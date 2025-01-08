NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, January 8

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.

Slate Overview

OKC at CLE: Thunder on 15-game win streak; Cavs on 10-game win streak

CHI at IND: Bulls on two-game win streak; Pacers on three-game win streak

WAS at PHI: Wizards on three-game slide; 76ers 5-10 at home

DET at BKN: Pistons on four-game win streak; Nets 3-7 in last 10 games

TOR at NYK: Raptors 1-9 in last 10 games; Knicks on three-game slide

POR at NOP: Trail Blazers 4-15 on road; Pelicans 2-8 in last 10 games

LAC at DEN: Clippers 8-10 on road; Nuggets 10-7 at home

SAS at MIL: Spurs on two-game slide; Bucks 10-7 at home

Injuries to Monitor

OKC - Alex Caruso (hip): OUT

CLE - Sam Merrill (ankle), Isaac Okoro (shoulder): Questionable

CHI - Torrey Craig (leg), Ayo Dosunmu (calf): OUT

IND - Tyrese Haliburton (ankle), Myles Turner (illness): Questionable

WAS - Carlton Carrington (back), Kyle Kuzma (calf), Alexandre Sarr (illness): Questionable; Malcolm Brogdon (foot), Jordan Poole (hip): OUT

PHI - Andre Drummond (toe): Questionable; Joel Embiid (foot), Paul George (groin), Kyle Lowry (hip), KJ Martin (foot): OUT

DET - Ausar Thompson (illness): OUT

BKN - Day'Ron Sharpe (illness); Questionable; Ben Simmons (back): Doubtful; Cameron Johnson (ankle), D'Angelo Russell (leg), Cam Thomas (hamstring): OUT

NYK - Miles McBride (hamstring), Karl-Anthony Towns (knee): Questionable

POR - Deni Avdija (wrist), Donovan Clingan (rest): Questionable; Jerami Grant (face): OUT

NOP - Dejounte Murray (elbow): Questionable; Brandon Ingram (ankle), Trey Murphy (ankle), Zion Williamson (rest): OUT

LAC - Kawhi Leonard (personal): OUT

DEN - Nikola Jokic (illness): Questionable; Aaron Gordon (calf): OUT

SAS - Jeremy Sochan (back): OUT

Elite Players

Guards

Jalen Brunson, Knicks ($9,100) vs. Raptors

Brunson is averaging 30.4 points, 2.4 rebounds, 7.0 assists and 1.0 steals over his last five appearances, including a season-best 55-point scoring performance in a win over the Wizards. He is up for an ideal opportunity to keep rolling with a matchup against the Raptors, who give up the league's fourth-most points per game to opposing point guards. He may also need to take on an even larger role in the offense if Karl-Anthony Towns remains sidelined.

Jamal Murray, Nuggets ($7,600) vs. Clippers

Murray topped 40 DK points twice in the last five games, while averaging 17.4 points, 4.2 rebounds, 5.8 assists and 2.2 steals across that span. He may have to take on a larger role in terms of scoring the ball if Nikola Jokic remains sidelined for a second straight game, and he has a good chance to pad his stats against the Clippers, who give up the league's sixth-most turnovers per game.

Forwards/Centers

Zach LaVine, Bulls ($8,100) at Pacers

LaVine scored more than 30 points in each of the last three games and four of his last five appearances, while averaging 30.4 points, 5.2 rebounds, 6.4 assists and 1.0 steals over that span. He has a great chance to keep rolling with a matchup against the Pacers, who are giving up the league's fifth-most points per game to opposing small forwards.

Josh Hart, Knicks ($7,900) vs. Raptors

Hart is on a tear, averaging 14.8 points, 13.2 rebounds, 7.2 assists and 1.4 steals over the last five games, including two with more than 50 DK points and a high of 66.8. He is up for a good opportunity to stuff the stat sheet against the Raptors, who give up the league's fourth-most points and ninth-most offensive rebounds per game.

Nikola Vucevic, Bulls ($8,700) at Pacers

Vucevic has delivered five straight double-doubles and is averaging 19.4 points, 12.4 rebounds and 4.0 assists over that span, including a high of 51.3 DK points. He is up for a favorable matchup against the Pacers, who give up the league's second-most rebounds per game and the seventh-most points in the paint.

Expected Chalk

Cade Cunningham, Pistons ($9,800) at Nets

Cunningham topped 55 DK points in each of the last two outings and is averaging 26.0 points, 5.2 rebounds, 9.8 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.9 blocks across the last 10 games. He should keep rolling with a matchup against the Nets, who give up the league's highest field-goal percentage, and who give up the league's second-most free throws per game to opposing point guards.

Mid-Range Money

Kelly Oubre, 76ers ($5,100) vs. Wizards

Oubre turned in 26 points and 11 rebounds in the last game, which marked his return from a three-game absence. He has a great opportunity to build on the momentum as he is likely to see a boost in responsibility for his heavily shorthanded squad. He is also likely to thrive against the Wizards, who give up the league's most points per game.

Pascal Siakam, Pacers ($6,900) vs. Bulls

Siakam should be able to turn in strong value, as he is averaging 18.9 points, 9.3 rebounds and 3.1 assists over the last 10 games, including six with more than 35 DK points and a high of 58.5. He is also likely to profit against the Bulls, who give up the league's most points per game to opposing power forwards.

Guerschon Yabusele, 76ers ($5,000) vs. Wizards

Yabusele could be up for a third consecutive start for his shorthanded squad. He finished with 14 points, 10 rebounds, an assist and a block in the last game, and he is averaging 9.7 points, 6.5 rebounds and 2.1 assists over 13 starts this season.

Value Picks

Lonzo Ball, Bulls ($4,100) at Pacers

Ball is slowly, but surely looking more comfortable on the court, as he continues to work his way back from a long injury absence to start the season. He is averaging 6.2 points, 4.0 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 2.4 steals over the last five games, and he has a great chance to thrive against the Pacers, who give up the league's seventh-highest field-goal percentage.

Andrew Nembhard, Pacers ($4,900) vs. Bulls

Nembhard is averaging 10.0 points, 4.8 rebounds and 5.4 assists over the last five games, including four with more than 20 DK points and a high of 40.5. He faces a good opportunity to get his shot going against the Bulls, who give up the league's fourth-most three-pointers per game to opposing shooting guards.

