NBA DFS
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, January 28

NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, January 28

Written by 
Dan Bruno 
Published on January 28, 2025

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.

Slate Overview

LAL at PHI: Lakers on four-game win streak; 76ers 3-7 in last 10 games 

HOU at ATL: Rockets on three-game win streak; Hawks on five-game slide 

UTA at GSW: Jazz on six-game slide; Warriors 4-6 in last 10 games 

MIL at POR: Bucks 8-2 in last 10 games; Trail Blazers 9-13 at home

For the latest spreads and over/unders, visit RotoWire's NBA Odds page. There you can also find player props, futures, picks, articles and sportsbook bonus codes.

Injuries to Monitor  

For all the latest updates, visit RotoWire's NBA Injury News page and our comprehensive NBA Injury Report       

LAL - Gabe Vincent (knee): OUT

PHI - Andre Drummond (toe), Joel Embiid (knee), Paul George (finger), Caleb Martin (hip), KJ Martin (foot): OUT

HOU - Cam Whitmore (illness): Questionable; Tari Eason (leg): OUT

ATL - Trae Young (hamstring); Questionable; Jalen Johnson (shoulder): OUT

UTA - Lauri Markkanen (back), John Collins (illness), Walker Kessler (shoulder), Cody Williams (ankle), Jordan Clarkson (foot): OUT

GSW - Draymond Green (calf), Jonathan Kuminga (ankle): OUT

MIL - AJ Green (quadriceps), Bobby Portis (personal): OUT

POR - Deandre Ayton (knee): Questionable 

Elite Players

Guards

Stephen Curry, Warriors ($8,800) vs. Jazz 

Curry is averaging 22.3 points, 4.7 rebounds, 5.9 assists and 1.1 steals over his last 10 outings, including five with more than 40 DK points and a high of 49.3. He faces an ideal opportunity to thrive against the Jazz, who give up the league's most points per game to opposing point guards.

Austin Reaves, ($7,800) at 76ers 

Reaves is doing a great job as the main facilitator for the Lakers, averaging 18.6 points, 3.0 rebounds, 6.6 assists and 1.3 steals over the last 10 games, including a high of 54.3 DK points. He has a great chance to shine against the 76ers, who give up the league's second-highest field-goal percentage to opposing point guards. 

Forwards/Centers

Amen Thompson, Hawks ($8,000) at Hawks 

Thompson is playing great lately, averaging 21.8 points, 11.2 rebounds, 5.6 assists and 2.2 steals across his last five appearances, including a high of 64.5 DK points in the game before last and a season-high 33 points in his most recent outing. He faces a highly favorable matchup against the Hawks, who give up the league's second-most points and eighth-most rebounds per game to opposing small forwards.  

LeBron James, Lakers ($10,000) at 76ers 

James continues to stuff the stat sheet, averaging 22.1 points, 8.1 rebounds, 9.2 assists and 1.2 steals over the last 10 games, including five with at least 50 DK points. He is likely to keep up the production against a shorthanded 76ers squad, who give up the league's second-highest field-goal percentage to opposing power forwards. 

Alperen Sengun, Rockets ($9,000) at Hawks 

Sengun is averaging 20.5 points, 10.2 rebounds, 5.4 assists and 1.5 steals over the last 10 games, including four with at least 50 DK points. He should continue to fill the stat sheet with a matchup against the Hawks, who give up the league's eighth-most points in the paint and third-highest field-goal percentage to opposing centers. 

Expected Chalk 

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bucks ($11,700) Trail Blazers 

Antetokounmpo remains dominant, averaging 31.4 points, 13.6 rebounds, 5.2 assists and 1.1 blocks through the last 10 games, including three with more than 70 DK points. He is likely to thrive against the Trail Blazers, who give up the league's ninth-most points, 10th-most rebounds and third-most turnovers per game.

Mid-Range Money 

Kelly Oubre, 76ers ($6,200) vs. Lakers  

Oubre is on a roll, averaging 17.8 points, 8.4 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.4 steals over the last five games, including going over 45 DK points in each of the last two outings. He faces a tough matchup against the Lakers' forwards, but he has a good opportunity to get his shot going from downtown, as they give up the league's highest three-point shooting percentage to opposing small forwards. 

Brook Lopez, Bucks ($5,700) at Trail Blazers 

Lopez is averaging 11.0 points, 5.4 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 2.6 blocks over the last five games, going over 24 DK points in each outing, including a high of 30.3. He should be up for another solid performance with a matchup against the Trail Blazers, who give up the league's second-most offensive rebounds per game. 

Value Picks

Dennis Schroder, Warriors ($4,900) vs. Jazz 

After starting in each of his appearances since joining the Warriors, Schroder has come off the bench in each of the last three games, averaging 9.3 points, 2.0 rebounds and 5.0 assists over that span, including a high of 24.0 DK points. He is expected to come off the bench again and should thrive against the Jazz, who give up the league's third-most points per game. 

Dalton Knecht, Lakers ($3,300) at 76ers 

Knecht has been relatively subdued lately, but he picked up his play again over the last five games, scoring in double digits three times, while averaging 8.2 points and 2.6 assists over that span. He should find an opportunity to make his mark against a significantly shorthanded 76ers squad, who also give up the league's second-highest field-goal percentage. 

Dillon Brooks, Rockets ($4,900) at Hawks 

Brooks is coming off his best game of the season, as he turned in a season-high 36 points on 13-for-23 shooting in a win over the Celtics on Monday. He has a good chance to keep the momentum going with a matchup against the Hawks, who are shorthanded in the frontcourt, and who give up the league's most points per game to opposing power forwards. 

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Dan Bruno plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: duelingdan.
RotoWire Community
Join Our Subscriber-Only NBA Chat
Chat with our writers and other RotoWire NBA fans for all the pre-game info and in-game banter.
Join The Discussion
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Dan Bruno
Dan Bruno
Dan has been writing all things NBA for RotoWire since 2014. He is an active fantasy sports player, with a love for DFS. Dan is a certified Coach with the Ontario Basketball Association and is a recreation professional in his home city.
NBA Pick'Em Today: Best Picks for PrizePicks and Underdog on Tuesday
NBA Pick'Em Today: Best Picks for PrizePicks and Underdog on Tuesday
NBA Bets Today: Expert Picks and Player Props for Tuesday, January 28
NBA Bets Today: Expert Picks and Player Props for Tuesday, January 28
NBA DFS: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, January 28
NBA DFS: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, January 28
Sorare NBA: Upgrade, Hold, and Downgrade
Sorare NBA: Upgrade, Hold, and Downgrade
Best NBA Bets Today: Expert Picks and Player Props for Monday, January 27
Best NBA Bets Today: Expert Picks and Player Props for Monday, January 27
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, January 27
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, January 27