NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 2

This article is part of our FanDuel NBA series.

We have a typically expansive nine-game main slate Friday night, one that features more than enough teams to offset the many noteworthy injuries across the league. Some of the more defensively vulnerable clubs are also in action, setting the stage for a potentially rewarding DFS night.

Slate Overview

For the latest spreads and over-unders, visit RotoWire's NBA Odds page. There, you can also find player props, futures, picks articles and sportsbook bonus codes .

Listed spreads/totals are from FanDuel Sportsbook and current as of Thursday, 2/1 @11:30 p.m. ET:

Miami Heat (-8) at Washington Wizards (O/U: 232.5)

Los Angeles Clippers (-11.5) at Detroit Pistons (O/U: 236.0)

Phoenix Suns (-3.5) at Atlanta Hawks (O/U: 248.0)

Sacramento Kings (-2.5) at *Indiana Pacers (O/U: 245.5)

Golden State Warriors (-6) at *Memphis Grizzlies (O/U: 223.0)

Toronto Raptors at Houston Rockets (-4.5) (O/U: 228.0)

Orlando Magic at Minnesota Timberwolves (-7) (O/U: 212.5)

Charlotte Hornets at Oklahoma City Thunder (-16.5) (O/U: 229.0)

New Orleans Pelicans (-7) at San Antonio Spurs (O/U: 236.5)

*denotes team on second night of back-to-back set

There's plenty of good news coming from the betting-related numbers attached to Friday's slate, beginning with the fact only two of the 18 teams are on the second of a back-to-back set - and both are at home. And there's only one double-digit spread, while seven projecting totals of at least 228 - including two over 245.

That gives us no shortage of what projected favorable game environments to target in the lineup-building process. And with four of the fastest-paced teams in the Wizards, Hawks, Spurs and Pacers, there should be plenty of standout individual efforts.

Injury Situations to Monitor

For all the latest updates, visit RotoWire's NBA Injury News page and our comprehensive NBA Injury Report .

LaMelo Ball, CHA (ankle): DOUBTFUL

In Ball's likely absence, Ish Smith and Nick Smith could handle the majority of point guard minutes while Brandon Miller and Miles Bridges should be among the primary beneficiaries in terms of extra usage.

Alperen Sengun, HOU (illness): QUESTIONABLE

If Sengun can't go, Jeff Green and Jock Landale could be in line to handle the bulk of center duty while Jalen Green, Fred VanVleet and Jabari Smith would get significant bumps in usage.

Zion Williamson, NOP (foot): QUESTIONABLE

Should Williamson sit, Dyson Daniels and Trey Murphy could remain on the first unit while Jonas Valanciunas would likely see plenty of extra rebounding opportunities.

Jalen Williams, OKC (ankle): OUT

In Williams' absence, Aaron Wiggins and Kenrich Williams should handle the majority of power forward minutes.

RJ Barrett, TOR (knee): QUESTIONABLE

If Barrett misses another game, Bruce Brown would be set for a start at small forward.

Other notable injuries:

Mark Williams, CHA (back): OUT

Gordon Hayward, CHA (calf): OUT

Isaiah Stewart, DET (ankle): OUT

Luke Kennard, MEM (knee): OUT

Jakob Poeltl, TOR (ankle): QUESTIONABLE

Immanuel Quickley, TOR (quadriceps): QUESTIONABLE

Keldon Johnson, SAN (elbow): QUESTIONABLE

Draymond Green, GSW (knee): PROBABLE

Cade Cunningham, DET (injury management): PROBABLE

Elite Players

We have four players with five-figure salaries that have a chance to play on Friday's slate – Shai Gilgeous-Alexander ($11,300), Victor Wembanyama ($10,500), Domantas Sabonis ($10,200) and Tyrese Haliburton ($10,000).

SGA has scored over 56 FD points in four of the last six games and will face a Hornets team likely to be without LaMelo Ball in the backcourt.

Wembanyama hasn't produced any less than 48.4 FD and as many as 56.4 in seven straight. He'll face a Pelicans squad that could be without Zion Williamson.

Sabonis continues to be a double-double and triple-double machine, which has led to five tallies between 50.2 and 63.9 FD in the last eight games. He also draws a favorable positional matchup against his old Pacers squad.

Haliburton's salary doesn't match his current role, as the Pacers have limited him to 22 and 21 minutes in his first two games following an extended absence due to a hamstring injury. While he may be due for a slight bump Friday, it may not be enough to truly justify his five-figure valuation.

Expected Chalk

Other likely chalk plays include:

Trae Young, ATL ($9,900)

Young will be an integral part of the game with the highest projected total of the night and comes in having posted between 45.9 to 54.7 FD over three straight outings.

Devin Booker, PHO ($9,800)

Booker has produced tallies of 58.3, 62.9 and 79 FD within the last five games, which should make him extremely popular at this salary.

Kevin Durant, PHO ($9,700)

KD has scored between 41.4 and 70.2 FD across six of the last seven, which should help keep him in plenty of lineups Friday.

Kawhi Leonard, LAC ($9,500)

Kawhi has gone over 60 FD over two of his last five games with 47.4 and 49.1 in the other two contests during that span.

Paolo Banchero, ORL ($8,800)

Banchero has put up between 48 to 60.3 FD in three of the last four, which should make him very popular at his salary despite the tough matchup versus the Timberwolves.

Key Values

Keegan Murray, SAC at IND ($6,700)

Murray just dropped 51 FD against the Heat on Wednesday, his fourth over 45 since Jan. 3. His ability to deliver such spike performances is what makes him so appealing at his very reasonable salary, and the matchup against the Pacers is a bonus. Indiana's ultra-fast pace is certainly conducive to strong opponent fantasy performances while the club also checks in allowing an NBA-high 32.2 offensive efficiency rating to power forwards and 53.1 FD points to the position across the last 30 games.

P.J. Washington CHA at OKC ($6,400)

Washington has been a beneficiary of LaMelo Ball's three-game absence, one that's expected to extend into Friday. He sports a 24.8 percent usage rate and averages 37.1 FD points per 36 minutes with Ball and the recently traded Terry Rozier off the floor with tallies of 53.9 and 37.1 from two of the three games Ball has missed. The Thunder holds rank 18th in offensive efficiency rating allowed to second-unit players (42.1) and Washington is seeing a minimum of minutes in the high-20s, which should give him ample opportunity to offer another strong return on investment.

Thaddeus Young, TOR at HOU ($5,700)

Young has recently been delivering strong returns on reasonable salaries, having scored 31.2 FD or more in four of 11 games, including three of the last four. He's also managed between 20.6 and 21.3 in three other outings during that sample, while the Rockets could be without Alperen Sengun down low Friday. Houston has already been particularly vulnerable to centers of late with its star big man available having given up an average of 58.5 FD to the position over the last seven. The Rockets are also tied for the fifth-most rebounds allowed (54.0), adding to Young's appeal in a matchup Toronto could play without RJ Barrett and Immanuel Quickley.

ALSO CONSIDER: Grayson Allen, PHO at ATL ($5,600); Jaime Jaquez, MIA at WAS ($5,600); Jalen Smith, IND vs. SAC ($5,400)

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Juan Carlos Blanco plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: DraftKings: jcblanco22, FanDuel: jc_blanco22, DraftPot: jc_blanco22, FantasyDraft: jc_blanco22, OwnThePlay: jcblanco22.