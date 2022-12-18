NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Sunday, December 18

This article is part of our FanDuel NBA series.

If your fantasy football playoff results are bringing you down, FanDuel's NBA slate for Sunday will arrive in the nick of time at 6:00 p.m. EST. As usual, FanDuel is excluding the early matchups, leaving five games for the main slate

SLATE OVERVIEW

For the latest spreads and over-unders, visit RotoWire's NBA Odds page. There, you can also find player props, futures, picks articles and sportsbook bonus codes .

INJURIES

For all the latest updates, visit RotoWire's NBA Injury News page and our comprehensive NBA Injury Report . Below are some of the most recent and relevant injuries on today's slate. Keep in mind that this is not a complete list. Use your best judgment for longer-term injury situations.

LAL Anthony Davis (foot) - OUT

There's no timetable for Davis's return, but it appears the injury could force him out for at least a week. LeBron James took over for him at center against the Wizards, but Thomas Bryant ($5,800) is also expected to have an impact.

GSW Stephen Curry (shoulder) - OUT

GSW Andrew Wiggins (groin) - OUT

Jordan Poole ($7,700) and Klay Thompson ($7,300) remain the top candidates in this scenario, but Donte DiVincenzo ($6,400) has emerged as an excellent budget option, especially with Curry sidelined.

MIN D'Angelo Russell (knee) - QUESTIONABLE

MIN Rudy Gobert (ankle) - QUESTIONABLE

MIN Karl-Anthony Towns (calf) - OUT

The T-Wolves have struggled without Russell in the lineup, and they may also be without their top rebound performer Sunday. Naz Reid ($6,000) would get the start if Gobert is out, but I can't endorse Austin Rivers as Russell's replacement. Kyle Anderson ($5,500) continues to perform well in Towns' stead.

ELITE PLAYERS

When a slate is this small, value options are naturally harder to come by, and it's easy to fall behind the pace if you aren't choosing your elites wisely. I'm more inclined to take some risks that aren't endorsement-worthy so I can fill rosters with two or three top-tier options when we have fewer games to choose from.

It will be a priority to give LeBron James ($11,000) extra exposure during Anthony Davis's absence, so it's something to keep in mind whenever the Lakers are on the docket this week. I would also say the same for Russell Westbrook ($8,100), who made a brief return to his triple-double ways last weekend.

With the Warriors shorthanded, I also think Pascal Siakam ($9,600) stands out as an excellent dual-elibility option for the Raptors. Anthony Edwards ($8,800) and Kyrie Irving ($8,700) sit side by side once again, and Irving will get more exposure from me against the Pistons. Edwards is often matchup-proof, but I would only endorse him if Gobert or Russell were active. Although he's an offensive dynamo, he's a much steadier production source alongside Russell, at least on paper.

Also consider : DeMar DeRozan, CHI ($8,300) @ MIN, LaMelo Ball, CHA ($8,000) @ DEN

EXPECTED CHALK AND OTHER TARGETS

The aforementioned Golden State replacements will be absolute chalk on this slate, and you can expect Donte DiVincenzo to be extremely popular as well.

Zach LaVine, CHI ($7,200) @ MIN

I like LaVine a bit better than DeRozan due to the lower salary, and he gets an additional boost if Russell remains out for Minnesota. LaVine has scored over 20 points in three of his last five games, and usually delivers a balanced line with fair assist and rebound totals.

Nicolas Claxton, BRO ($6,300) @ DET

Claxton's recent double-double also included an eye-popping six blocked shots. And though his scoring is all over the map, I like his chances against Detroit's offensive front. He's only eligible at center, but based on what's available at the position and the dual-eligibility of other big men, he isn't a bad way to clear some cap room.

Bojan Bogdanovic, DET ($6,100) vs. BRO

Bogdanovic's success partly depends on who the Nets use to defend him. The Pelicans are the only team to shut him down recently, and it seems plausible Kevin Durant would be the one to make for a stiffer matchup. Still, Bojan is really all they've got in fantasy explosiveness without Cade Cunningham, so his volume is bound to be high.

VALUE PLAYS

Due to the small slate, we can't fill the article with as many endorsements as usual, but I recommend a look at how LA responds to Davis' absence. Some options may present themselves when their starting five is released. We also largely avoided the Wizards, Hornets and Nuggets today, which is a strong indication there may also be lower exposure and value opportunities on those rosters.

Lonnie Walker, LAL ($5,200) vs. WAS

If the Lakers stick with the plan to use James at center, the perimeter game will need to step up and Walker would be a great budget candidate for that role. He's had limited involvement over the past two games, but is a viable tournament option as the Lakers do some tinkering to account for Davis's absence.

Jonathan Kuminga, GSW ($4,700) @ TOR

Draymond Green is holding an injury tag, but is expected to play. If he's limited, Kuminga would be an excellent play but will still have value with Wiggins still sidelined. He was an adept fill-in during the Warriors' injury struggles last season. And although his opportunities were a bit more limited to begin the season, he comes in handy during Golden State's latest rash of injuries.

