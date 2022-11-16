NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, November 16

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.

Slate Overview

MIN (-5) at ORL, O/U: 224

OKC at WAS (-4.5), O/U: 225.5

IND at CHA (-3), O/U: 232

BOS (-1.5) at ATL, O/U: 232.5

MIA (-1) at TOR, O/U: 215

CHI at NOP (-3.5), O/U: 226.5

CLE at MIL (-4), O/U: 220

HOU at DAL (-9.5), O/U: 221

NYK at DEN (-4.5), O/U:

GSW at PHX (-2), O/U: 226

Injuries to Monitor

ORL - Paolo Banchero (ankle), Wendell Carter (foot): Questionable

Gary Harris (knee), Cole Anthony (oblique), Moritz Wagner (foot), Markelle Fultz (toe), Jonathan Isaac (knee): OUT

OKC - Darius Bazley (ankle), Tre Mann (back): OUT

WAS - Delon Wright (hamstring): OUT

IND - Tyrese Haliburton (ankle): Questionable

Daniel Theis (knee), Chris Duarte (ankle): OUT

CHA - Dennis Smith (ankle): Questionable

Cody Martin (quadriceps), Gordon Hayward (shoulder): OUT

BOS - Marcus Smart (ankle): Probable

Malcolm Brogdon (hamstring): Questionable

Danilo Gallinari (knee), Robert Williams (knee): OUT

ATL - Bogdan Bogdanovic (knee): OUT

MIA - Dewayne Dedmon (foot), Bam Adebayo (knee): Questionable

Omer Yurtseven (ankle), Victor Oladipo (knee), Udonis Haslem (personal), Tyler Herro (ankle): OUT

TOR - Fred VanVleet (illness), Gary Trent (hip): Questionable

Pascal Siakam (groin), Precious Achiuwa (ankle), Otto Porter (toe): OUT

CHI - Coby White (thigh): Questionable

Lonzo Ball (knee): OUT

NOP - Zion Williamson (foot): Questionable

E.J. Liddell (knee): OUT

CLE - Donovan Mitchell (ankle): Questionable

Dean Wade (knee): Doubtful

Dylan Windler (ankle), Ricky Rubio (knee), Jarrett Allen (ankle): OUT

MIL - Pat Connaughton (calf), Khris Middleton (wrist), AJ Green (nose), Jrue Holiday (ankle): Questionable

Grayson Allen (ankle): Doubtful

Joe Ingles (knee), Wesley Matthews (hamstring): OUT

HOU - Jae'Sean Tate (ankle), Bruno Fernando (knee): OUT

DAL - Maxi Kleber (back), JaVale McGee (neck): Questionable

Davis Bertans (knee): OUT

NYK - Mitchell Robinson (knee): OUT

DEN - Aaron Gordon (illness): Questionable

Bones Hyland (COVID-19), Ish Smith (calf): Doubtful

Collin Gillespie (leg), Bones Hyland (COVID-19): OUT

GSW - Patrick Baldwin (back): Questionable

Andre Iguodala (hip): OUT

PHX - Chris Paul (heel): Questionable

Jae Crowder (not injury-related), Cameron Johnson (knee), Landry Shamet (concussion): OUT

Elite Players

Guards

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Thunder ($9,400) at Wizards

Gilgeous-Alexander is coming off back-to-back games in which he scored 37 points. He averages 31.5 points, 4.4 rebounds, 5.8 assists, 2.1 steals and 1.5 blocks per game. He has a chance to get going from long range against the Wizards who allow opponents to shoot an average of 37.6 percent from deep, which is fifth highest in the league.

Zach LaVine, Bulls ($7,400) at Pelicans

The Bulls take on the Pelicans who face the second night of a back-to-back. LaVine averages 21.9 points, 3.9 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 1.3 steals per game. He topped 27 DK points in all 10 games played and surpassed 40 on three occasions.

Forwards/Centers

Buddy Hield, Pacers ($6,800) at Hornets

Hield averages 18.8 points, 5.5 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game and is shooting 46.9 percent from the field, including 40.8 percent from long range on the season. He has a favorable matchup against the Hornets who give up an average of 114.1 points per game, while allowing opponents to shoot an average of 46 percent from the field. The Hornets are also shorthanded, without Gordon Hayward and Cody Martin.

Kyle Kuzma, Wizards ($8,000) vs. Thunder

Kuzma topped 30 DK points in four of the last five games, including one game where he totaled 62.8. He has a favorable matchup against the Thunder who give up an average of 116.3 points per game, which is eighth most in the league. The Thunder also give up a league-high in rebounds per game.

Myles Turner, Pacers ($6,900) at Hornets

Turner is on a roll, going over 30 DK points in the last four games, including one outing where he logged 62.5. He has a favorable matchup against the Hornets who give up the fourth most rebounds per game.

Expected Chalk

Stephen Curry, Warriors ($10,500) at Suns

Curry averages 31.5 points, 6.6 rebounds, 6.4 assists and 1.1 steals per game. He went over 40 DK points in every game this season except his last outing, where the Warriors blew out the Spurs by almost 40 points. He should be in for a more competitive game against the Suns and play more toward his upper potential. He could be up for a favorable matchup if Chris Paul is sidelined.

Value Picks

DeAndre Jordan, Nuggets ($3,300) vs. Knicks

Jordan is up for added opportunity in the absence of Nikola Jokic. He averages 5.5 points and 4.9 rebounds in 13.5 minutes per game, but he logged 12 points and 13 rebounds in the one game this season where he saw 20 minutes of playing time.

Rui Hachimura, Wizards ($4,400) vs. Thunder

Hachimura was quiet in his last outing but he averages 11.3 points and 4.9 rebounds in 23.5 minutes per game. He logged more than 18 DK points in eight of the last 10 games, including three where he exceeded 30.

MarJon Beauchamp, Bucks ($4,400) vs. Cavaliers

Beauchamp averages 7.5 points and 3.7 rebounds in 18 minutes per game. He is up for extra playing time as the Bucks are dealing with injuries. He is coming off a career-high 20-point outing, which marked the second time he topped 33 DK points in the last three games.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Nuggets ($4,900) vs. Knicks

Caldwell-Pope averages 11.8 points, 3.6 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.5 steals per game. He is up for added opportunity on the offensive end as the Nuggets will be without Nikola Jokic. He also has an advantage of taking on an opponent that faces the second of back-to-back road games.

Alex Caruso, Bulls ($3,600) at Pelicans

Caruso is coming off a couple of quieter games, but he has not seen a substantial decline in playing time and continues to have the opportunity to stuff the stat sheet in his average of 25 minutes per game. He went over 14 DK points in seven of the last 10 games, topping 20 on four occasions. He has an advantage against an opponent on the second of a back-to-back.

