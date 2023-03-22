NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, March 22

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.

Slate Overview

DEN at WAS: Wizards are on a three-game slide.

GSW at DAL: Warriors are 8-29 on the road.

NYK at MIA: Heat are 24-13 at home.

IND at TOR: Raptors are 23-13 at home.

PHI at CHI: Bulls are on a three-game win streak.

SAS at MIL: Bucks are 29-7 at home.

ATL at MIN: Both sides are 5-5 in last 10 games.

HOU at MEM: Grizzlies are on a three-game win streak.

POR at UTA: Trail Blazers are on a six-game slide.

PHX at LAL: Suns are 15-21 on the road.

Injuries to Monitor

WAS - Kyle Kuzma (ankle): Questionable

GSW - Draymond Green (wrist), Kevon Looney (back): Probable / Andrew Wiggins (personal), Andre Iguodala (wrist): OUT

DAL - Luka Doncic (thigh), Kyrie Irving (foot), Markieff Morris (knee): Questionable

MIA - Kyle Lowry (knee), Caleb Martin (knee): Questionable / Cody Zeller (nose): OUT

IND - Chris Duarte (ankle), Tyrese Haliburton (knee): Questionable

TOR - Scottie Barnes (wrist): Questionable

PHI - James Harden (Achilles), P.J. Tucker (ankle): Questionable

CHI - Alex Caruso (foot): Questionable

SAS - Keldon Johnson (neck), Devin Vassell (knee), Jeremy Sochan (knee): Questionable

MIL - Jae Crowder (calf), Goran Dragic (knee): OUT

ATL - Dejounte Murray (illness): Questionable

MIN - Anthony Edwards (ankle), Jaylen Nowell (knee), Karl-Anthony Towns (calf): Questionable

HOU - Jae'Sean Tate (knee): OUT

MEM - Steven Adams (knee), Dillon Brooks (suspension): OUT

POR - Nassir Little (illness): Questionable / Jerami Grant (quadriceps), Anfernee Simons (foot): OUT

UTA - Lauri Markkanen (back): Questionable / Jordan Clarkson (finger), Collin Sexton (hamstring): OUT

PHX - Deandre Ayton (hip), Kevin Durant (ankle): OUT

LAL - Anthony Davis (foot): Probable / Mo Bamba (ankle), LeBron James (foot): OUT

Elite Players

Guards

Ja Morant, Grizzlies ($9,200) vs. Rockets

Morant is expected to return to action after a nine-game absence. He averaged 24.8 points, 6.2 rebounds, 7.2 assists and 1.8 steals in the five games prior to being sidelined, and he has a great chance to pick up where he left off against the Rockets, who give up the league's most points per game to point guards. Morant also tallied 43.8 DK points in his last encounter with the Rockets.

Devin Booker, Suns ($9,900) at Lakers

Booker is averaging 33.1 points, 4.2 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 1.1 steals through 10 games, including two with at least 60 DK points. He has a good chance to excel against the Lakers, who give up the league's 10th-most points and 11th-most three-pointers per game. The Lakers also give up the league's fourth-most rebounds to shooting guards.

Forwards/Centers

DeMar DeRozan, Bulls ($8,700) vs. 76ers

DeRozan faces the second of back-to-back games against the 76ers, after he delivered 45 DK points in their last meeting on Monday. He is also averaging 31.6 points, 7.4 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 2.4 steals over five games, including a high of 80.5 DK points. He should be up for another strong performance against the Sixers, who give up an average of 24 free throws per game and allow opponents to shoot an average of 47 percent from the field.

Pascal Siakam, Raptors ($8,800) vs. Pacers

After a couple of quieter games, Siakam is averaging 21.7 points, 12.0 rebounds and 7.0 assists, with a high of 57.5 in the last three outings. He faces a favorable matchup against the Pacers, who give up the league's eighth-most points and sixth-most rebounds to power forwards. Siakam also finished with 44.8 DK points in his last game against the Pacers.

Joel Embiid, 76ers ($11,700) at Bulls

Embiid faces the second of back-to-back meetings with the Bulls, after he totaled 65.5 DK points in their matchup on Monday. He is averaging 35.2 points, 12.4 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 3.4 blocks over five games and should continue to shine against an opponent who lacks a good defensive matchup to slow him down.

Expected Chalk

Nikola Jokic, Nuggets ($11,500) at Wizards

Jokic continues to dominate the stat sheet, averaging 27.8 points, 13.0 rebounds, 9.0 assists and 1.2 steals over five games, including a high of 87.5 DK points. He is likely to prosper against the Wizards, who give up the league's sixth-most points per game to centers. He also recorded 82 DK points in his previous encounter with the Wizards, back in December.

Value Picks

Onyeka Okongwu, Hawks ($4,700) at Timberwolves

Okongwu generated more than 25 DK points in each of the last five outings, including a high of 37.5, while averaging 14.0 points, 8.8 rebounds and 1.6 blocks per game. He has a good chance to keep up the production against the Timberwolves, who give up the league's third-most offensive rebounds per game.

Torrey Craig, Suns ($4,600) at Lakers

Craig continues to deliver a solid effort for his shorthanded squad, averaging 5.6 points, 5.6 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.6 blocks over five consecutive starts, including a high of 27.3 DK points in the last outing. He should do well against the Lakers, who give up the league's fifth-most offensive rebounds per game.

Josh Green, Mavericks ($4,900) vs. Warriors

Green is averaging 17.2 points, 4.6 rebounds and 4.0 assists across five consecutive starts, including three games with more than 35 DK points and a high of 41. He has a great opportunity to thrive against the Warriors, who remain shorthanded at the wing and give up the league's fourth-most three-pointers per game.

Malik Beasley, Lakers ($4,500) vs. Suns

Beasley is coming off a quieter outing but is averaging 12.6 points and 3.2 rebounds across five games, including a high of 38 DK points. He faces a tough matchup in the backcourt but should get an opportunity to pad his stats, as the Suns give up the league's fourth-most free throws per game.

Cameron Payne, Suns ($3,900) at Lakers

Payne is averaging 9.4 points, 2.4 rebounds and 3.6 assists through five games, including a high of 31 DK points. He faces a good chance to stand out against the Lakers, who give up the league's second-most points per game to point guards.

