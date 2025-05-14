NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, May 14

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.

Slate Overview

NYK at BOS: Knicks lead series 3-1

GSW at MIN: Timberwolves lead series 3-1

Injuries to Monitor

BOS - Jayson Tatum (Achilles): OUT

GSW - Stephen Curry (hamstring): OUT

Elite Players

Guards

Jalen Brunson, Knicks ($8,900) at Celtics

Brunson racked up a postseason high of 66.3 DK points in the last game and is averaging 28.0 points, 4.0 rebounds, 7.8 assists and 0.8 steals over four games in the second round. He has the opportunity to lead his squad to the conference finals with a road win in Game 5, and he should continue to shine, especially as he averaged more points and a better shooting percentage on the road, compared to at home this season.

Derrick White, Celtics ($7,700) vs. Knicks

White has been a top contributor for the Celtics all season and is averaging 18.3 points, 5.8 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 1.0 blocks through nine games this postseason. He will have to step up even more significantly now that the team is forced to move on without Jayson Tatum. White is likely to continue to do well against the Knicks, after he racked up more than 30 DK points in each of the four games in the second round, including a high of 44.3 DK points in Game 2.

Forwards/Centers

Jaylen Brown, Celtics ($8,200) vs. Knicks

Brown is averaging 20.5 points, 6.5 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 0.8 steals through the second round, including a high of 38.8 DK points in Game 1. He must now look to take his game to new heights in order to support his team's hopes of avoiding elimination at home in Game 5. Brown averaged a notably better scoring average and shooting percentage at home, compared to on the road this season.

Jimmy Butler, Warriors ($8,700) at Timberwolves

Butler topped 50 DK points twice in the second round and is averaging 21.0 points, 7.8 rebounds, 5.5 assists and 0.8 steals per game in the series. He must come out with his best effort to help stave off elimination in Game 5 on the road. He has already shown that he can dominate on the road in Minnesota, after he amassed a series-high 51.8 DK points in Game 1.

Karl-Anthony Towns, Knicks ($8,000) at Celtics

Towns is averaging 19.7 points, 11.6 rebounds, 1.2 assists, 0.8 steals and 1.0 blocks through 10 appearances this postseason, including a second-round high of 45.3 DK points in Game 2. He has a major opportunity to help finish off the hobbled Celtics in Game 5, and he should have no trouble stepping up on the road, as he shot 2.2 percent better on the road, compared to at home this season.

Expected Chalk

Anthony Edwards, Timberwolves ($9,400) vs. Warriors

Edwards is averaging 27.3 points, 7.8 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 2.0 steals and 0.8 blocks through four games in the series, including hitting the 50 DK-point mark in Game 1 and 3. He faces the opportunity to lead his team to the conference finals with a win over the shorthanded Warriors, and he can be expected to bring his best effort to ensure that outcome, especially after he played such a pivotal role in closing out the first round with three straight stellar performances.

Mid-Range Money

Mikal Bridges, Knicks ($6,200) at Celtics

Bridges is coming off arguably his best game of the postseason, as he finished with a postseason-high 45.3 DK points on a postseason-high 23 points, seven rebounds, three assists, four steals and a block. He should find a lighter matchup against the Celtics without Jayson Tatum, and he is likely to continue to bolster his stats with his knack for nabbing steals and blocking shots.

Al Horford, Celtics ($5,600) vs. Knicks

Horford has started three of the last four games and is averaging 7.8 points, 6.3 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.0 blocks in the second round, including a high of 33.3 DK points in Game 3. He must continue to step up with everything he has in order to help his side avoid elimination. He may also see more opportunities on the offensive end in the absence of Jayson Tatum.

Rudy Gobert, Timberwolves ($5,800) vs. Warriors

Gobert wrapped up the first round with a monstrous 62.5 DK-point performance but has been much more tame in the second round, averaging 7.8 points, 9.8 rebounds and 2.0 blocks through four games. Nonetheless, he is a reliable contributor thanks to his consistency on the boards and blocking shots. In the event he has a better-than-usual offensive night, he could turn in massive value.

Value Picks

Mike Conley, Timberwolves ($3,800) vs. Warriors

Conley turned in a series-high 23.3 DK points in Game 4 and is averaging 6.0 points, 2.5 rebounds and 4.3 assists through the last four games. He continues to benefit from not having to match up with Stephen Curry, and he should be a key factor in helping his team stay composed in their effort to close out the series at home.

Naz Reid, Timberwolves ($4,900) vs. Warriors

Reid logged a series-high 30.3 DK points in Game 1 but has been relatively quiet since. Nonetheless, he remains in an ideal position to shine while coming off the bench against a Warriors squad without a deep frontcourt. He is also likely to prosper at home, where he shot 3.9 percent better, compared to on the road during the season.

