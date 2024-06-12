NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, June 12

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.

Slate Overview

BOS at DAL: Celtics lead series 2-0

Injuries to Monitor

BOS - Kristaps Porzingis (leg): Questionable

DAL - Luka Doncic (chest): Probable

Elite Players

Guards

Kyrie Irving, Mavericks ($8,800)

Irving is coming off two underwhelming performances to start the Finals and has arguably the most ground to make up among any player in the series in terms of expected impact for his squad. He will likely come out with a dedicated effort to make his mark in Game 3 and has a great opportunity to do so at home, where he averaged 2.8 more points per game compared to on the road during the regular season.

Derrick White, Celtics ($7,400)

White totaled 38.8 DK points in Game 2 and has averaged 17.6 points, 4.0 rebounds, 4.4 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.3 blocks through 16 appearances this postseason. His ability to make an impact on both ends of the floor helps ensure his overall DK production, while his timely threes and clutch defensive plays have also been a key factor in helping the Celtics silence opponents through their playoff run. White's impressive play has earned him an average of 35.3 minutes per game this postseason.

Forwards/Centers

Jaylen Brown, Celtics ($9,800)

Brown reached at least 40 DK points in five of the last six games, including a high of 44.5 among Games 1 and 2 of the Finals. He is shooting a blistering 55.6 percent from the field in the series despite going just 3-for-11 from long range. He must continue to shine as a leader for his squad and could see even more opportunities to step up offensively if Kristaps Porzingis is out.

Jayson Tatum, Celtics ($11,600)

Tatum did not reach the 20-point mark in either of the first two games of the series but has done a great job on the glass and distributing the ball. He recorded double-doubles in each of the last two outings and in 13 of his 16 appearances this postseason, including a triple-double in Game 1 of the first round. Regardless of his all-around play, the Celtics will likely need more from him in terms of scoring, especially if they end up without the services of Kristaps Porzingis. Tatum should not have an issue stepping up on the road, as he averaged better scoring numbers and shooting percentages on the road compared to at home this season.

Expected Chalk

Luka Doncic, Mavericks ($13,800)

Doncic is expected to continue to play through injury troubles, which did not stop him from delivering a whopping 72.8 DK points on 32 points, 11 rebounds, 11 assists and four steals in Game 2. He is certainly playing with less pep in his step, especially on the defensive end, but his ability to get what he wants on the offensive end remains unparalleled. Doncic will likely have an extra spark being back on home court and should keep up his impressive production as the focal point of the Mavericks' offense.

Mid-Range Money

P.J. Washington, Mavericks ($6,200)

Despite the poor final results as a team on the scoreboard, Washington amassed solid numbers through Games 1 and 2 by continuing to score and make an impact on the glass. His 17 points in Game 2 surpassed any of his totals from the Western Conference Finals, but he has not hit the 20-point mark since Game 4 of the second round. He has a great opportunity to build on his offensive momentum as the series swings back to his home court.

Al Horford, Celtics ($5,600)

Horford has been a reliable contributor, averaging 10.2 points, 7.3 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.2 blocks over 12 consecutive starts since Kristaps Porzingis was originally injured in the first round. Horford saw a slight dip in playing time after Porzingis returned for the Finals, but with the big man questionable for action, Horford may once again have to step it up with a more significant role.

Daniel Gafford, Mavericks ($5,000)

After nine straight games with at least 20 DK points, Gafford came in under that mark in two of the last five outings. Nonetheless, he managed 26.3 DK points in Game 2 as he continued to fight for everything he could get in the paint. He will likely come out with an extra edge being back on home court, where he racked up 31.5 DK points in his last appearance. He may also have an advantage if Kristaps Porzingis is sidelined.

Value Picks

Payton Pritchard, Celtics ($3,000)

After averaging 22.4 minutes per game through the first 12 games this postseason, Pritchard has seen his playing time diminish to an average of 12.5 minutes per game over the last four outings. However, he always enters the game with high energy and looks to make an impact in every way possible. He should remain a go-to option off the bench for the Celtics and may see more opportunities as they look for extra grit on the road.

Dereck Lively, Mavericks ($4,400)

After racking up 29 DK points to close out the Western Conference Finals, Lively has been relatively quiet in the NBA Finals, posting a high of 10.8 DK points in Game 1. Nonetheless, the rookie big man will likely benefit from being back on home court and could also see a lighter matchup if the Celtics are shorthanded in the frontcourt.

Dante Exum, Mavericks ($2,200)

Exum picked up 10 minutes of playing time in Game 2 as the Mavericks looked to fiddle with their defensive matchups. His presence on the floor took some weight off the shoulders of Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving, as he also helped push the ball up the floor and create additional opportunities on the offensive end. He will likely have another chance to make his mark in Game 3, and he should do well at home, where he shot 55.5 percent from the field this season.

