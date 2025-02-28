NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 28

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.

Slate Overview

DEN at DET (-1, o/u 238.5): Pistons on an eight-game winning streak

OKC (-11.5, o/u 245) at ATL: Thunder have a nine-game lead in the Western Conference

CLE at BOS (-1.5, o/u 233.5): Matchup between the top two teams in the Eastern Conference

POR (-2.5, o/u 220.5) at BKN: Portland has won three straight and are 12th in the West

TOR at CHI (-2, o/u 232.5): Bulls currently hold the last playoff spot in the East

IND (-4.5, o/u 224) at MIA: Heat are 3-7 in their last 10 and 13-11 at home

NYK at MEM (-4, o/u 244): Both teams are an identical 38-20

NOP at PHX (-8.5, o/u 233.5): Suns have lost three straight to fall to 11th in the West

For the latest spreads and over/unders, visit RotoWire's NBA Odds page. There you can also find player props, futures, picks, articles and sportsbook bonus codes.

Injuries to Monitor

For all the latest updates, visit RotoWire's NBA Injury News page and our comprehensive NBA Injury Report.

DEN – Aaron Gordon (ankle): Questionable

OKC – Chet Holmgren (calf): Questionable; Alex Caruso (rest): OUT

BOS – Jaylen Brown (thigh), Kristaps Porzingis (illness), Luke Kornet (personal): Questionable; Jrue Holiday (finger): OUT

POR – Deni Avdija (quad), Jerami Grant (knee): Questionable; Robert Williams (knee): OUT

BKN – D'Angelo Russell (ankle): OUT

TOR - Scottie Barnes (hip): Questionable

CHI - Nikola Vucevic (calf): Doubtful; Patrick Williams (quad): OUT

IND - T.J. McConnell (ankle): Questionable; Bennedict Mathurin (wrist) OUT

MIA - Andrew Wiggins (ankle) Bam Adebayo (ankle): Questionable

NYK - Josh Hart (knee), Karl-Anthony Towns (knee): Questionable

MEM - Desmond Bane (groin): Questionable

NOP - CJ McCollum (ankle), Zion Williamson (rest): OUT

PHX - Grayson Allen (foot): Doubtful; Bradley Beal (calf): OUT

Elite Players

Guards

Devin Booker, Suns ($8,700) vs. Pelicans

Booker continues to log a ton of minutes – 38.6 over five games since the All-Star break, and it doesn't tend to go down even when Phoenix is playing on consecutive nights like tonight. The Suns have the third highest implied point total on the slate in a rematch with a New Orleans squad that Booker lit up for 36 points last night. Beal is also out with a calf injury.

Tyler Herro, Heat ($8,700) vs. Pacers

Herro is better suited for GPPs than cash games due to his inconsistent nature in which he's failed to go over 30 DK points in three of his last seven but has also reached 50 DK points three times during that span. The Heat may have to rely heavily on Herro with Wiggins and Adebayo both questionable.

Forwards/Centers

Jalen Williams, Thunder ($8,100) at Hawks

It never hurts to target someone playing Atlanta due to their fast pace and below-average defense. Williams' consistency makes him more ideal in cash games, but he has 50+ DK point upside, especially if Holmgren is unable to go.

Trey Murphy, Pelicans ($7,900) at Suns

Murphy stands to benefit with Williamson once again resting on the second leg of a back-to-back. Over the last four games that Williamson has missed, Murphy is averaging 45.9 DK ppg. I like him to bounce back following a 6-for-18 shooting performance last night.

Jaren Jackson, Grizzlies ($7,700) vs. Knicks

A matchup between the Grizzlies and Knicks is a great one to target considering it's the highest over/under on the slate with a low spread (Memphis -4). The Knicks don't have much frontcourt size other than Karl-Anthony Towns, who could miss a second straight game. Jackson is coming off his best game in three weeks as well.

Expected Chalk

Cade Cunningham, Pistons ($10,200) vs. Nuggets

Cunningham gets a matchup against the Nuggets who are playing the second leg of a back-to-back after losing to the Bucks last night. The Pistons sure have come a long way from last year and are even a slight favorite. Cunningham continues to carry the load with a massive 32.7 percent usage rate on the season and has shown elite upside with a 76.3 DK point performance three games back. He should be the highest rostered player of those priced $9k or higher.

Mid-Range Money

Michael Porter, Nuggets ($6,100) at Pistons

Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray each logged heavy minutes last night and Gordon is questionable, so I'm going to pivot to Porter. He's posted double-doubles in three of his last four and had 39 and 36-point games earlier this month. Not his best game last night, but he did shoot a team-high 22 times.

Onyeka Okongwu, Hawks ($5,600), vs Thunder

Okongwu is simply too underpriced to ignore as he was as high as $6,900 less than a month ago and $500 more last week even though he's coming off three consecutive games with at least 34 DK points. Okongwu is locked into 30 minutes and is averaging 1.13 FPPM since taking over the starting role.

Value Picks

Keon Johnson, Nets ($5,100) vs. Trail Blazers

Johnson has stepped up in Russell's three-game absence, averaging 12 points, 4.3 assists and 3.3 steals. The downside is that he's one of the worst shooters in the league, but that doesn't stop him from shooting at will, and his ability to contribute across the stat sheet makes him a nice salary relief option.

Lonzo Ball, Bulls ($4,600) vs. Raptors

Outside of a head injury that forced Ball to leave Monday's outing after only logging eight minutes, he's played at least 28 minutes in five consecutive games. It's also nice to see that the streaky shooter is 8-of-12 over the last two games. Expect Ball to be one of the chalkier plays on the slate.

Aaron Nesmith, Pacers ($4,000) at Heat

Nesmith has taken over the starting role from Bennedict Mathurin and continues to play well, averaging 26.4 DK points across four games since the All-Star break. That makes him pretty difficult to ignore at only $4k.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire.