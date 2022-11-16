NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, November 16

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.
Slate Overview
MIN (-5) at ORL, O/U: 224
OKC at WAS (-4.5), O/U: 225.5
IND at CHA (-3), O/U: 232
BOS (-1.5) at ATL, O/U: 232.5
MIA (-1) at TOR, O/U: 215
CHI at NOP (-3.5), O/U: 226.5
CLE at MIL (-4), O/U: 220
HOU at DAL (-9.5), O/U: 221
NYK at DEN (-4.5), O/U:
GSW at PHX (-2), O/U: 226
Injuries to Monitor
ORL - Paolo Banchero (ankle), Wendell Carter (foot): Questionable
Gary Harris (knee), Cole Anthony (oblique), Moritz Wagner (foot), Markelle Fultz (toe), Jonathan Isaac (knee): OUT
OKC - Darius Bazley (ankle), Tre Mann (back): OUT
WAS - Delon Wright (hamstring): OUT
IND - Tyrese Haliburton (ankle): Questionable
Daniel Theis (knee), Chris Duarte (ankle): OUT
CHA - Dennis Smith (ankle): Questionable
Cody Martin (quadriceps), Gordon Hayward (shoulder): OUT
BOS - Marcus Smart (ankle): Probable
Malcolm Brogdon (hamstring): Questionable
Danilo Gallinari (knee), Robert Williams (knee): OUT
ATL - Bogdan Bogdanovic (knee): OUT
MIA - Dewayne Dedmon (foot), Bam Adebayo (knee): Questionable
Omer Yurtseven (ankle), Victor Oladipo (knee), Udonis Haslem (personal), Tyler Herro (ankle): OUT
TOR - Fred VanVleet (illness), Gary Trent (hip): Questionable
Pascal Siakam (groin), Precious Achiuwa (ankle), Otto Porter (toe): OUT
CHI - Coby White (thigh): Questionable
Lonzo Ball (knee): OUT
NOP - Zion Williamson (foot): Questionable
E.J. Liddell (knee): OUT
CLE - Donovan Mitchell (ankle): Questionable
Dean Wade (knee): Doubtful
Dylan Windler (ankle), Ricky Rubio (knee), Jarrett Allen (ankle): OUT
MIL - Pat Connaughton (calf), Khris Middleton (wrist), AJ Green (nose), Jrue Holiday (ankle): Questionable
Grayson Allen (ankle): Doubtful
Joe Ingles (knee), Wesley Matthews (hamstring): OUT
HOU - Jae'Sean Tate (ankle), Bruno Fernando (knee): OUT
DAL - Maxi Kleber (back), JaVale McGee (neck): Questionable
Davis Bertans (knee): OUT
NYK - Mitchell Robinson (knee): OUT
DEN - Aaron Gordon (illness): Questionable
Bones Hyland (COVID-19), Ish Smith (calf): Doubtful
Collin Gillespie (leg), Bones Hyland (COVID-19): OUT
GSW - Patrick Baldwin (back): Questionable
Andre Iguodala (hip): OUT
PHX - Chris Paul (heel): Questionable
Jae Crowder (not injury-related), Cameron Johnson (knee), Landry Shamet (concussion): OUT
Elite Players
Guards
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Thunder ($9,400) at Wizards
Gilgeous-Alexander is coming off back-to-back games in which he scored 37 points. He averages 31.5 points, 4.4 rebounds, 5.8 assists, 2.1 steals and 1.5 blocks per game. He has a chance to get going from long range against the Wizards who allow opponents to shoot an average of 37.6 percent from deep, which is fifth highest in the league.
Zach LaVine, Bulls ($7,400) at Pelicans
The Bulls take on the Pelicans who face the second night of a back-to-back. LaVine averages 21.9 points, 3.9 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 1.3 steals per game. He topped 27 DK points in all 10 games played and surpassed 40 on three occasions.
Forwards/Centers
Buddy Hield, Pacers ($6,800) at Hornets
Hield averages 18.8 points, 5.5 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game and is shooting 46.9 percent from the field, including 40.8 percent from long range on the season. He has a favorable matchup against the Hornets who give up an average of 114.1 points per game, while allowing opponents to shoot an average of 46 percent from the field. The Hornets are also shorthanded, without Gordon Hayward and Cody Martin.
Kyle Kuzma, Wizards ($8,000) vs. Thunder
Kuzma topped 30 DK points in four of the last five games, including one game where he totaled 62.8. He has a favorable matchup against the Thunder who give up an average of 116.3 points per game, which is eighth most in the league. The Thunder also give up a league-high in rebounds per game.
Myles Turner, Pacers ($6,900) at Hornets
Turner is on a roll, going over 30 DK points in the last four games, including one outing where he logged 62.5. He has a favorable matchup against the Hornets who give up the fourth most rebounds per game.
Expected Chalk
Stephen Curry, Warriors ($10,500) at Suns
Curry averages 31.5 points, 6.6 rebounds, 6.4 assists and 1.1 steals per game. He went over 40 DK points in every game this season except his last outing, where the Warriors blew out the Spurs by almost 40 points. He should be in for a more competitive game against the Suns and play more toward his upper potential. He could be up for a favorable matchup if Chris Paul is sidelined.
Value Picks
DeAndre Jordan, Nuggets ($3,300) vs. Knicks
Jordan is up for added opportunity in the absence of Nikola Jokic. He averages 5.5 points and 4.9 rebounds in 13.5 minutes per game, but he logged 12 points and 13 rebounds in the one game this season where he saw 20 minutes of playing time.
Rui Hachimura, Wizards ($4,400) vs. Thunder
Hachimura was quiet in his last outing but he averages 11.3 points and 4.9 rebounds in 23.5 minutes per game. He logged more than 18 DK points in eight of the last 10 games, including three where he exceeded 30.
MarJon Beauchamp, Bucks ($4,400) vs. Cavaliers
Beauchamp averages 7.5 points and 3.7 rebounds in 18 minutes per game. He is up for extra playing time as the Bucks are dealing with injuries. He is coming off a career-high 20-point outing, which marked the second time he topped 33 DK points in the last three games.
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Nuggets ($4,900) vs. Knicks
Caldwell-Pope averages 11.8 points, 3.6 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.5 steals per game. He is up for added opportunity on the offensive end as the Nuggets will be without Nikola Jokic. He also has an advantage of taking on an opponent that faces the second of back-to-back road games.
Alex Caruso, Bulls ($3,600) at Pelicans
Caruso is coming off a couple of quieter games, but he has not seen a substantial decline in playing time and continues to have the opportunity to stuff the stat sheet in his average of 25 minutes per game. He went over 14 DK points in seven of the last 10 games, topping 20 on four occasions. He has an advantage against an opponent on the second of a back-to-back.