup against the Hawks, who give up the league's third-most points per game to opposing shooting guards.

Forwards/Centers

Zach LaVine, Bulls ($8,600) vs. Pelicans

LaVine is on a major hot streak, having scored over 30 points in the last six games, while averaging 33.3 points, 5.7 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 1.0 steals over that span. He is up for a good opportunity to keep the momentum going with a matchup against the Pelicans, who give up the league's most points per game to opposing small forwards.

Kevin Durant, Suns ($9,100) at Hawks

Durant continues to put up impressive numbers across the board, averaging 27.1 points, 5.7 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 1.4 blocks over the last 10 games, including four with more than 45 DK points and a high of 57.5. He faces a favorable matchup against the Hawks, who give up the league's second-most points per game to opposing power forwards. He should also thrive in the absence of their starting power forward, Jalen Johnson.

Nikola Vucevic, Bulls ($8,400) vs. Pelicans

Vucevic is averaging 19.4 points, 10.0 rebounds and 3.2 assists over the last five games, including a high of 53.8 DK points. He is likely to keep up the production with a matchup against the Pelicans, who give up the league's most rebounds per game to opposing centers.

Expected Chalk

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bucks ($11,500) vs. Kings

Antetokounmpo continues to stuff the stat sheet and is averaging 26.4 points, 13.2 rebounds, 5.8 assists and 1.2 blocks over the last five games, including three with more than 50 DK points and a high of 74.5. He enters a favorable matchup against the Kings, who give up the league's second-most points and second-most free throws per game to opposing power forwards.

Mid-Range Money

Shaedon Sharpe, Trail Blazers ($6,100) vs. Nets

Sharpe reached the 20-point mark in each of the last four games and is averaging 20.2 points, 4.8 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.2 steals over the last five outings, including a high of 49.0 DK points. He should keep rolling against the Nets, who are giving up the league's seventh-highest field-goal percentage to opposing shooting guards.

Pascal Siakam, Pacers ($7,100) vs. Cavaliers

After a bit of a scoring lull in late-December, Siakam is back in a good groove, averaging 20.6 points, 7.8 rebounds and 2.2 assists over the last five games, including three in a row with more than 35 DK points. He also has a good chance to pad his stats against the Cavs, who are giving up the league's third-most rebounds per game to opposing power forwards.

Value Picks

Scoot Henderson, Trail Blazers ($4,200) vs. Nets

Aside from a couple of muted performances, Henderson is playing well lately, averaging 11.4 points, 3.0 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 1.6 steals over the last 10 games, including four with more than 30 DK points and a high of 45.5. He is likely to keep up the strong play against the Nets, who are giving up the league's highest field-goal percentage.

Ryan Dunn, Suns ($4,300) at Hawks

Dunn is emerging as a reliable starter for the Suns, averaging 9.6 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.0 assists over the last five games. He has a great chance to keep up the solid play with a matchup against the Hawks, who give up the league's second-most points and second-highest field-goal percentage to opposing small forwards.

Mason Plumlee, Suns ($4,300) at Hawks

Plumlee is up for a ninth consecutive start, after averaging 3.8 points, 8.4 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 0.9 steals and 1.0 blocks over the last eight games, including five games with more than 20 DK points and a high of 32.5. He should do well against the Hawks, who give up the league's eighth-most points per game to opposing centers, and who also give up the league's fifth-most points in the paint.

