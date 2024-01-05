NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, January 5

This article is part of our FanDuel NBA series.

Even though there are 14 games on Friday night, FanDuel has narrowed its main slate to a much more manageable number of eight - which will be the basis for this article. Working with a player pool from 16 teams is not only more than sufficient to differentiate in tournaments, but less overwhelming than considering selections from almost every club.

Slate Overview

Of the eight games, we have three with spreads of at least 9.5 points, which isn't ideal for DFS purposes. The good news is there are three other matchups with lines no greater than 3.5 points.

All but one game projects a total of at least 230.5, with the Hawks-Pacers' 262 standing out.

Injury Situations to Monitor

Nikola Vucevic, CHI (groin): QUESTIONABLE

If Vucevic is able to return from his extended absence Friday, it would likely send Andre Drummond back to the second unit unless Vucevic was eased back in and came off the bench.

Zach LaVine, CHI (foot): QUESTIONABLE

Should LaVine come back from his lengthy layoff, Alex Caruso could head back to the bench.

LaMelo Ball, CHA (ankle): OUT

Darius Garland, CLE (jaw): OUT

Evan Mobley, CLE (knee): OUT

De'Anthony Melton, PHI (back): OUT

Mark Williams, CHA (back): OUT

Gordon Hayward, CHA (calf): OUT

Elite Players

We have six players with five-figure salaries on Friday's slate – Joel Embiid ($12,600), Shai Gilgeous-Alexander ($11,700), Tyrese Haliburton ($11,400), Donovan Mitchell ($10,600), Trae Young ($10,200) and Jayson Tatum ($10,000).

Embiid returned refreshed from a four-game absence Tuesday against the Bulls and racked up 69 FD points. He'll enter Friday's matchup against the Knicks with two days off.

SGA posted yet another stellar effort with 58.6 FD versus the Hawks on Wednesday to give him tallies of at least 50 from eight of his last nine outings.

Haliburton has recorded over 60 FD over three of four matchups and posted 73 against the Hawks - who play almost as fast as the Pacers - in their first meeting.

Mitchell has seen his salary increase thanks to 61.7 and 53.9 FD in two of his first three since returning from illness.

Young's expectations are especially elevated due to the favorable matchup against the Pacers and has posted at least 45.3 FD in all but one game since Dec. 13. He also managed 57.2 when he last faced Indiana.

Tatum has gone off for 66.4 and 56.6 FD across two of his last three matchups and will be an integral part of a game with one of the night's highest projected totals.

Expected Chalk

Other likely chalk plays include:

Anthony Edwards, MIN ($9,700)

Edwards' very steady floor of no fewer than 41.4 FD since Dec. 16 should keep him in plenty of lineups Friday.

Kawhi Leonard, LAC ($9,300)

Kawhi has provided totals of 51.7 and 54.1 FD in his last two and should be in for another heavy workload against the Pelicans.

Alperen Sengun, HOU ($9,300)

Sengun has scored between 44.5 to 64.7 FD from six of seven games and that should keep him a popular choice.

James Harden, LAC ($9,200)

Harden is beginning to resemble his vintage self with totals between 40.8 and 69.9 FD in nine of the last 10 games while still listing a reasonable salary.

Jarrett Allen, CLE ($9,200)

Allen gets a rematch with a Wizards team he just racked up 55.3 FD against Wednesday, the big man's fourth performance in the last five with that total as a minimum.

Key Values

Day'Ron Sharpe, BKN vs. OKC ($5,700)

Sharpe is enjoying a breakout season of sorts off the bench for the Nets by averaging career-highs in points (7.4), rebounds (7.1) and assists (1.4). He's been playing his best basketball during the last eight games by putting up 28 FD points during that span on the strength of 10.4 points, 7.5 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.3 blocks a night. Sharpe and his efforts of 31.9, 43 and 45.7 FD in three outings during that sample draw a favorable matchup as the Thunder check in ranked 20th in offensive efficiency rating surrendered to second-unit players (42.2) while conceding 53.5 FD to centers over the last seven.

Jalen Smith, IND vs. ATL ($5,000)

Smith is another young big who's been enjoying success this year with personal-bests of 10.3 points and 66.4 percent shooting. He's recently been holding down Indiana's starting power forward role and thriving with it as he's produced 22.4 FD across 20 minutes per matchups during that five-game stint while averaging an efficient 11.2 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 1.4 assists. The opposing Hawks enter allowing the sixth-highest offensive efficiency rating to power forwards (29.8) while yielding the fourth-most FD to the position on the season (50.5).

Larry Nance, NOP vs. LAC ($4,800)

Nance's salary is eye-catching for a player who's averaged 27.1 FD over four outings since returning from an extended injury layoff. The veteran big man is shooting a blistering 65.0 percent - including 60.0 from three - during that stretch and has already logged as many as 25 minutes in that time to dispel any concerns about conditioning issues. The opposing Clippers come in giving up the seventh-highest offensive efficiency rating to second-unit players (44.1) and the fifth-most FD to power forwards across seven appearances (49.9).

