NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, January 3

Slate Overview

WAS at MIL

Wizards on five-game win streak.

BOS at OKC

Thunder 10-9 at home.

SAC at UTA

Jazz on four-game slide.

Injuries to Monitor

WAS - Bradley Beal (hamstring), Daniel Gafford (ankle): Questionable

MIL - Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee), Jrue Holiday (illness), George Hill (illness): Probable

Khris Middleton (knee): OUT

BOS - Robert Williams (knee): Questionable

OKC - Aleksej Pokusevski (leg), Jeremiah Robinson-Earl (leg): OUT

SAC - Kevin Huerter (back), Malik Monk (shoulder): Questionable

UTA - Collin Sexton (hamstring): OUT

Elite Players

Guards

De'Aaron Fox, Kings ($9,000) at Jazz

Fox recorded 44.3 DK points in his previous meeting with the Kings, and he is averaging 24.9 points, 4.1 rebounds and 6.4 assists over the last 10 games. He is likely to thrive once again, as the Jazz give up the league's sixth most turnovers and the eighth most free throws per game.

Jordan Clarkson, Jazz ($7,000) vs. Kings

Clarkson is averaging 22.4 points, 4.0 rebounds and 3.5 assists through 10 games, with a high of 57.5 DK points. He has an opportunity to prosper against the Kings, who give up the league's fourth most points per game, including the seventh most points per game to opposing shooting guards.

Forwards/Centers

Jaylen Brown, Celtics ($9,300) at Thunder

Brown went over 50 DK points in four of the last 10 outings, while averaging 27.8 points, 7.5 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.6 steals per game. He has a good chance to pad his stats against the Thunder, who give up the league's ninth most free throws per game.

Jayson Tatum, Celtics ($10,700) at Thunder

Tatum is averaging 31.7 points, 8.0 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 1.5 steals over his last 10 outings, with more than 60 DK points in four. He has a favorable matchup against the Thunder, who allow opponents to shoot an average of 36.6 percent from beyond the arc and give up the league's sixth most three-pointers per game.

Domantas Sabonis, Kings ($10,500) at Jazz

Sabonis surpassed 50 DK points in seven of his last 10 outings, including 52.8 in a recent meeting with the Jazz. He averages 18.6 points, 12.4 rebounds and 6.6 assists on the season and should shine again versus the Jazz, who give up the league's second most points and fourth most rebounds to opposing centers.

Expected Chalk

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bucks ($12,100) vs. Wizards

After missing the last game, Antetokounmpo is expected to be ready for action and should come out strong, considering he has topped 40 DK points in every game back after an absence this season. He also topped 80 DK points in his previous two games and is averaging 37.2 points, 15.6 rebounds, 5.2 assists and 1.0 steals through his last five.

Value Picks

Al Horford, Celtics ($4,800) at Thunder

Since returning from a 10-day absence, Horford topped 21 DK points in six of eight games, with a high of 47.8. He has a favorable matchup against the Thunder, who give up a league-high 48.3 rebounds per game.

Harrison Barnes, Kings ($4,900) at Jazz

Barnes finished with more than 25 DK points six times, while averaging 13.1 points, 5.7 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.1 steals across 10 games. He has a good chance to get his offense rolling against the Jazz, who allow opponents to shoot an average of 48.4 percent from the field.

Grant Williams, Celtics ($3,500) at Thunder

Williams is averaging 8.8 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.4 assists through 10 games, with a high of 28.5 DK points. He could be up for added playing time if Robert Williams is sidelined, and has a chance to flourish against the Thunder, who give up the league's most offensive rebounds per game.

Derrick White, Celtics ($4,700) at Thunder

White exceeded 23 DK points in each of the last five games, with a high of 32.3. He has a good chance to fill the stat sheet against the Thunder, who give up the league's sixth most points per game.

Grayson Allen, Bucks ($4,600) vs. Wizards

Allen continues to play a key role, averaging 8.9 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.5 assists in 27 minutes per game over the last 10. He tallied 33 DK points in the last outing and should be able to keep up the strong play against the Wizards, who allow opponents to shoot an average of 36.4 percent from long range.

