NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, May 28

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.

Slate Overview

MIN at DAL: Mavs lead series 3-0

For the latest spreads and over/unders, visit RotoWire's NBA Odds page. There you can also find player props, futures, picks, articles and sportsbook bonus codes.

Injuries to Monitor

For all the latest updates, visit RotoWire's NBA Injury News page and our comprehensive NBA Injury Report.

MIN - Mike Conley (Achilles): Questionable

DAL - Luka Doncic (knee): Questionable; Dereck Lively (neck): OUT

Elite Players

Guards

Kyrie Irving, Mavericks ($9,600) vs. Timberwolves

Irving finished with 44.3 DK points on 33 points, three rebounds, four assists and a steal in the last game, marking the second time he reached the 30-point mark in three games during the conference finals. He is likely to keep the momentum going at home and should continue to thrive against the Timberwolves, who gave up the league's seventh-most threes per game to opposing shooting guards this season.

Anthony Edwards, Timberwolves ($11,600) at Mavericks

Edwards is coming off his best performance of the series as he turned in 52.3 DK points with 26 points, nine rebounds, nine assists and two steals in Game 3. He is averaging 22.0 points, 8.3 rebounds, 8.0 assists and 1.3 steals in the series, which represents a decrease in scoring but an increase in rebounding and assists compared to his averages from the regular season. He must bring another top-tier effort with the hopes of helping his team hang on to fight another day.

Forwards/Centers

P.J. Washington, Mavericks ($7,200) vs. Timberwolves

Washington reached the 30 DK-point mark for the first time in the series and registered his highest scoring total in the previous five outings, as he racked up 16 points, eight rebounds and two assists in Game 3. He has a good chance to keep the momentum going at home and must continue to help stretch the defense with his long-range shooting.

Karl-Anthony Towns, Timberwolves ($9,200) at Mavericks

Despite finishing with a double-double, Towns is coming off an unimpressive performance as he continued to struggle from the field, now shooting a combined 15-for-54 in the series. Aside from his shooting woes, he managed to reach the 30 DK-point mark in each of the last three games. He must look for a way to adapt and come up with a winning impact in Game 4, which could involve a concerted effort to play closer to the basket.

Rudy Gobert, Timberwolves ($8,000) at Mavericks

Gobert is coming off his second-least productive game this postseason, finishing with just nine points, six rebounds and two assists in Game 3. The Timberwolves' "big" lineup was successful enough to get this far but does not stack up well in the matchup versus the Mavericks, which puts the four-time defensive player of the year in a precarious position. Nonetheless, he should find a way to get his numbers up by focusing on his specific role in the paint, as he registered at least three combined blocks and steals in each of the three previous outings.

Expected Chalk

Luka Doncic, Mavericks ($13,800) vs. Timberwolves

Doncic is on an absolute tear, getting to the 60 DK-point mark in each of the last five outings, while averaging 31.6 points, 8.6 rebounds, 9.4 assists and 2.0 steals over that span. He surpassed 30 points in scoring in each game of the series and is likely to keep rolling as the Timberwolves have shown no signs of being able to restrict his ability to dominate.

Mid-Range Money

Naz Reid, Timberwolves ($5,200) at Mavericks

Reid continues to bolster his squad's chances night in and night out, as he is averaging 11.9 points and 3.6 rebounds off the bench this postseason. His versatile offensive ability has been a game-changer versus the Mavs, and the Timberwolves will likely have to look to him a little more than usual to step up as a difference maker in Game 4.

Daniel Gafford, Mavericks ($5,000) vs. Timberwolves

After recording 32.3 DK points in Game 2, Gafford was relatively quiet in Game 3, while still coming up with a couple critical plays down the stretch to help secure the win. He is up for another major role with the absence of Dereck Lively, and he should continue to make a solid impact with his opportunistic play around the basket.

Value Picks

Josh Green, Mavericks ($2,600) vs. Timberwolves

Green continues to see a fair amount of playing time as he uses hustle and grit to provide a boost for his squad, while also helping with the defensive effort to contain Anthony Edwards. He registered a high of 18.0 DK points in the series and has a high of 21.5 this postseason.

Kyle Anderson, Timberwolves ($3,000) at Mavericks

After a relatively quiet first two rounds, Anderson has emerged as a solid contributor in the conference finals thanks to his versatility on the defensive end and ability to work in the flow of the offense. He reached a minimum of 17 DK points in each of the last three games and must keep up the strong play in a do-or-die scenario.

Derrick Jones, Mavericks ($4,600) vs. Timberwolves

Jones has been relatively quiet in the conference finals but surpassed 30 minutes of playing time in each of the three outings. He has a great opportunity to thrive at home, where his signature high-flying ability is likely to get the energy pumping and provide key momentum swings for the Mavs.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Dan Bruno plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: duelingdan.