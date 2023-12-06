NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, December 6

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.

Slate Overview

ORL at CLE: Magic are 9-1 in last 10 games.

MEM at DET: Pistons on a 17-game slide.

PHI at WAS: Both sides have dropped two in a row.

BKN at ATL: Nets 3-4 on road; Hawks 3-5 at home.

SAS at MIN: Spurs on 14-game slide; Timberwolves have won four straight.

MIA at TOR: Both sides coming off losses.

CHA at CHI: Bulls have won two in a row.

OKC at HOU: Thunder 7-2 on road; Rockets 8-1 at home.

UTA at DAL: Jazz 1-9 on the road; Mavs on two-game slide.

POR at GSW: Both sides 3-7 in last 10 games.

DEN at LAC: Clippers 6-3 at home.

Injuries to Monitor

ORL - Jonathan Isaac (ankle): Questionable; Wendell Carter (finger), Markelle Fultz (knee): OUT

Jalen Suggs, Cole Anthony and Anthony Black continue to get a boost in the backcourt. Goga Bitadze also continues to start in place of Carter.

CLE - Caris LeVert (knee): OUT

Isaac Okoro is up for more opportunity.

MEM - Luke Kennard (knee), Marcus Smart (foot): OUT

Derrick Rose and David Roddy are expected to start.

DET - Joe Harris (shoulder): Doubtful

Alec Burks should get more time in the absence of Harris.

WAS - Jordan Poole (ankle), Landry Shamet (neck): Questionable

Bilal Coulibaly could pick up a larger role. Jared Butler could also see action, if both Poole and Shamet are out.

BKN - Lonnie Walker (hamstring), Ben Simmons (back): OUT

Cam Thomas and Dorian Finney-Smith are in line for more playing time.

ATL - Jalen Johnson (wrist): OUT

Saddiq Bey and Onyeka Okongwu continue to fill in.

MIN - Anthony Edwards (hip): Questionable; Jaden McDaniels (ankle): OUT

Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Kyle Anderson and Troy Brown are in line for added responsibility.

MIA - Bam Adebayo (hip), Haywood Highsmith (back), Tyler Herro (ankle): OUT

Kevin Love and Orlando Robinson are the expected starting frontcourt. Jaime Jaquez could also get a boost.

CHA - Mark Williams (back): Questionable; LaMelo Ball (ankle): OUT

Terry Rozier and Brandon Miller have to lift the backcourt. Ish Smith is also likely to see more time.

CHI - Torrey Craig (knee): Questionable; Zach LaVine (foot): OUT

Jevon Carter, Ayo Dosunmu and Patrick Williams should all see extra opportunity. DeMar DeRozan must carry the offense.

HOU - Tari Eason (illness): Questionable

Jae'Sean Tate could pick up more playing time.

UTA - Jordan Clarkson (thigh), Lauri Markkanen (hamstring), Kelly Olynyk (shoulder): OUT

Ochai Agbaji, Simone Fontecchio and Omer Yurtseven are expected to pick up significant roles.

DAL - Grant Williams (knee): Questionable; Josh Green (elbow), Maxi Kleber (toe): OUT

Jaden Hardy, Derrick Jones and Seth Curry are in line for more action.

POR - Anfernee Simons (thumb): Questionable; Deandre Ayton (knee): Doubtful; Jerami Grant (concussion): OUT

Malcolm Brogdon could move back to the bench, if Simons returns. Toumani Camara, Jabari Walker and Duop Reath are expected to start in the frontcourt.

DEN - Jamal Murray (ankle): Questionable

Reggie Jackson must continue to step up if Murray is out.

Elite Players

Guards

Stephen Curry, Warriors ($9,900) vs. Trail Blazers

Curry topped 45 DK points in each of the last four outings, averaging 28.0 points, 6.0 rebounds and 7.8 assists per game over that span. He should be able to keep the momentum going against a Trail Blazers team that is giving up the league's sixth-highest shooting percentage to opposing point guards this season.

Paul George, Clippers ($8,600) vs. Nuggets

George scored at least 25 points in five of the last 10 games, while also going over 40 DK points seven times over that span. George continues to stand out as the Clippers' most consistent player on both ends of the floor and will need to shine in order to help his squad compete against the defending champs. George recorded just 24.5 DK points in his previous meeting with the Nuggets, but he totaled 55.8 DK points in their first meeting of the season.

Forwards/Centers

DeMar DeRozan, Bulls ($8,000) vs. Hornets

DeRozan is averaging 21.5 points, 3.3 rebounds, 4.9 assists and 0.9 steals per game this season, but he has not had some of the massive scoring outbursts that he has shown early in previous seasons. Nonetheless, he went over 45 DK points in two of the last three games and must come up big once again, as Zach LaVine remains sidelined. DeRozan also has a favorable matchup against the Hornets, who are giving up the league's fifth-most points per game.

Pascal Siakam, Raptors ($8,400) vs. Heat

Siakam faces an advantageous matchup against the Heat, in the absence of their regular frontcourt starters, Bam Adebayo and Haywood Highsmith. Siakam is averaging 20.0 points, 7.2 rebounds and 5.0 assists on the season, and he topped 30 DK points in each of the last nine games, including a high of 59.

Alperen Sengun, Rockets ($8,900) vs. Thunder

Sengun continues to stuff the stat sheet from the center position, averaging 21.0 points, 9.2 rebounds, 5.5 assists and 0.9 steals per game this season. He also topped 50 DK points in four of the last six games and a total of five times on the season. Sengun is likely to prosper against the Thunder, who are giving up the league's third-most rebounds to opposing centers.

Expected Chalk

Joel Embiid, 76ers ($11,600) at Wizards

Embiid missed the last two games but is expected to be ready to go against the Wizards. He has been dominant all season, averaging 32.0 points, 11.3 rebounds, 6.6 assists, 1.0 steals and 0.9 blocks per game, and he exceeded 60 DK points in each of his last four outings, including a high of 71.8. Embiid also faces a favorable matchup against the Wizards, who are giving up the league's second-most points and most rebounds per game.

Mid-Range Money

Dennis Schroder, Raptors ($6,700) vs. Heat

Schroder continues to put up solid numbers across the stat sheet, averaging 16.3 points, 3.3 rebounds, 6.3 assists and 0.8 steals over the last 10 games, including five games with more than 30 DK points and a high of 42.3. He faces a good opportunity to thrive against the Heat, who give up the league's fifth-most free throws per game to opposing point guards. The Heat are also shorthanded in the backcourt and missing shot-blocking at the rim.

Tobias Harris, 76ers ($7,200) at Wizards

Harris is averaging 16.5 points, 5.6 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.0 steals across the last 10 games, including five outings with more than 30 DK points and a high of 52. Harris is up for an excellent opportunity to stand out against the Wizards, who are giving up the league's most points and most rebounds per game to opposing small forwards.

Santi Aldama, Grizzlies ($6,600) at Pistons

Aldama is averaging 15.6 points, 6.7 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.8 blocks over the last 10 games, including three outings with more than 40 DK points and a high of 60. He is likely to find his groove against the Pistons, who allow opposing power forwards to shoot the league's third-highest rate from the field. Aldama will also continue to see added responsibility for the shorthanded Grizzlies.

Value Picks

Gary Trent, Raptors ($4,300) vs. Heat

Trent is averaging 12.0 points, 1.6 rebounds and 1.6 assists over the last 10 games, but he went over 20 DK points six times in that span, including a high of 28.8. He also faces a good opportunity to stand out against the Heat, who are shorthanded in the backcourt, and who give up the league's seventh-highest field-goal percentage to opposing shooting guards.

Duop Reath, Trail Blazers ($3,200) at Warriors

Reath could be looking at his second start of the season, as he has been playing well lately and must fill in for the injured Deandre Ayton. Reath is averaging 7.1 points, 1.8 rebounds and 1.1 assists through 11 appearances this season, and he should find room to make his mark against the Warriors, who are giving up the league's fourth-most points per game to opposing centers.

