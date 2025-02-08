NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, February 8

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.

The NBA has a full slate of games Saturday, but DraftKings will only offer seven contests for their featured slate, excluding the games with earlier start times. First tip-off for this collection is at 7:00 p.m. ET.

SLATE OVERVIEW

We followed Vegas' advice and focused on the ATL/WAS matchup. Our endorsements didn't fly as frequently over the BOS/NYK game, but you should give the two rosters a look if you're interested in exploring further.

INJURIES

For all the latest updates, visit RotoWire's NBA Injury News page and our comprehensive NBA Injury Report . Below are some of the most recent and relevant injuries for Saturday. Keep in mind that this is not a complete list. Use your best judgment when evaluating ongoing injury scenarios elsewhere on the slate.

WAS Alex Sarr (ankle) - QUESTIONABLE

Look for Kyshawn George ($4,300) and Richaun Holmes ($4,700) to hold down the frontcourt if Sarr is out.

MEM Desmond Bane (ankle) - QUESTIONABLE

Luke Kennard's ($4,100) number will be called more often if Bane is sidelined.

POR Deni Avdija (hand) - QUESTIONABLE

POR Scoot Henderson (ankle) - QUESTIONABLE

Shaedon Sharpe ($6,100) is the best pivot for this scenario.

MIN Anthony Edwards (hip) - QUESTIONABLE

MIN Julius Randle (groin) - OUT

Pivots for Edwards have not fared well in general, but Rudy Gobert ($6,800) and Naz Reid ($6,700) will continue to serve in Randle's absence.

DEN Jamal Murray (knee) - QUESTIONABLE

DEN Michael Porter (hamstring) - QUESTIONABLE

With Russell Westbrook (hamstring) sidelined, backcourt usage will flow to Christian Braun ($5,900) if Murray and Porter miss.

PHX Kevin Durant (ankle) - QUESTIONABLE

PHX Bradley Beal (toe) - OUT

The Suns would love to have Durant's services against Denver, but they'll rely on Royce O'Neale ($4,700) if he's out, with Grayson Allen ($4,900) picking up the slack for Beal.

ELITE PLAYERS

We have three players listed above $10k for Saturday's slate, and Nikola Jokic ($12,800) has the best value advantage of the trio despite the lofty salary tag. Trae Young ($9,600) should be set to excel against the Wizards, and Denver's potential backcourt absences could open things up nicely for Devin Booker ($9,300).

In the $8k range, calling up Stephen Curry ($8,400) and his potential upside is wise, and the Warriors' frontcourt issues make Nikola Vucevic ($8,000) a reasonable play at the five.

EXPECTED CHALK AND OTHER TARGETS

Jordan Poole, WAS ($7,100) vs. ATL

Poole's three results against Atlanta were all above average, giving me a bit more confidence in Washington's backcourt performance against the Hawks. Washington's backcourt will likely struggle, but Poole has been mostly matchup-proof despite the team's gloomy outlook.

Dyson Daniels, ATL ($7,100) @ WAS

De'Andre Hunter's trade will likely cause a spike in Daniels' production for the remainder of the season, and Saturday's matchup against the Wizards is certainly a favorable one.

Onyeka Okongwu, ATL ($6,500) @ WAS

With Clint Capela's status up in the air, Okongwu will find himself in a good spot against the Wizards, who are reshuffling their frontcourt depth after the Jonas Valanciunas trade. Alex Sarr should be out, and although Richaun Holmes is a worthy backup, the lack of depth could work in Okongwu's favor and a bargain salary.

Jaden McDaniels, MIN ($6,100) vs. POR

McDaniels' support will be needed against Portland while the team manages a variety of potential absences on the roster. He's posted four solid stat lines in February, with a 56.5 DKFD beatdown against the Wizards as the highlight.

Also consider: Josh Giddey, CHI ($7,100) vs. GSW

VALUE PLAYS

I'll now list my favorite plays below $6,000, with a player at each position.

PG/SG Payton Pritchard, BOS ($5,500)

SG/SF Christian Braun, DEN ($5,900)

SF/SG Luguentz Dort, OKC ($4,600)

PF Jerami Grant, POR ($5,600)

C/PF Jeremy Sochan, SAS ($4,600)

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire.