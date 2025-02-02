NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Sunday, February 2

This article is part of our FanDuel NBA series.

We have a tight four-game main FanDuel slate Sunday, one that's a bit different than usual in that it begins with afternoon games and doesn't include the Grizzlies-Bucks nightcap. There's a possibility the Mavs could be depleted due to multiple injuries, though that may actually open up a few value options to allow you to add some high-salary options into your lineups.

Slate Overview

Listed spreads/totals are from FanDuel Sportsbook and current as of Sunday, 2/2 @ 12:00 a.m. EST:

Chicago Bulls at Detroit Pistons (-5.5) (O/U: 233.0)

Dallas Mavericks at Cleveland Cavaliers (-13) (O/U: 237.0)

Los Angeles Clippers (-5) at Toronto Raptors (O/U: 219.0)

Boston Celtics (-10.5) at Philadelphia 76ers (O/U: 220.5)

We have a slate that's essentially split down the middle in terms of betting lines. The two double-digit favorites are offset by competitive spreads in the other two, and the same holds for the projected totals. In terms of the best combination of the two metrics, that's clearly found in the Bulls-Pistons matchup.

Injury Situations to Monitor

Kyrie Irving, DAL (shoulder): QUESTIONABLE

If Irving can't go, Spencer Dinwiddie could shift to point guard while Quentin Grimes would enter the starting lineup at the two-guard.

Paul George, PHI (finger): OUT

In George's ongoing absence, Justin Edwards and Ricky Council should continue handling the majority of minutes at small forward.

Zach LaVine, CHI (personal): DOUBTFUL

With LaVine likely out, Lonzo Ball is set to stay on the first unit.

Other notable injuries:

Joel Embiid, PHI (knee): OUT

Anthony Davis, DAL (abdomen): OUT

Norman Powell, LAC (hip): OUT

Daniel Gafford, DAL (ankle): QUESTIONABLE

P.J. Washington, DAL (knee): QUESTIONABLE

Caris LeVert, CLE (wrist): QUESTIONABLE

Andre Drummond, PHI (toe): QUESTIONABLE

Caleb Martin, PHI (hip): QUESTIONABLE

Elite Players

We have two players with five-figure salaries that have a chance to play on Sunday's slate – Cade Cunningham ($10,200) and Tyrese Maxey ($10,100).

Cunningham has scored over 50 FD points in four of his last five games - including the last two - and draws a favorable matchup against the Bulls in a game with the best combination of point spread and projected total.

Maxey will once again operate without both Joel Embiid and Paul George, a scenario in which he boasts a 33.2 percent usage rate and averages 43.4 FD per 36 minutes. He's also averaged 53.6 from his last seven outings, a stretch where he's shooting 53.0 percent.

Expected Chalk

Other likely chalk plays include:

Jayson Tatum, BOS ($9,900)

Tatum bounced back on Friday from four straight sub-40-FD performances to post 47.2, and he'll be facing a depleted Sixers' side on Sunday that he posted 59 against on Christmas Day.

Scottie Barnes, TOR ($9,500)

Barnes is averaging 43.9 FD and offers one of the slate's safest floors, making him someone who'll be highly rostered.

James Harden, LAC ($9,500)

Harden was down to 32 FD on Friday against the Hornets, yet he's averaging 42.7 on the season and will be playing without Norman Powell.

Donovan Mitchell, CLE ($8,600)

Mitchell has eclipsed 49 FD from three of the last five and will face a Dallas team that could be without Kyrie Irving - among others - in addition to Luka Doncic.

Kelly Oubre, PHI ($7,500)

Oubre will continue to receive expanded usage Sunday with George and Embiid both out, and he comes in averaging 41.9 FD during his last five while shooting 50.0 percent.

Key Values

Tobias Harris, DET vs. CHI ($6,400)

Harris has gotten back on track in his last two games after four straight duds by averaging 34.9 FD points on 18.0 points, 5.5 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 2.0 blocks and 1.0 steals while shooting 48.4 percent. The veteran big man had been hot during his first 10 outings of 2025 with 15.5 points, 6.5 rebounds and 2.9 assists while shooting 52.2 percent - including 44.7 from deep. The Bulls could facilitate continued success as they're ranked 29th in offensive efficiency rating allowed to power forwards (28.1) while conceding the third-most FD points per game to the position overall (49.9).

Klay Thompson, DAL at CLE ($5,400)

The Mavs could potentially be without Kyrie Irving, P.J. Washington and Daniel Gafford on Sunday, and Thompson already checks in on a nice three-game run where he's averaging 18.7 points, 3.7 rebounds and 3.0 assists while shooting 50.0 percent - with 53.3 percent from distance. He's averaged 28.2 FD over that span and 37 per 36 minutes without Irving, Washington, Gafford and the now-traded Luka Doncic off the floor. The Cavs certainly don't make for an appealing matchup on paper, though they're giving up 38.0 percent shooting from behind the arc to small forwards and 42.3 FD to the position over their last seven.

Derrick Jones, LAC at TOR ($4,900)

Jones has significantly stepped up his production across his last six appearances by averaging 29.8 FD while shooting 58.6 percent, including 50.0 from three-point range. The versatile veteran has generated three of his four highest FD tallies this season with 31.1, 37.6 and a season-high 50.9 against the Hornets, Wizards and Celtics. Jones will face a Raptors team that's sitting 20th in offensive efficiency rating allowed to power forwards (27.1) while surrending 49.5 FD to the position in the last 15 games. He's also averaging 28.8 FD per 36 minutes without Norman Powell on the floor.

ALSO CONSIDER: Spencer Dinwiddie, DAL at CLE ($5,300); Quentin Grimes, DAL at CLE ($4,600)

