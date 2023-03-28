NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, March 28th

This article is part of our FanDuel NBA series.

We're set for a six-game slate Tuesday night that features what could be competitive games all across the ledger. Even non-contending teams like the Hornets have proven a tough out recently for clubs with much more to play for, so it could well turn out to be a ledger of close contests and robust minutes for key players.

Slate Overview

While it's conceivable that each game Tuesday could turn out close considering the matchups, oddsmakers are hinting at a mixed bag in that regard. As of late Monday night, three games have lines of nine points or higher, while two others are at the other end of the spectrum with figures of 2.5 points or fewer.

There's a bit more optimism on the projected total front, as three games list figures of 233.5 points or higher as of Monday night.

Injury Situations to Monitor

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, OKC (ankle): QUESTIONABLE

If Gilgeous-Alexander were to sit out, Josh Giddey's usage would skyrocket, while Isaiah Joe would likely enter the starting five.

Ja Morant, MEM (thigh): DOUBTFUL

If Morant's expected absence, Tyus Jones should be set for a spot start.

Bradley Beal, WAS (knee): OUT

In Beal's absence, Deni Avdija and Corey Kispert should be set for bigger roles and Kristaps Porzingis should see particularly elevated usage.

Kelly Oubre, CHA (shoulder): QUESTIONABLE

If Oubre sits out, Bryce McGowens and Svi Mykhailiuk should handle most small forward minutes.

Other notable injuries:

Zion Williamson, NOP (hamstring): OUT

Terry Rozier, CHA (foot): OUT

Kyle Kuzma, WAS (ankle): OUT

Andrew Wiggins, GSW (personal): OUT

Gordon Hayward, CHA (thumb): DOUBTFUL

Jarrett Allen, CLE (groin): QUESTIONABLE

Jordan Poole, GSW (wrist): PROBABLE

Draymond Green, GSW (neck): PROBABLE

Elite Players

We have five players with five-figure salaries on Tuesday's slate: Jayson Tatum ($11,000), Shai Gilgeous-Alexander ($10,800), Stephen Curry ($10,400), Ja Morant ($10,200) and Trae Young ($10,000).

Tatum is off the injury report after missing Sunday evening's win over the Spurs with a hip issue and has scored 45.4 to 58.4 FD points in four of the last five games.

Gilgeous-Alexander's availability will need to be monitored since he's listed as questionable, but if he plays, he'll be looking to extend a streak of 15 straight games with at least 40.1 FD points.

Curry has scored 40.7 to 50.9 FD points in his last four games and faces a Pelicans team on the second night of a back-to-back set.

Morant is carrying a doubtful tag, making it highly unlikely he'll take the floor and build on what has been a strong three-game stretch following his suspension where he's scored 34.4 to 41.6 FD points.

Young bounced back from a Saturday ejection to score 41.4 FD points in 34 minutes against the Grizzlies on Sunday, his eighth tally of more than 40 FD points in the last 10 games overall.

Expected Chalk

Other likely chalk plays include:

Jimmy Butler MIA ($9,800)

Butler scored just 25.7 FD points against the Nets on Saturday night but had scored 42.7 to 64.3 FD points in 10 of the previous 11 games.

Kristaps Porzingis, WAS ($9,400)

Porzingis will once again take the floor without both Bradley Beal and Kyle Kuzma and checks in having scored 43.3 to 52.4 FD points in four of the last six games.

Jaylen Brown, BOS ($9,400)

Brown just scored 59.1 FD points against the Spurs on Sunday without Jayson Tatum available, and although his teammate returns Tuesday, the former should remain highly rostered after scoring no fewer than 38 FD points in eight straight.

Brandon Ingram, NOP ($9,200)

Ingram has scored 61.2 and 55.3 FD points in his last two games, and he's put up at least 43.2 in five of the last six contests.

Jaren Jackson, MEM ($8,800)

Jackson has scored over 50 FD points in two of the last five games and is expected to take the floor without Ja Morant on Tuesday.

Key Values

Trey Murphy, NOP at GSW ($6,200)

Murphy was averaging 32.3 FD points over his last 12 games heading into Monday night's blowout win over the Trail Blazers, putting up 19.0 points, 3.9 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.5 steals during that span while averaging 50.6 percent, including 47.3 percent from three-point range. The second-year guard wasn't sharp from long distance Monday (1-7 from three-point range) but still scored 16 points across 28 minutes. He'll now face a Warriors squad allowing the fourth-highest offensive efficiency rating to shooting guards (25.2), along with 43.3 FD points per contest and 37.3 percent three-point shooting to the position on the season.

Tyus Jones, MEM vs. ORL ($5,600)

Jones is due for a spot start at point guard with Ja Morant doubtful to play, yet the former's salary is more reflective of the lesser role he'd begun to take on with the star guard back in the fold the last three contests. Jones still tallied 27.1 and 22.9 FD points in the last two games while logging just 23 and 22 minutes in those contests, and he's put up 29.4 to 51 FD points in the last three games he saw at least 30 minutes in. The Magic checks in allowing the fourth-most assists per contest to point guards (9.3), while Orlando is allowing 49.5 FD points per contest to the position in the last 15 games.

Jaylin Williams, OKC vs. CHA ($5,100)

Williams is averaging 19.3 FD points per contest in the last eight games, scoring 20.2 to 33 FD points on four occasions in that span. The Hornets check in as one of the most vulnerable teams in the league to centers, allowing an Eastern Conference-high 36.7 offensive efficiency rating to the position. Charlotte is also conceding an NBA-high 64.8 FD points per contest to fives in the last seven games, along with an NBA-high 6.1 blocks per road game. Williams should also be in prime position to benefit from the fact the Hornets are yielding an Eastern Conference-high 54.6 rebounds per contest.

