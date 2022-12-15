NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Thursday, December 15

This article is part of our FanDuel NBA series.

We have a four-game slate on tap Thursday night, including several elite players and plenty of solid mid-range plays. As of early Thursday, the injury report isn't too extensive overall, although it does have a couple of massive names with uncertain statuses, and there's a possibility some players on back-to-back sets, such as Kawhi Leonard, are rested.

Slate Overview

Each game on the slate carries a modest spread, which certainly is a good sign for DFS purposes. The projected totals of 223 points and above are also good signs, and it's worth noting all four underdogs are highly capable of pulling off upsets.

Injury Situations to Monitor

Jimmy Butler, MIA (knee): GTD

If Butler misses a second straight, Max Strus could remain in the starting five, and Tyler Herro would be due for another big boost in usage.

Bam Adebayo, MIA (general soreness): GTD

If Adebayo sits out, Dewayne Dedmon could be due for a spot start at center.

Devin Booker, PHO (hamstring): GTD

If Booker sits out a third straight game, Landry Shamet could remain in the starting five.

Jrue Holiday, MIL (illness): OUT

In Holiday's ongoing absence, George Hill and Jevon Carter will likely handle the majority of point guard minutes, while Khris Middleton and Giannis Antetokounmpo will see even more usage than usual.

Deandre Ayton, PHO (ankle): QUESTIONABLE

If Ayton sits out, Jock Landale and Bismack Biyombo could handle the majority of minutes at center.

Other notable injuries:

Brandon Ingram, NOP (toe): OUT

Desmond Bane, MEM (toe): OUT

John Wall, LAC (rest): GTD

Norman Powell, LAC (groin): OUT

Collin Sexton, UTA (hamstring): OUT

Jose Alvarado, NOP (ribs): OUT

Cameron Payne, PHO (foot): OUT

Elite Players

We have three players with five-figure salaries on Thursday's slate – Giannis Antetokounmpo ($12,000), Ja Morant ($10,800) and Zion Williamson ($10,200).

Antetokounmpo carries the highest salary of the slate and has scored over 50 FD points in five of the last seven, and he'll once again take the floor without Holiday.

Morant is off the injury report after missing Monday's game against the Hawks with a thigh injury, so he'll be particularly well-rested and comes in having 48.2 to 61.1 FD points in his last three.

Williamson has scored 46.3 to 50.5 FD points in his last four games and is averaging 52.5 FD points during Brandon Ingram's current absence.

Expected Chalk

Other likely chalk plays include:

Bam Adebayo, MIA ($9,200)

If Adebayo plays through his questionable tag, he should remain very popular as a talented big man on a small slate, especially if Butler sits again.

Paul George, LAC ($9,000)

George posted 42.7 FD points against the T-Wolves on Wednesday on the strength of a triple-double and carries the type of safe floor coveted on a small slate.

Jaren Jackson, MEM ($8,000)

Jackson has recently had some particularly productive games, exceeding 40 FD points in two straight and three of his last five overall. He also averages 21.6 points per game against Milwaukee, his best mark against any team in the league.

Jalen Green, HOU ($7,100)

Green has taken on a more prominent role in his second season and has topped 38 FD points in four of the last six games.

Key Values

Walker Kessler, UTA vs NOP ($6,000)

Kessler has been coming on in recent games, with the rookie first-round pick putting up 10.8 points, 10.3 rebounds and 2.7 blocks across 22 minutes in his last six. Kessler even has a trio of double-doubles in that span and has logged 21 minutes or more in five of those contests. What's more, he's coming off having tagged these same Pelicans for an 11-point, 16-rebound double-double that netted 39.2 FD points on Tuesday. In addition, New Orleans ranks No. 19 in offensive efficiency rating allowed to second-unit players (41.6) and 23rd in that category against centers (33.8), the latter part being a byproduct of the Pels tying for fourth-most rebounds per game allowed to fives (15.5).

Nickeil Alexander-Walker, UTA vs. NOP ($5,500)

Alexander-Walker is another member of the Jazz reserves making a strong impression lately, as he's averaged 17.0 points, 4.3 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 1.0 steal across his last four games, shooting an incandescent 61.5 percent, including 58.3 percent from three-point range in that span. Alexander-Walker is averaging 29.9 FD points per contest in the sample, putting up 33.6 against the Pelicans in Tuesday's game. With Collin Sexton still out Thursday due to his hamstring injury, NAW should be in line for another minutes load in the mid-20s at minimum, giving him a strong chance of delivering on his modest salary.

Marcus Morris, LAC vs. PHO ($4,900)

Morris has seen a salary drop of late due to a couple of tallies of under 20 FD points, but he's also scored 23.9 to 32.2 in three games within his last five, offering a reminder of his upside. The veteran is shooting an impressive 37.9 percent from three-point range this season and could benefit if the Clippers opt to hold Kawhi Leonard out on the second night of the back-to-back set. The Suns are also giving up over 41 FD points per game to power forwards for the season and are yielding 37.2 percent three-point shooting on the road, furthering Morris' case.

ALSO CONSIDER: Malik Beasley, UTA vs. NOP ($5,300)

