NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, October 25

We're set for our first Friday night of the regular season after an exciting first three installments of the new campaign. We already have some notable names among the walking wounded. And when you combine that with the high number of teams in action, it makes for an interesting night of DFS lineup construction.

Slate Overview

Listed spreads/totals are from FanDuel Sportsbook and current as of Friday, 10/25 @12:00 p.m. ET:

Philadelphia 76ers (-5) at Toronto Raptors (O/U: 219.5)

Brooklyn Nets at Orlando Magic (-11.5) (O/U: 215.5)

Indiana Pacers at New York Knicks (-4.5) (O/U: 226.5)

Detroit Pistons at Cleveland Cavaliers (-10.5) (O/U: 227.5)

Charlotte Hornets at Atlanta Hawks (-5.5) (O/U: 227.0)

Memphis Grizzlies at Houston Rockets (-3) (O/U: 224.0)

Chicago Bulls at Milwaukee Bucks (-9) (O/U: 234.5)

Golden State Warriors (-3.5) at Utah Jazz (O/U: 232.5)

Phoenix Suns at Los Angeles Lakers (-1.5) (O/U: 226.5)

New Orleans Pelicans (-6) at Portland Trail Blazers (O/U: 218.5)

As customary, the betting outlook for a slate of this size is mixed with spreads across the board and lines tilting more toward competitive matchups. However, there are a pair of double-digit projected advantages, though it's difficult to decide how accurate those may be considering they're based largely on a one-game sample.

Projected totals are leaning more toward solid than outstanding in terms of game environments we'd ideally want to see for DFS. But with seven of 10 matchups predicting at least 224 total points - including two over 230 - the overall outlook is decent.

Injury Situations to Monitor

Stephen Curry, GSW (hip): QUESTIONABLE

If Curry were to sit, Brandin Podziemski could potentially enter the starting five at point guard if De'Anthony Melton (chest) is also sidelined.

Paul George, PHI (knee): OUT

In George's continued season-opening absence, Guerschon Yabusele and KJ Martin will likely continue splitting power forward duties.

Immanuel Quickley, TOR (pelvis): DOUBTFUL

With Quickley likely out, Davion Mitchell would enter the starting five.

Jaren Jackson, MEM (hamstring): DOUBTFUL

If Jackson can't go, Santi Aldama should handle the bulk of starting power forward duties.

RJ Barrett, TOR (shoulder): DOUBTFUL

In Barrett's absence, Gradey Dick is likely to continue starting at small forward.

Brandon Miller, CHA (hip): OUT

Without Miller, Tre Mann may enter the starting five at shooting guard.

Draymond Green, GSW (knee): QUESTIONABLE

If Green were to sit, Kyle Anderson would be primed to start at power forward.

Other notable injuries:

Joel Embiid, PHI (knee): OUT

Khris Middleton, MIL (ankle): OUT

Bogdan Bogdanovic, ATL (hamstring): OUT

Kelly Olynyk, TOR (back): OUT

Mark Williams, CHA (foot): OUT

De'Anthony Melton, GSW (chest): QUESTIONABLE

Giannis Antetokounmpo, MIL (knee): PROBABLE

Bradley Beal, PHO (shoulder): PROBABLE

Brook Lopez, MIL (quadriceps): PROBABLE

Caleb Martin, PHI (calf): PROBABLE

Grayson Allen, PHO (Achilles): PROBABLE

Elite Players

We have three players with five-figure salaries on Friday's slate – Giannis Antetokounmpo ($11,400), Anthony Davis ($11,000) and LaMelo Ball ($10,000).

Antetokounmpo is expected to play through his right patella tendinitis as he did during the Bucks' season-opening win over the 76ers when he netted 52.3 FD points across 31 minutes.

Davis turned in a signature effort in the Opening Night victory over the Timberwolves as he collected 72.2 FD from 38 minutes.

Ball looked fully healthy in the Hornets' win over the Rockets and supplied 64.1 FD on the strength of a 34-point, 11-assist double-double.

Expected Chalk

Other likely chalk plays include:

Trae Young, ATL ($9,900)

Young went off for 57 FD over 37 minutes in the season-opening win over the Nets and should be very popular at a sub-$10K salary.

LeBron James, LAL ($9,600)

LeBron ceded plenty of usage to Anthony Davis in the opener, though his name value and salary should naturally get him into plenty of lineups Friday.

Tyrese Maxey, PHI ($9,400)

Maxey will once again operate without both Joel Embiid and Paul George, and he's coming off a 41.7-FD effort from the first game.

Ja Morant, MEM ($9,300)

Morant had a dynamic return to action in the Grizzlies' season-opening victory over Utah by posting 43 FD via a 22-point, 10-assist double-double.

Alperen Sengun, HOU ($9,200)

Although the Rockets took a surprising loss to the Hornets, Sengun validated his new extension by recording 66.1 FD as he went off for 25 points and 18 rebounds.

Key Values

Austin Reaves, LAL vs. PHO ($6,500)

Reaves is arguably carrying a lower salary than his upside would seem to demand. And fittingly, he was often slotting in over $7K last season. The emerging wing started the new campaign on the right foot with 34.8 FD across 36 minutes while coming just a rebound short of a double-double. Reaves performed well in his matchup against the Suns last season with tallies of 25.8, 27.2 and 27.7 from the four matchups.

Santi Aldama, MEM at HOU ($6,200)

Aldama should continue starting at power forward role Friday with Jaren Jackson still sidelined, and the former will be looking to build on his 34.0 FD in the opener against Utah that saw him record a team-high 27 points. He even drained half of his 10 three-point attempts, and his floor-spacing ability should play well against a Rockets team that allowed the Hornets to hit 38.5 percent from behind the arc and grab 64 rebounds.

Rui Hachimura, LAL vs. PHO ($5,700)

Hachimura started the season in a starting role, and made good use of the opportunity by registering 34.5 FD across 35 minutes. The veteran floor spacer has seen a salary bump, yet it's still a reasonable investment for a player of his upside. Like Reaves, Hachimura enjoyed some success against the Suns last season by recording 26.1 FD in one of outing despite coming off the bench. Phoenix also gave up 56 total rebounds during their first game against the Clippers, furthering Hachimura's appeal at his salary.

ALSO CONSIDER: Jabari Smith, HOU vs. MEM ($5,600); Tre Mann, CHA at ATL ($5,400); Trayce Jackson-Davis, GSW at UTA ($5,100)

