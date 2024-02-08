NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 8

This article is part of our FanDuel NBA series.

We have a third consecutive seven-game main slate on tap Thursday, and in contrast to recent days, it leans more toward lower-scoring contests in terms of projected totals. We also have a fairly extensive injury report to deal with, and there's a host of notable names whose status will have to be monitored as the day unfolds.

Slate Overview

Listed spreads/totals are from FanDuel Sportsbook and current as of Thursday, 2/8 @1:00 a.m. ET:

*Golden State Warriors at Indiana Pacers (-6) (O/U: 251.0)

*San Antonio Spurs at Orlando Magic (-11) (O/U: 225.0)

Dallas Mavericks (-3.5) at New York Knicks (O/U: 229.5)

*Cleveland Cavaliers (-5.5) at Brooklyn Nets (O/U: 223.0)

Minnesota Timberwolves at Milwaukee Bucks (-1) (O/U: 228.5)

Chicago Bulls (-5.5) at Memphis Grizzlies (O/U: 214.0)

Utah Jazz at Phoenix Suns (-6.5) (O/U: 243.0)

*denotes team on second night of back-to-back set

While the projected totals Thursday do portend a night where defense could take center stage in a number of games, point spreads are encouraging. With all but one game projected to be competitive, we should theoretically be able to count on stars playing a normal allotment of minutes, at minimum. Additionally, only three of 14 teams in action are on the second game of a back-to-back set, so fatigue shouldn't be an overriding issue.

Injury Situations to Monitor

Jalen Brunson, NYK (ankle): QUESTIONABLE

If Brunson can't suit up with the ankle injury he suffered late in Tuesday's contest against the Grizzlies, Miles McBride will likely draw a start at point guard, while the rest of the starting five will be in line for bumps in usage.

Damian Lillard, MIL (ankle): QUESTIONABLE

If Lillard can't suit up, Cameron Payne could see a spot start at point guard, while the rest of the first unit will enjoy elevated usage.

Jaren Jackson, MEM (hip): QUESTIONABLE

If Jackson sits out another game, Scotty Pippen, Santi Aldama and Trey Jemison could all be beneficiaries.

Tyrese Haliburton, IND (hamstring): QUESTIONABLE

If Haliburton sits, Andrew Nembhard is projected to get a spot start at point guard while the rest of the first unit sees elevated usage.

Bradley Beal, PHO (ankle): QUESTIONABLE

If Beal can't suit up, Eric Gordon and Grayson Allen could be primary beneficiaries.

Other notable injuries:

Julius Randle, NYK (shoulder): OUT

Desmond Bane, MEM (ankle): OUT

Khris Middleton, MIL (knee): OUT

OG Anunoby, NYK (elbow): OUT

Cameron Johnson, BKN (thigh): OUT

Dereck Lively, DAL (nose): OUT

Marcus Smart, MEM (finger): OUT

Luka Doncic, DAL (nose): PROBABLE

Giannis Antetokounmpo, MIL (knee): PROBABLE

Kyrie Irving, DAL (thumb): PROBABLE

Coby White, CHI (ankle): PROBABLE

Brook Lopez, MIL (personal): PROBABLE

Alex Caruso, CHI (thigh): PROBABLE

Elite Players

We have four players with five-figure salaries on Thursday's slate – Luka Doncic ($12,800), Giannis Antetokounmpo ($12,000), Donovan Mitchell ($10,400) and Victor Wembanyama ($10,300).

Doncic bounced back from a rare effort under 35 FD points two games ago with 78.1 FD points against the Nets on Tuesday, and he could be in for another heavy workload in a marquee matchup versus the Knicks.

Assuming he plays through his probable tag again, Antetokounmpo will be looking to hit at least 50 FD points for the fifth time in the last six games, a sample that includes a tally of 87.2 three games ago.

Mitchell went off for 55.1 FD points against the Wizards on Wednesday, his fifth effort of over 51 in the last seven games.

Wembanyama scored over 40 FD points yet again Wednesday against the Heat, extending his streak of consecutive games with such tallies to 10.

Expected Chalk

Other likely chalk plays include:

Kevin Durant, PHO ($9,900)

Durant has scored over 45 FD points in four of his last five games, and those numbers combined with the very favorable matchup against the Jazz should keep him very popular Thursday.

Jalen Brunson, NYK ($9,800)

Assuming Brunson plays through his questionable tag, the fact he's scored 45.5 to 56 FD points in six straight games should keep him highly rostered at his salary.

Anthony Edwards, MIN ($9,100)

Edwards' tally of 63.9 FD points in his most recent game Tuesday against the Bulls and his marquee matchup against the Bucks should make the star wing very popular Thursday.

DeMar DeRozan, CHI ($8,400)

DeRozan has significantly outpaced his current salary in three of his last four games with tallies of over 50 FD points, which should help him find his way onto plenty of lineups Thursday.

Donte DiVincenzo, NYK ($8,100)

DiVincenzo should remain very popular Thursday despite his ongoing salary increases, considering he's earned that boost by scoring 42.2 to 60 FD points in four of the last five contests.

Key Values

GG Jackson, MEM vs. CHI ($5,900)

Jackson has been an integral contributor as the Grizzlies have tried to navigate the league's longest injury report, scoring over 30 FD points in four of his last 13 games and posting between 20.5 and 29.9 FD points in five other occasions during that span. Jackson's matchup Thursday has some advantages, as the Bulls are allowing 46.7 percent shooting to second-unit players. Jackson is able to rack up production with his three-point shooting in particular, and Chicago also comes in conceding 38.3 percent shooting from behind the arc on the road and 39.2 percent overall in that category over the last three contests.

Grayson Allen, PHO vs. UTA ($5,700)

Allen is an intriguing tournament play even if Bradley Beal gets the green light to suit up Thursday, but he naturally is even more appealing if his teammate sits out. Allen has outpaced his current salary on multiple occasions this season, scoring 25.3 to 54 FD points in 23 of 45 games. He's been much less involved on the offensive end over the last six games, but he's still shooting a blistering 59.3 percent, including 46.7 percent from three-point range, in that span. Allen already has tallies of 27.3 and 29.3 FD points in two prior games against Utah, and the Jazz comes in allowing 39.2 percent from behind the arc to small forwards, along with 42.8 FD points per contest to the position in the last 15 games.

Kelly Olynyk, UTA at PHO ($5,400)

Olynyk's production can certainly fluctuate at times, but he checks into Thursday having scored 22.1 to 27.8 FD points in five of the last seven games. The floor-stretching big man has been on fire with his shot in that span, draining 62.5 percent of his attempts, including 60.0 percent from three-point range. Olynyk continues to come off the bench, but with his recent efficiency and Phoenix allowing over 52 FD points per contest to fours in the last seven games, he could deliver on his modest salary yet again.

ALSO CONSIDER: Santi Aldama, MEM vs. CHI ($6,000); Malik Beasley, MIL vs. MIN ($5,000); Miles McBride, NYK vs. DAL ($4,700)

