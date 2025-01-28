NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, January 28

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.
Slate Overview
LAL at PHI: Lakers on four-game win streak; 76ers 3-7 in last 10 games
HOU at ATL: Rockets on three-game win streak; Hawks on five-game slide
UTA at GSW: Jazz on six-game slide; Warriors 4-6 in last 10 games
MIL at POR: Bucks 8-2 in last 10 games; Trail Blazers 9-13 at home
Injuries to Monitor
LAL - Gabe Vincent (knee): OUT
PHI - Andre Drummond (toe), Joel Embiid (knee), Paul George (finger), Caleb Martin (hip), KJ Martin (foot): OUT
HOU - Cam Whitmore (illness): Questionable; Tari Eason (leg): OUT
ATL - Trae Young (hamstring); Questionable; Jalen Johnson (shoulder): OUT
UTA - Lauri Markkanen (back), John Collins (illness), Walker Kessler (shoulder), Cody Williams (ankle), Jordan Clarkson (foot): OUT
GSW - Draymond Green (calf), Jonathan Kuminga (ankle): OUT
MIL - AJ Green (quadriceps), Bobby Portis (personal): OUT
POR - Deandre Ayton (knee): Questionable
Elite Players
Guards
Stephen Curry, Warriors ($8,800) vs. Jazz
Curry is averaging 22.3 points, 4.7 rebounds, 5.9 assists and 1.1 steals over his last 10 outings, including five with more than 40 DK points and a high of 49.3. He faces an ideal opportunity to thrive against the Jazz, who give up the league's most points per game to opposing point guards.
Austin Reaves, ($7,800) at 76ers
Reaves is doing a great job as the main facilitator for the Lakers, averaging 18.6 points, 3.0 rebounds, 6.6 assists and 1.3 steals over the last 10 games, including a high of 54.3 DK points. He has a great chance to shine against the 76ers, who give up the league's second-highest field-goal percentage to opposing point guards.
Forwards/Centers
Amen Thompson, Hawks ($8,000) at Hawks
Thompson is playing great lately, averaging 21.8 points, 11.2 rebounds, 5.6 assists and 2.2 steals across his last five appearances, including a high of 64.5 DK points in the game before last and a season-high 33 points in his most recent outing. He faces a highly favorable matchup against the Hawks, who give up the league's second-most points and eighth-most rebounds per game to opposing small forwards.
LeBron James, Lakers ($10,000) at 76ers
James continues to stuff the stat sheet, averaging 22.1 points, 8.1 rebounds, 9.2 assists and 1.2 steals over the last 10 games, including five with at least 50 DK points. He is likely to keep up the production against a shorthanded 76ers squad, who give up the league's second-highest field-goal percentage to opposing power forwards.
Alperen Sengun, Rockets ($9,000) at Hawks
Sengun is averaging 20.5 points, 10.2 rebounds, 5.4 assists and 1.5 steals over the last 10 games, including four with at least 50 DK points. He should continue to fill the stat sheet with a matchup against the Hawks, who give up the league's eighth-most points in the paint and third-highest field-goal percentage to opposing centers.
Expected Chalk
Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bucks ($11,700) Trail Blazers
Antetokounmpo remains dominant, averaging 31.4 points, 13.6 rebounds, 5.2 assists and 1.1 blocks through the last 10 games, including three with more than 70 DK points. He is likely to thrive against the Trail Blazers, who give up the league's ninth-most points, 10th-most rebounds and third-most turnovers per game.
Mid-Range Money
Kelly Oubre, 76ers ($6,200) vs. Lakers
Oubre is on a roll, averaging 17.8 points, 8.4 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.4 steals over the last five games, including going over 45 DK points in each of the last two outings. He faces a tough matchup against the Lakers' forwards, but he has a good opportunity to get his shot going from downtown, as they give up the league's highest three-point shooting percentage to opposing small forwards.
Brook Lopez, Bucks ($5,700) at Trail Blazers
Lopez is averaging 11.0 points, 5.4 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 2.6 blocks over the last five games, going over 24 DK points in each outing, including a high of 30.3. He should be up for another solid performance with a matchup against the Trail Blazers, who give up the league's second-most offensive rebounds per game.
Value Picks
Dennis Schroder, Warriors ($4,900) vs. Jazz
After starting in each of his appearances since joining the Warriors, Schroder has come off the bench in each of the last three games, averaging 9.3 points, 2.0 rebounds and 5.0 assists over that span, including a high of 24.0 DK points. He is expected to come off the bench again and should thrive against the Jazz, who give up the league's third-most points per game.
Dalton Knecht, Lakers ($3,300) at 76ers
Knecht has been relatively subdued lately, but he picked up his play again over the last five games, scoring in double digits three times, while averaging 8.2 points and 2.6 assists over that span. He should find an opportunity to make his mark against a significantly shorthanded 76ers squad, who also give up the league's second-highest field-goal percentage.
Dillon Brooks, Rockets ($4,900) at Hawks
Brooks is coming off his best game of the season, as he turned in a season-high 36 points on 13-for-23 shooting in a win over the Celtics on Monday. He has a good chance to keep the momentum going with a matchup against the Hawks, who are shorthanded in the frontcourt, and who give up the league's most points per game to opposing power forwards.