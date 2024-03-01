NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, March 1

This article is part of our FanDuel NBA series.

The NBA has a nine-game Friday night, though FanDuel's main slate is a more manageable seven matchups. It shapes up as a night where keeping up with the news right up to lineup lock will be especially important as there are no shortage of big names sporting questionable designations.

Slate Overview

Listed spreads/totals are from FanDuel Sportsbook and current as of Friday, 3/1 @9:00 a.m. EST:

Cleveland Cavaliers (-9) at Detroit Pistons (O/U: 221.0)

*Charlotte Hornets at Philadelphia 76ers (-11.5) (O/U: 212.0)

Dallas Mavericks at Boston Celtics (-10) (O/U: 235.5)

*Golden State Warriors (-3) at Toronto Raptors (O/U: 238.5)

Sacramento Kings at Minnesota Timberwolves (-6.5) (O/U: 224.5)

Indiana Pacers at New Orleans Pelicans (-5) (O/U: 238.5)

Portland Trail Blazers at Memphis Grizzlies (-1.5) (O/U: 209.0)

*denotes team on second night of back-to-back set

The betting lines attached to Friday could certainly fluctuate closer to tip-off depending on injury statuses. For the moment, spreads predict a mixed bag in terms of competitive contests, but the fact there's only one double-digit spread is encouraging.

Projected totals paint a fairly encouraging picture with three games greater than 235 points to make up for the relatively rare development of two under 215.

Injury Situations to Monitor

Luka Doncic, DAL (ankle): QUESTIONABLE

If Doncic is unable to play, Kyrie Irving's usage and popularity should naturally increase significantly as the likely primary ball handler while either Dante Exum or Tim Hardaway would likely enter the starting five.

Donovan Mitchell, CLE (knee): QUESTIONABLE

If Mitchell can't go, the rest of the starting five beginning with Mitchell's backcourt-mate Darius Garland will see a big bump in usage and Caris LeVert could draw a spot start.

De'Aaron Fox, SAC (knee): QUESTIONABLE

Should Fox sit, Davion Mitchell is likely to remain in the starting five and the rest of the first unit will receive extra usage.

Anthony Edwards, MIN (ankle): QUESTIONABLE

If Edwards doesn't play, Nickeil Alexander-Walker will be due for a start at shooting guard and the rest of the starting five should get more usage.

Jaren Jackson, MEM (quadriceps): OUT

With Jackson out, Lamar Stevens and Trey Jemison will likely handle the majority of minutes at center.

Other notable injuries:

LaMelo Ball, CHA (ankle): OUT

Scoot Henderson, POR (thigh): OUT

Malcolm Brogdon, POR (elbow): OUT

Deandre Ayton, POR (hand): DOUBTFUL

Elite Players

We have two players with a five-figure salary on Friday's slate – Luka Doncic ($12,600) and Domantas Sabonis ($10,400).

Doncic's injury status will have to be monitored. But if he can go, he'll be looking to extend a particularly impressive stretch where he's posted between 68.2 to 84.8 FD points in three of his last four games. There should also be no concerns about playing time if Doncic gets the green light as the matchup against the Celtics could go wire-to-wire.

Sabonis has been slightly quiet by his lofty standards in the last two games with 42.8 and 35.5 FD. However, his ceiling naturally remains expansive and he could be taking the floor without De'Aaron Fox once again Friday.

Expected Chalk

Other likely chalk plays include:

Jayson Tatum, BOS ($9,900)

The fact Tatum is often carrying a five-figure salary and will be involved in a game that could require heavy minutes should make him very popular Friday.

Tyrese Haliburton, IND ($9,600)

Haliburton is a virtual lock for 40-45 FD most majority of nights and just put up 45.1 against these same Pelicans on Wednesday, which should help keep him highly rostered.

Scottie Barnes, TOR ($9,500)

Barnes' tallies of 65.4 and 50.7 FD the last two outings and a marquee matchup against the Warriors should get him into plenty of lineups.

Kyrie Irving, DAL ($9,300)

Irving would normally be popular, though his rostering rate will be especially elevated if Doncic is out.

Jerami Grant, POR ($7,500)

Grant has recorded 39.4 and 47.4 FD from two of his last three appearances and comes in at a reasonable salary with all of Malcolm Brogdon, Scoot Henderson and Deandre Ayton projected to sit.

Key Values

Jonathan Kuminga, GSW at TOR ($6,600)

Kuminga came through as a value suggestion on Thursday against the Knicks by producing 48.6 FD points across 30 minutes. And with salaries for tonight's slate set before that matchup concluded, we can benefit from the fact there's only been a $100 increase. Kuminga clearly offers the ability to overdeliver on current salary, and the fact he's facing a premium matchup against a defensively susceptible Raptors team only brightens his outlook. Toronto is allowing 47.9 percent shooting to power forwards overall along with the sixth-most FD points per game to the position in the last seven outings (54.6). Kuminga has also been on quite the heater since last month by averaging 33.6 FD points per game on 18.6 points (54.4 percent shooting), 5.7 rebounds and 3.5 assists.

Max Strus, CLE at DET ($5,900)

Strus has been on an upswing of late that supports the notion he could provide a strong return on salary Friday. The emerging wing has notched between 28 to 35.8 FD across four of his last five games while shooting 48.9 percent - including 40.6 from distance - over that span. The latter pair of figures are particularly important when considering Strus, as he can boast a ceiling north of 40 FD when hot. The Pistons could certainly facilitate a strong night considering they've already ceded tallies of 37.5 and 43.9 FD in two prior meetings against Strus and are yielding 48.3 percent shooting to small forwards on the years in addition to the third-most FD points (44.6) to the position over the last 15 games. And if Donovan Mitchell does in fact sit out, Strus will have a chance to build on the 31.5 FD per 36 minutes he's already averaging without his teammate on the floor.

Trey Murphy, NOP vs. IND ($5,800)

Murphy has offered some impressive contributions as a member of both units this season and checks in Friday averaging 32.3 FD over his last eight contests (five starts). He just produced 29.3 FD in 31 minutes off the bench against these same Pacers on Wednesday, and they come in allowing an elevated 48.5 percent shooting to second-unit players. Indiana is also yielding the fourth-highest offensive efficiency rating to small forwards (24.9) and a league-high 51.4 percent shooting (43.4 percent from distance) to the position.

ALSO CONSIDER: Ziaire Williams, MEM vs. POR ($4,900); Lamar Stevens, MEM vs. POR ($4,600)

