NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 21

We're set for a six-game main slate Thursday that is light on true marquee matchups but that does have a fairly brief injury report and plenty of big names in action. There's also a solid distribution of elite, mid-salary and value plays to work with on a 12-team player pool that many might consider the ideal size for lineup construction.

Slate Overview

Listed spreads/totals are from FanDuel Sportsbook and current as of Thursday, 3/21 at 11:30 a.m. ET:

New Orleans Pelicans (-3) at Orlando Magic (O/U: 207.0)

*Sacramento Kings (-11.5) at Washington Wizards (O/U: 237.0)

Chicago Bulls at Houston Rockets (-4) (O/U: 219.0)

Brooklyn Nets at *Milwaukee Bucks (-9.5) (O/U: 220.5)

*Utah Jazz at Dallas Mavericks (-14) (O/U: 237.5)

New York Knicks at Denver Nuggets (-9.5) (O/U: 208.0)

*denotes team on second night of back-to-back set

We have a true mixed bag in terms of spreads and projected totals Thursday, painting a somewhat murky DFS picture on the surface.

On one hand, the three- and four-point lines and pair of 237-plus projected point totals tee up some potentially favorable scenarios, and the fact the Kings -- the second-largest favorite of the night -- are on the back end of a back-to-back set could potentially keep that score closer than projected.

However, several games project to have particularly subdued scoring environments, which may largely render them as stay-away situations in terms of investing in the higher-salaried players in those contests.

Injury Situations to Monitor

Giannis Antetokounmpo, MIL (hamstring): Questionable

If Antetokounmpo sits, the likes of Damian Lillard, Khris Middleton and Bobby Portis should particularly be in a position to benefit.

Coby White, CHI (hip): QUESTIONABLE

If White sits out, Ayo Dosunmu could once again be a major direct beneficiary, while DeMar DeRozan and Nikola Vucevic will be set for even more usage than usual.

Other notable injuries:

Alex Caruso, CHI (ankle): QUESTIONABLE

Jordan Clarkson, UTA (groin): OUT

Julius Randle, NYK (shoulder): OUT

OG Anunoby, NYK (elbow): OUT

Tyus Jones, WAS (back): OUT

Marvin Bagley, WAS (back): OUT

Dorian Finney-Smith, BKN (ankle): OUT

Elite Players

We have four players with five-figure salaries on Thursday's slate -- Luka Doncic ($12,800), Nikola Jokic ($11,900), Giannis Antetokounmpo ($11,700) and Domantas Sabonis ($11,000).

Doncic has scored over 50 FD points in every game but one since Feb. 6, and he draws a particularly favorable matchup against the Jazz that does have the largest spread of the night but highest projected total as well.

Jokic has scored over 51 FD points in four of his last seven games and faces a depleted Knicks frontcourt Thursday.

Sabonis churned out another 50 FD-point performance Wednesday against the Raptors and now draws the most favorable matchup in the league for centers in that presented by the Wizards.

Expected Chalk

Other likely chalk plays include:

Jalen Brunson, NYK ($9,900)

Brunson has scored over 50 FD points in three straight games, which should make him very popular at his salary Thursday.

Kyrie Irving, DAL ($9,800)

Irving has scored over 50 FD points in three of the past four games and 45.9 in his most recent contest, giving him plenty of appeal at his salary in a favorable matchup against the Jazz.

De'Aaron Fox, SAC ($9,600)

Fox has scored at least 44.9 FD points in three of the past five games and draws a very favorable matchup against a depleted Wizards backcourt.

Damian Lillard, MIL ($9,300)

Lillard has scored 40.1 to 60 FD points in five of the last six games and could be taking the floor again without Antetokounmpo, factors that should make him very popular Thursday.

Zion Williamson, NOP ($9,100)

Williamson's salary continues to remain steady despite the fact he's scored 43.4 FD points or more in seven straight, which should keep highly rostered Thursday.

Key Values

P.J. Washington, DAL vs. UTA ($5,400)

Washington's production continues to see its fair share of ebbs and flows despite the move to Dallas, with the big man averaging 24.3 FD points per contest in 10 March games but scoring under 20 on three occasions in that span. Nevertheless, Washington also has a trio of tallies of over 28 FD points in the same stretch, and he sports a salary that largely accounts for the risk he carries. The Jazz also present as an enticing positional matchup, as Utah is allowing an NBA-high 31.2 offensive efficiency rating to power forwards, along with the fourth-most FD points per game to the position in the last 30 contests (52.5).

Taylor Hendricks, UTA at DAL ($5,200)

Hendricks has been a steady presence most nights since moving into a starting role, averaging 24.9 FD points per contest over the last eight games while shooting 45.5 percent, including 38.7 percent from behind the arc. The rookie ninth overall pick has scored over 25 FD points on three occasions in that sample as well, excellent upside for his current salary. The Mavericks come in allowing 49.2 percent shooting to power forwards and the sixth-most FD points per contest to the position on the season (49.6), furthering Hendricks' appeal in a game with a very elevated projected total.

ALSO CONSIDER: Bobby Portis, MIL vs. BKN ($7,000)

